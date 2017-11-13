Chanticleer Holdings' (BURG) CEO Mike Pruitt on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG)

Mike Pruitt

Thank you very much. Welcome and thank you everyone for attending our Q3 earnings call. If you are following along on the slide presentation, we'll begin on Slide number 3.

With our introduction our plan is to drive our expansion of our Little Big Burger brand, which we have 12 units to-date, through a capital like franchising model, as well as a partnership model that we’ve announced previously with some of our JV partners. We have industry leading store economics and we have large growth potential within the Little Big Burger concept. We’re evaluating the divestiture of non-core assets and closing underperforming stores as we discussed on Q2 earnings call, which resulted in improve cash flow operating margins and the reduction of our debt. Our focus is on domestic burgers, its faster growth, higher margins, high ROI, simple operating model going forward. And as we announced on Friday, as of tomorrow, our ticker symbol will change on the open unto the symbol of BURG to reflect this focus on our burger business.

As you can see on Slide 4, our store count is basically back to where we ended last year after growing four stores, we’ve closed four stores in the past quarter as we’ve mentioned in terms of underperforming two of those for company locations of BGR. One was a Hooters location in South Africa that we closed. And the last being our franchisee for BGR in Kuwait closed the store with the attention of moving that location. For new store growth and accelerating as you can see on slide, the next slide, we grew from zero stores in 2016 that even with the closures this year, we should net somewhere between 5 and 8 locations with open three new Little Big Burger locations this year including two in Portland, one in Charlotte and one new BGR location in DC with our new prototype. And we expect to add two more BGR locations, one being company and another our first location in Salt Lake City that will open prior to the end of 2017. And we’re guiding for two to three new Little Big Burger locations per quarter throughout 2018. We have a robust Little Big Burger pipeline for both company and franchise growth.

And so with that I will turn over to Mark to discuss the financial section of the presentation.

Mark Roberson

Thanks Mike. Good afternoon, everyone. I’ll briefly discuss the results for the quarter and year-to-date, those represented on Slide 7 through 10, if you're referring to the presentation.

In Q3, revenues were down about 2.3% and came in at 10.7 million. We opened four new stores with one in Q1 and three in Q2, which contributed approximately 1.4 million year-to-date and 560,000 of incremental revenue in the third quarter. Offsetting increased revenue from these stores. We saw a decreased traffic at stores in the same store base.

Year-to-date results were also impacted by the loss of around four operating days in January-February. Largely due to unusually bad weather in the Pacific Northwest.

In Q3, we saw slower traffic count at the majority of our locations across the U.S.. Consistent with the trends being reported by many of the other fast causal and casual dining brands recently. By contract, we’re seeing strengthening in our international markets in local currency as well as U.S. dollars. Looking ahead, we expect revenues to increase as our new store opening schedule strengthens. We also expect revenue trends at our legacy store base to level off and begin to increase. A selective menu price increases take effect at many of our U.S. locations and as we reengage more aggressive target marketing to drive traffic.

Cost of sales increased to 34.4% in the quarter and 33.8% year-to-date above our target range of 33%. We've seen price increases on beef and chicken in the nine months and also experienced a significant cost increase at our US Hooters locations due to transition issues with the change in food distributors in the Pacific Northwest. We are working with new distributor to address the cost increase and expect to start seeing relief there in Q4.

Excluding the distribution issues at the Hooters locations in the Pacific Northwest, cost of sales were 33.8% for the quarter and 33.6% year-to-date, still slightly above our targets but much more in line with our historical trends for the whole group.

We are taking actions including working with the new distributor, improve costs and make changes in menu offerings and prices to offset those increases. We are also seeing beef price trends revert back down which we expect to continue help cost in store level margins in future periods.

Operating expenses increased to 58.4% for the quarter and 57.6% year-to-date. Those increases were largely due to negative operating leverage as a result of lower same-store sales in Q3. We have also identified several locations on rent and other fixed costs are above our target levels and as Mike mentioned took action to close three of those company store locations that were not contributing, which will improve operating expenses and in overall profitability going forward.

In addition, we incurred higher labor cost in Oregon with a minimum wage increase effective July 1st. We are implementing selective price increases already with additional pricing changes planned for Q4 which will further offset the wage impact.

General and administrative expenses were at historically low levels as a result of the ongoing initiatives to integrate our acquired operations, streamline back office operations, and eliminate duplication. G&A as a percent of revenue was 8.9% for the quarter and 10.9% year-to-date. We’ve put a lot of work into streamlining our regional management, implementing new point of sale and accounting systems and simplifying things to bring our overhead structure and public company operating cost inline.

Loss from continuing operations was 1.4 million for the quarter and 3.5 million for the nine months, with the increase primarily due to the 1.5 million non-cash charges related to the underperforming store closers. Excluding those non-recurring charges, loss from continuing operations was consistent with prior year levels as the overhead and G&A reductions offset the lower store level margins.

Net loss from continuing operations was $0.63 per share in the quarter compared with the loss of $0.39 per share last year and $2.10 for the nine months compared with $1.09 for the nine months of last year. Excluding the non-cash impairment charges, net loss from continuing operations was $0.29 per share as compared to a $0.39 last year and $1.41 compared to $1.09 for the nine month period.

Restaurant EBITDA was 0.9 million in the quarter as compared with 1.4 million and adjusted EBITDA was at profit of 57,000 for the quarter compared with 184,000 last year.

Overall, on Slide 10, the trends in our cost and profit metrics have been moving in the right direction over the past two years, reflecting significant progress and improving margins, reducing costs, driving EBITDA and profitability improvements in the recent periods.

We took a slight step back in Q3 on the cost of goods and store level EBITDA metrics due to the cogs and labor pressures as discussed, as well as the temporary distribution disruption in the Pacific Northwest. We're taking actions to address those cost issues and we have realized sustainable improvements in G&A with overhead at historically low levels. We expect G&A to continue to be well controlled as we improve store operating margins and add scale by accelerating new store openings.

Moving to Slide 11, our balance sheet as of September 30 reflects the refinancing of the long term debt, which significantly reduced current liabilities and improved working capital position of the company. In addition we completed an additional $1 million capital raise in October which is not reflected in this balance sheet as of September, further improving the company liquidity and financial position. We're continuing to monitor our working capital and deposition and are evaluating the sale of non burger business to monetize its assets and deleverage the balance sheet.

On Slide 12, unit level economics of our three burger brands are presented. American Burger and BGR both have very good unit level economics, with our medium stores coming in their 15% EBITDA targets and cash returns in the 30% range, which is right in line for most fast casual restaurant concepts.

For Little Big Burger, our target returns are around 20% EBITDA and 60% returns on invested cash, meaningfully higher than the average in the industry. The Little Big Burger model benefits from three key advantages. Smaller footprint which drives lower cost to build out and lower operating cost, a tight simple menu which drives operational efficiencies and tight labor costs and as a chef driven brand with high quality products at moderate prices resulting in favorable value proposition for the consumer and better economics for the operator. This is a highly repeatable formula that we see replicating across the larger footprint of the company and franchise locations going forward.

Following up on that on Slide 13, we usually don't drill down to the individual store level, but given the emphasis on Little Big Burger and our plans to accelerate growth and investment in that brand, I thought it would be instructive to provide a quick snapshot of the performance of the first new stores opened this year.

We've opened three Little Big Burger stores in Portland in the first half. While these numbers reflect the honeymoon levels of revenue and profits shortly after opening, and I would expect them to average back down towards our target levels. The initial results here do provide an objective read into the impact of the new stores and the success of these initial openings, and to a degree validating the LBB model as we continue to accelerate new store openings. Mike?

Mike Pruitt

Thanks Mark. As Mark said we're focused our growth strategy on better burgers, in particular the award winning regional concepts like Little Big Burger which has a very broad customer appeal, strong unit level economics. New stores as Mark just mentioned generating significantly above average results and that's the concept we look to continue to grow very aggressively. LBB presents strong growth potential as Mark mentioned, small economics, easy to open and manage stores. Superior EBITDA margins and cash-on-cash returns with strong franchising and partnership model interest from many partners across the country. Our focus is on our domestic burger business simplify, stream line, improve our balance sheet and drive our operation margins.

Our growth plans include franchising as we’ve mentioned. We’ve already signed a multi-unit franchise deal for a minimum of eight locations in Southern California. We signed a multi-unit franchise deal for a minimum of three locations in Austin, Texas. And we've had strong interest and a very substantial pipeline since we've announced the formation of franchising for many interested parties related to Little Big Burger.

We continue opening company and JV stores in Oregon. Our first location for Little Big Burger recently opened in Charlotte on the East Coast. We have three locations in Seattle under leased that were in the permitting process that we intend to open in early 2018. And units a very uniquely simple and profitable concept with industry leading economics with 20% store level EBITDA margins. Our strategic plans and timelines going forward, as you can see in 2017 and 2018 is to focus on profitable growth by accelerating our franchisee program, driving cash flow, close the few underperforming locations that we have. Exit non-core businesses that are non-Burger related. As we do that, strengthen our balance sheet through the sale of those assets.

In concluding, to execute our strategy and drive expansion of a Little Big Burger and capitalize franchising, partnership models that we like to bring on-board in terms of new potential investors on top of the ones we’ve already announced. Take advantage of the industry leading store economics and large growth potential. Evaluate those non-core assets that we can divest, close the underperforming stores to improve cash flow and operating margins while reducing our debt. Focus on domestic burger, faster growth, higher margins, higher ROI, simple operating model going forward.

And in concluding, I’d like to remind everyone before Q&A that tomorrow at the market open, we will trade under the new symbol of BURG for burger. And with that, we’d like to open it up for Q&A.

Mike Pruitt

Again, I’d like to thank everyone who participated in today’s call. Feel free if you have any additional questions to reach out to me at mp@chanticleerholdings.com or call the office at 704-366-5122, extension 1. And as always we look forward to reconnecting again at the Q4 end of the year conference call in the spring.

