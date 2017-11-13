The Indian Financial Market: Still Roaring Without Foreign Money

Over the last few years, India has sadly lost its designation as one of the fastest developing economies. Ironically, this has not had any ripple effects on the financial markets in India. The economy has faced a slowdown to 5.7% in the last quarter, falling from the previous highs of 8%. This slowdown has been directly related to chaotic policy moves that have been made by the government of the day, such as demonetization and the new tax system, namely GST.

But this has not made a dent to the Indian stock market as would have been anticipated. This year, the Nifty Index has been surging to new highs, even though most analysts anticipated it tanking considering the effect the hostile demonetization policy has had on the economy.

Paradoxically, when we look at the effects of demonetization we see that even though it tanked the economy, it did boost the financial markets. It forcefully made folks put all their funds into banks, which pushed the deposit levels to the Rs 4.3 trillion mark. Hence, those funds subsequently found their way into equity-linked mutual funds, which have enjoyed net inflows of up to Rs 3 trillion to date this year.

The trend of these funds seeping their way into the financial markets, unlike the traditional saving routes the common Indian individual has preferred (such as gold and real estate), is largely attributed to the fact that there are certain tax benefits that are attained by getting into the financial markets. Also, it's clear the sitting government is willing to cause economic chaos to root out tax evasion. But it has trepidation in terms of causing chaos in the financial markets, as this would damage the governments' image abroad. For this government, appearance is of big importance.

The new GST system shows us another huge disconnect between the performance of the financial market and the economy in general. We have seen businesses get hit with severe losses this year due to these two policies, with big institutions such as Ceat Tyres posting a 98.6% dip in profits. As most industries in India are principally reliant on cash dealings, the business flank was severely damaged by demonetization. But, as they were licking their wounds, they were slashed again by the GST system. The GST system has increased oversight hugely and introduced some very crass policies for the unorganized sectors in India.

Apart from these unpredicted and ironic government policy boosts to the financial market, we saw some ancillary factors come into play -- such as the Reserve Bank of India slashing rates to a low of 6%. This in turn reduced the level of lure fixed income investments, which had artificially forced funds to divert into to the financial markets.

The reason the RBI had to do this was that a rise in the rates would have increased the impact of the rising crude prices on the Indian economy, which imports most of the oil it employs at a behemoth cost of roughly $80 billion per year. The impact of oil risk to the economy made foreign investors scamper away, but the funds were swiftly replaced by local funds that, in turn, showed that foreign money was not as essential in running the Indian market as it was in the past. However, if the government does not manage to bolster the economy back up in the coming years, then the Indian financial markets will over time lose its immunization to the wider economic conditions.

Overall, I would suggest to investors out there who are now pumping their hard-earned money into the markets, through mutual funds or directly into the financial market, that they should try time the future bullish run perfectly now as the Indian financial market is at a very sweet spot for traders with acumen. That's due to the fact that, as we've seen in the past three weeks, the market has consolidated and adjusted to various factors to prepare for another sprint uphill. For investors utilizing mutual funds as an investment vehicle, I suggest looking at the performance of various funds online for the past few years to get an average so that you can lock in a fund that will help you reap the most paisa for your rupee.

For direct equity market investors, I would suggest keeping an eye out for stocks as they enter December time frame in which, historically for the past few years, there have been several stocks that consolidate in November and begin a bull run in December, ending it late next year. No matter what your approach is to the market or when you decide to enter, use stops so that you will be around to trade another day -- capital preservation is always key.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.