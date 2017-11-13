Why Chipotle Will Be Bill Ackman's Next Failure

There isn't much else he can do to halt the slide.

After close on September 7th, Pershing Square filed a 13D indicating that it had acquired 9.9% of Chipotle's (NYSE:CMG) equity (~8% in forward purchase contracts).

Interesting development, but surprising as Chipotle hardly fits the typical activist playbook.

The core issues weighing down Chipotle are not ones an activist can move the needle on. In the meantime, I expect Chipotle to snap lower from these lofty valuations (~54x PE). Stay short Chipotle.

Activist Play #1 - Board & Management Changes

Pre-Pershing Square, Chipotle's Board had among the lowest proportion of independent directors, while its directors had nearly the highest tenure in the restaurant industry.

Ackman subsequently made changes to Chipotle's board, adding four new board members - increasing the count to 12 from eight. Ackman's nominations included new directors Ali Namvar (Pershing), Matt Paull (Pershing; ex-McD CFO), Paul Cappuccio (EVP/ General counsel at Time Warner) and Robin Hickenlooper (Liberty Global, ex-BD at Del Monte).

(Post-Pershing Board Composition)

Directors Tenure (Years) Independent? Experience Darlene J. Friedman 22 Y Former executive at Syntex Steve Ells 21 N Founder, Chairman and CEO Albert S. Baldocchi 20 Y Former investment banker Patrick J. Flynn 19 Y Former McDonald's executive John S. Charlesworth 18 Y Ex-McDonald's Midwest President Neil W. Flanzraich 10 Y Executive Chairman of Cantex Pharmaceuticals Kimbal Musk 4 Y Kitchen Restaurant Group; Elon Musk's brother Stephen Gillet 2 Y Senior executive at Google; ex-Starbucks Paul T. Cappuccio 0 Y Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Time Warner Robin S. Hickenlooper 0 Y Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Liberty Global; ex-Del Monte Foods Ali Namvar 0 Y Partner at Pershing Square Capital Management Matthew Paull 0 Y Former Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of McDonald's

(Source: Company Reports)

The only casualty was former co-CEO Monty Moran, who had served for 11 years as a non-independent director. Moran had been co-CEO alongside Mr. Ells since 2009 after serving as COO since 2005 and was primarily focused on restaurant operations, including throughput, guest satisfaction, and people development.

The elimination of the dual-CEO structure was probably the bigger net positive as it directly addressed one of shareholders' biggest issues - the huge pay packages the co-CEOs were receiving.

Combined, the dual-CEO compensation exceeded that of bigger, global chains such as McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Yum Brands, (NYSE:YUM), and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by $12-18m even post outbreak in 2015 and 2016. In 2014, Chipotle's combined CEO pay exceeded McDonald's by over 6x.

If their lofty pay packages weren't enough, the practice of active selling by the co-CEOs of their annual grants was an illustration of ludicrous governance. This "conveyor-belt" approach to equity compensation directly conflicted with shareholder interests, especially considering their three-year realizable pay exceeded $144 million (~$300 million combined).

For all the governance mishaps, Moran was very close to day-to-day operations and essentially created the company's operating model ("four pillars"; "restaurateur" program etc). Ells' backtracking on his initial claim to instead filter Moran's responsibilities down to existing employees was particularly notable - it illustrated Moran's operational void within the firm. Besides, Ells is not known for being a "people" person, and the hiring of a separate man (Boatwright) to manage ops was a good move.

Nonetheless, turnover has increased since Moran's departure, and while the increased food safety measures will have played a part, the loss of their key ops man will have hurt too.

In this regard, Ackman did improve governance overall, but I question the decision to remove Moran entirely given his contribution to Chipotle's operations. If the increasing turnover is anything to go by, the subtraction to senior management during a time of underperformance may have been a P&L negative amid a slew of governance positives.

Activist Play #2 - Refranchise

The refranchising play doesn't work for Chipotle - yet. To understand why, we need to dive into its unit economics.

Most investors speak highly of Chipotle's business model. And a key reason for its success is the unit level ROI. Overlaying Chipotle's mature store EBIT over development costs per store yields a peak ROI of 90% in 2015, almost 3x that of second placed Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO). Post outbreak, however, unit level leadership has narrowed significantly, reaching 46% in 2016 - but still remains best in class.

(Source: Author Estimates)

As its unit economics have faltered considerably, Chipotle is close to - but still not a suitable refranchising play. While refranchising has certain benefits e.g. increasing margins and lowering capital intensity, it is likely to be dilutive to EBITDA.

A 5-10% refranchising scenario analysis yields a positive cash flow gap in favor of company operated stores due to the relatively high restaurant level margins it still enjoys. The only instance when refranchising would make sense is Q3 '17 when a combination of poor margins and AUVs from the latest safety incidents and hurricane had a one-off impact, swinging the pendulum toward franchising at a 10% royalty rate. Assuming the Q3 dip is a one-off, keeping the system company-operated makes the most sense at this point - despite the cash flow gap between both models narrowing significantly.

(Source: Author Estimates)

Franchising might, however, make sense overseas - 1) it enables growth at a faster rate (franchisees fund the capex and have local market knowledge), 2) gives Chipotle the opportunity to derisk the P&L in favor of collecting a franchising fee and 3) affords the franchisor balance sheet flexibility e.g. to lever up. But there are company-specific drawbacks as well - 1) Chipotle's hub and spoke network to prep and move food, 2) Steve Ells' controlling management style and 3) the 'people' culture e.g. restauranteur program, internal promotions etc.

The option to diversify overseas/across concepts seems to have taken a backseat to turning around existing stores. however, so we should see any plans for franchising domestic or overseas put on hold - for now.

Activist Play #3 - Levered Buybacks

Chipotle already has a buyback program in place - to the tune of $400-500m worth of shares per year. Most repurchases took place following the outbreak in Q3 '15 when shares were in dire need of support and valuations came down significantly. Since then, buybacks have slowed and are currently on track to record ~250m in 2017.

But what if an activist like Ackman were to lever up Chipotle's spotless balance sheet to initiate an expanded repurchase program? While it would likely be accretive, there are two things to consider here - 1) Chipotle is far from debt-free and 2) Chipotle's industry-leading ROIC increases the opportunity cost of more buybacks.

A common misconception regarding Chipotle is that its balance sheet is debt-free. This could not be further from the truth. Its real debt load lies in the fact that it has lease commitments. This means that its lease obligations are crucial to take into consideration. Capitalizing the minimum lease payments at 8x yields ~4.7x gearing (net debt/ EBITDAR) likely limiting the the capacity for more leverage to ~1-2 more turns.

(Chipotle's Implied Gearing)

2015 2016 Min Lease Payments 228 256 8X Leases 1,821 2,048 Net Debt/ EBITDAR 1.6X 4.7X

(Source: Author Estimates)

By my estimate, 2 turns of incremental leverage would yield ~12% accretion to EPS - simply by reducing the share count without any price movement whatsoever. Assuming a 5% cost of debt, that gives a spread of ~7%, a poor return on capital relative to its unit economics - ~46% ROIC per store (see analysis in Play #1).

(Source: Author's Estimates)

Activist Play #4 - Spin off Stores

Another famous Ackman play is to spin off real estate (see Target). Unfortunately, this will not work with Chipotle.

To illustrate why, let's assume Ackman pushes Chipotle to dispose of 2,000 stores (~84% of its system), which, at 1x sales, amounts to $3.8bn proceeds. Then, let's funnel the proceeds back into the company through buybacks, shrinking the outstanding share count by almost half. The end result, taking the "new normal" sales into account, would be dilutive to the tune of ~70% pre-tax.

(Source: Author's Estimates)

Activist Play #5 - Cost Cuts

The final - and most likely way - Ackman will try to turn Chipotle around is by slowing capex and expanding margins. It's a very common story in the restaurant industry - a concept outperforms for many years before hitting a wall, restructuring and recovering - eventually.

(Restaurant Turnaround Cases)

Co Period Key Issues Starbucks 2006 - 2013 Slowing Growth, Focusing on Operations McDonald's 2003 - 2009 Slowing unit growth, improving marketing and sales Panera 2012 - 2017 Investing in technology and G&A Chipotle 2017 - ? Recovering from food safety issues Buffalo Wild Wings 2017 - ? Improving margins and recovering sales following stumbles in '16

The typical trend we've seen with these concepts is that post turnaround, valuations tend to trade much lower, in line with lower growth as the concept nears maturity.

(Source: Morgan Stanley)

Prima facie, Chipotle has numerous levers to pull to take costs out of its business. Food and labor costs are the biggest needle movers with marketing/ promo elevated as the brand tries to regain customer trust. Here's what Chipotle's margin profile looks like.

I personally don't see much to cut at the restaurant level. The one cost lever that Ackman will find especially hard to pull will be employee/labor costs. Like most QSRs and fast casual concepts, Chipotle has virtually no control over (rising) state minimum wages. 24 states mandated minimum wage increases in 2015, and 23 did so at the start of 2016 in addition to many cities mandating even larger increases. Coupled with the elevated crew turnover and added demands post outbreak, I expect labor to remain elevated going forward.

(Source: Evercore ISI)

Chipotle's G&A seems quite optimized as well relative to its fast casual peers. This would imply minimal opportunity for G&A cuts. Chipotle's G&A expenses lever significantly with unit and same store sales growth, which suggests its cost profile hinges on a sales recovery.

Ackman - Pulling the Levers That Don't Matter

In a recent interview, Ackman disclosed his turnaround plan for Chipotle. Citing Chipotle as being "one of the least optimized of the quick service restaurants", Ackman mentions pulling levers such as "adding drive-throughs, longer hours and a breakfast offering and by expanding overseas".

Here's the thing - none of these initiatives addresses the key driver behind a true Chipotle sales recovery - rebuilding trust.

Also notable is the change in tone - exactly a year ago, Ackman highlighted plans to engage in discussions about "governance and board composition, business, operations, cost structure, management, assets, capitalization, financial condition, strategic plans, and the future of [Chipotle]".

(Ackman's Disclosed Chipotle Plans)

2016 2017 "Governance and board composition, business, operations, cost structure, management, assets, capitalization, financial condition, strategic plans" "Adding drive-throughs, longer hours and a breakfast offering and by expanding overseas"

(Source: CNBC)

Conclusion

My view is that the core issues weighing down Chipotle are not ones an activist can necessarily move the needle on over the near term. At this point, Ackman looks to be headed for another failed consumer turnaround a la Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), and Target (NYSE:TGT).

In the meantime, I expect Chipotle's lofty valuations (54x PE) to snap lower. Stay short Chipotle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CMG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.