Lithium Investing - Argentine Exploration Companies Attract Investment

Over the past weeks, Britain and France declared that sales of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned by 2040. In parallel, China indicated an increasing level of support for electric vehicle production through 2020 which will increase the number of electric vehicles on the road. The increase in electric vehicle production has led to an increase in global manufacturing capacity, leading to a decline in battery technology pricing. The battery production ramp-up is being led by companies such as South Korean based LG Chem (OTC:LGCEY) who announced plans to construct Europe's largest lithium-ion battery factory in Poland by the end of 2018. Since 2010, lithium based battery technology prices have decreased from over $1,000 per kWh to under $250 per kWh in 2016. The industry expects battery pricing to hit below $100 per kWh by the end of the decade. The decrease in lithium battery prices has also spurred activity in secondary applications such as stationary energy storage systems for residential, commercial and utility scale projects. All of these macroeconomic trends have spurred interest downstream throughout the lithium supply chain, specifically the lithium exploration and development market.

History of the Puna Plateau Region

'Brine' is water saturated with a high concentration of salts such as that found in salt lakes, or a salar. Concentrated brine water is extracted from below the Earth's crust and cycled through a pond evaporation process, which can take from 9 to 24 months; as the brine water begins to evaporate, lithium and other byproducts are harvested, including potassium and boron. Throughout the process, additional minerals such as lime are added to the process to remove impurities in the brine, including manganese. Once the evaporation process is completed, the remaining minerals settle as a clunky white substance which is then sent for final processing and packaging.

The Puna Plateau is a region of the Andrean Mountains spanning 1,800km across Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile and reaches elevations of 4,000m. This region houses the largest global proven deposit of lithium, often referred to as the "The Lithium Triangle", consisting of three major salt lakes: Salar de Atacama, Salar de Uyuni, and Salar de Hombre Muerto. The Puna Plateau is often referred to as the "Saudi Arabia of lithium" as it holds approximately 70% of the global reserves.

In the 1990s, an American chemical company invested over $150 million in the Northwestern region of Argentina which was the foundation for lithium exploration and development in the Puna Plateau. In recent years, due to an increase in the number of lithium battery applications, a large number of lithium junior exploration and existing producers have flocked to this region to purchase land packages and raise capital for exploration programs.

November 2017 – the long and winding road to the Lithium Triangle

Argentina’s post-populist government attracts lithium investment

Until 2015, Argentina was led by Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, a populist government who made it difficult for foreign mining companies to conduct business in the country. High levels of inflation, currency control, and restrictions on the flow of capital ensured the Puna Plateau region remained undeveloped.

Today, Argentina has since emerged from its dark days and has implemented a strategy which generated over $1.5 billion in lithium investments in 2016. In such a short period of time, lithium production has increased nearly 60% which is due to the commissioning of Orocobre’s (OTCPK:OROCF) Olaroz lithium facility. Looking forward, the country expects to achieve annual production rates of 145,000 T LCE in 2022 (See: Orocobre – The Road To Lithium Production In Argentina). Lithium Americas (OTCQX:LACDD) and SQM (NYSE:SQM) are also activity developing their flagship Cauchari lithium project while Orocobre has announced the expansion of their Olaroz lithium brine facility into Stage 2.

Site visit – Lithium Americas Cauchari facility – Lithium brine ponds

FMC Corp. and Orocobre remain the only lithium producing companies in Argentina

Today, there are only a few lithium production companies operating in Argentina including FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) and Orocobre (See: Lithium Mining - Reviewing Opportunities within in the Production Oligopoly). FMC operates a well-established lithium brine at the Salar de Hombre Muerto which was successfully expanded in recent years. Today, the facility produces 22,000 T LCE up from 17,000 T LCE, or 30%. In 2016, Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) ventured into Argentina by securing an exclusive exploration and acquisition rights package to a lithium resource in Antofalla. The company believes that the lithium resources at Antofalla will be certified as the largest in Argentina.

Junior lithium exploration companies attract capital into Argentina

Today, lithium prices have reached an all-time high on the back of a global shortage due to a ramp-up in battery production to support a growing number of electric vehicle lineups. It is expected that the market for lithium remains in tight supply which is driving junior exploration companies to Argentina. Investors have also been very supporting to finance these activities through private placements which are quickly amounting (See: Lithium Mining- Understanding The Emerging Supply Landscape). Further, hundreds of millions of capital expenditure have been announced by existing lithium producers to increase production in the region. Market capitalizations for these early stage mining companies and junior exploration companies now amount to billions. Orocobre and Lithium Americas have each achieved a market capitalization of over $1 billion while several junior exploration companies are trading over in the range of $100–200 million.

NeoLithium – In October 2017, NeoLithium (OTCQX:NTTHF) closed on a $25 million bought private placement to support the developments at the company’s 3Q project located in the Province of Catamarca. The 3Q project covers over 35,000 ha of land claims. The company released announced its Primarily Economic Assessment which will likely draw additional capital into the region. NeoLithium has a market valuation of $170 million.

International Lithium – In April 2017, International Lithium (OTCPK:ILHMF) announced a $1 million non-brokered private placement of convertible securities to fund developments, leading to the company’s maiden resource estimate for the Marianna lithium brine project. The company currently trades with a market capitalization of $16 million.

LSC Lithium - LSC Lithium (OTC:LSSCF) has been very active in Argentine building up a large portfolio prospective lithium rich salars which are: Pozuelos, Pastos Grandes, Rio Grande, Salinas Grandes, and Jama. The company has a total land package portfolio totaling approximately 300,000 hectares. On October 30, announced that it had closed a $20 million non-brokered private placement of common shares. The current market valuation of LSC is around $200 million.

Lithium X - In November 2017, Lithium X (OTCQX:LIXXF) announced that it had closed a bought deal public offered representing total gross proceeds of around $15 million. The company is actively working on its lithium brine project located in the province of Salta. Previously, a portion of the property was previously held by now defunct Rodinia Lithium who completed a significant amount of development efforts on the project. At $2/share, the company has a quoted market capitalization of around $175 million.

AIS Resource - In October 2017, AIS Resource (OTCQB:AISSF) announced an increase to its private placement from $3 million to $4 million, illustrating the strong demand for exploration grade investment in Argentina’s lithium triangle. The company is actively developing projects located in the Juju Province near the town of Abralaite. The property covers around 5,000 hectares of the Guayatayoc Salar. The market capital based on 31 million shares at current trading levels is around $21 million.

Advantage Lithium - In March 2017, Advantage Lithium (OTCQX:AVLIF) successfully raised $20 million in new capital to support the drill campaign at the company’s flagship Cauchari project. Advantage acquired a land asset package from Orocobre in consideration for 46,325,000. At the time of the transaction, the valuation of the deal was valued at $23 million. Orocobre remains a joint venture partner on the Cauchari project where it holds 50% of ownership, which will be reduced to 25% once Advantage spends $5 million or by completing a Feasibility Study. Advantage has a market capitalization of less than $150 million.

NRG Metals – NRG Metals (OTCQB:NRGMF) is actively working on its "Hombre Muerto North Project" which is located in Salta and Catamarca Province. The total land property package consists of over 3,000 hectares encompassing six concessions. The company has reported good surface samples collections, magnesium to lithium ratios and is located across to Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF) Sal de Vida lithium development project. The project is within 20kM to FMC Corporation's (FMC) long established producing Fenix lithium brine project. Chemphy, a Chinese battery material company has signed a non-binding agreement to invest over $1 million of new capital into the company and to purchase any lithium carbonate produced at this site. NRG floats with a market capitalization less than $30 million (See: NRG Metals – Speculative Lithium Play).

Orocobre & Toyota Tsusho (OTCPK:TYHOF) - In late 2016, the company provided shareholders with the results of scoping studies into the expansion of Olaroz facility. Olaroz phase two will double annual production to over 34,000T LCE by 2019. Initial capital cost, including a $25 million contingency was pegged at $1600 million (See: Orocobre Set to Expand Lithium Production).

Lithium Americas and SQM - In early 2016, SQM, a top global lithium producer operating in Chile, jumped into the Argentina market by acquiring a 50% share in Lithium Americas project at Cauchari-Olaroz. SQM purchased the 50% ownership stake in Minera Exar SA, the local operating business of Lithium Americas for a net cash consideration of $25 million. Since the transaction close, the companies have moved forward to update definitive feasibility study with the objectives to outline a plan for 40,000 T LCE per year. Cauchari-Olaroz is projected to be the world's 3rd largest lithium brine resource with permits for construction and development in hand.

The list of junior lithium exploration companies in Argentina seems to be growing longer as the momentum within the industry rises. Junior explorations companies will continue to flock to the region to secure land packages, raise capital, and under a drilling program. After visiting the Lithium Triangle in November 2017, it became clear that these lithium projects are extremely technical and challenging to develop which is partially why there are so few companies actively producing lithium from brine operations. Investors interested in investing in the rising tide of junior lithium exploration companies should focus on companies who have significant capital in the bank to fully fund exploration activity with a strong technical team who can move projects through the Feasibility Study. Further, it is important to focus on the land package size, who else is active in the specific salar, proximity to existing to brines and infrastructure, along with the quality of the lithium and size of the deposit. I recently initiated a strong buy recommendation and coverage on Advantage Lithium which meets the above criteria (See: Advantage Lithium – Initiating A Strong Buy Recommendation).

