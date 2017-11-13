Fusion's (FSNN) CEO Matt Rosen on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 13, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Brian Coyne - VP, IR and Financial Planning

Matt Rosen - CEO

Mike Bauer - CFO

Analysts

Jason Kreyer - Craig-Hallum

Josh Nichols - B. Riley FBR

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum Capital

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Brian Coyne, Fusion’s Vice President of Investor Relations and Financial Planning. Please go ahead, sir.

Brian Coyne

Thank you, and good afternoon to everyone joining us on this call.

Earlier today, Fusion issued a press release, announcing its results for the third quarter of 2017, which is available on the Investor Relations section of Fusion’s website at ir.fusionconnect.com. There will also be an audio replay of this call available for a limited time on our Investor Relations website.

Presenting on today’s call are Matt Rosen, Fusion’s Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Bauer, Fusion’s Chief Financial Officer. Our format today will include prepared remarks followed by Q&A.

Before we begin, let me remind all participants that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals, including without limitation, expressions using the terminology may, will, believe, expects, plans, anticipates, predicts and forecasts, along with other expressions which reflect something other than historical facts are intended to identify forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including factors discussed in the risk factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other SEC filings and Company releases. Our actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after this conference call, except as required by law.

Also, today’s discussion will refer to adjusted EBITDA which is a non-GAAP measure. The presentation of GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of non-GAAP information to GAAP financial measures is included in the press release that we issued this afternoon.

With that, let me turn the call over to Matt.

Matt Rosen

Thanks, Brian, and welcome to everyone joining us on today’s call.

Fusion’s third quarter was truly a momentous one in the Company’s history. As we rapidly evolve towards becoming one of the largest and most capable vertically integrated cloud services providers in the industry. Our operational, strategic and financial performance over the last quarter was exceptional. We delivered more than $4 million of adjusted EBITDA, a record for Fusion and up nearly 150% year-over-year, driven by a strong revenue growth, low churn, solid margins, and a sharp focus on managing expenses.

With continued strength in our booking trends, we expect Fusion’s positive momentum to continue throughout the fourth quarter and into 2018 and beyond. Beyond these solid results, Fusion made news in the third quarter with our announcement that we had signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Cloud and Business Services business of Birch Communications. As we’ve stated at the time of our announcement, we expect this acquisition to be transformative for Fusion and we believe truly disruptive for the cloud services industry. The transaction is expected to immediately add meaningful scale to our robust cloud services platform. It will extend our strategy as the single source for the cloud across a much broader base of business customers, and we believe it will enable us to drive meaningful value for all of our stockholders.

Before updating you on the Birch transaction, I’d like to highlight two examples of key customer wins that Fusion achieved in the third quarter. The first one of these was a rapidly expanding chain of natural food stores, offering a full range of organic and healthy living products, which currently operate in 15 states across the country. Fusion is deploying its award-winning, highly scalable Fusion360 cloud communication solutions to support the customers growth objectives, winning the business away from a large incumbent provider that could not meet the customers’ needs for a next generation end-to-end cloud solution.

By the end of October, Fusion had completed deployments of more than 100 of the customer’s 250 locations and we are well on our way to achieve and anticipate a total contract value of approximately $3.3 million.

Also, during the quarter, Fusion secured a multiyear contract with a large international self storage company that operates nearly 200 facilities with over 15 million square feet of storage space in the U.S., Canada and the UK. Fusion’s ability to provide multiple services as an integrated solution and our experience in the specialized retail vertical were critical factors in the customer’s decision. The customer turned to Fusion when its incumbent legacy provider announced it was decommissioning its wireline network, putting the customer’s business critical infrastructure at risk. And so, our ability to engineer, provision and deliver an end-to-end solution was a prime consideration for this customer, once again, illustrating the power of our single source strategy.

Turning now to Birch, I’d like to review the background behind the transformational and disruptive combination of our two companies. Since 2012, Fusion has developed what we consider to be a unique and compelling strategy of providing a suite of end-to-end cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses as the industry’s single source for the cloud. We deliver our software and services as complete solutions to our customers over our own managed network, allowing them to take advantage of all the benefits of the cloud and enabling Fusion to manage the end-to-end customer experience. We believe that this strategy truly differentiates us from our competitors and represents a highly attractive offering for our customers, as the complexity of managing multiple cloud services from multiple providers is becoming much bigger challenges for businesses.

As we developed and executed on this strategy over the past seven years, we’ve grown rapidly with our Business Services revenue increasing at a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 80% since 2012. We’ve also materially grown our average revenue per customer or ARPU, maintained low levels of churn, expanded our margins, and generated unlevered free cash flow. Over that time, our single source strategy has truly resonated throughout the market. We’ve competed against the largest service providers and won some very large opportunities. Although, we haven’t had the scale to truly disrupt the broader cloud services market and capture the tremendous value that it offers, a challenge that will soon be solved.

Birch will bring to Fusion the one key element that we lack, which is meaningful scale. The transaction will combine the cloud and Business Services segments of both companies into a well-recognized single Fusion brand with integrated sales, marketing, infrastructure and operations function. This transaction represents an exceptional opportunity for Fusion to dramatically increase the Company’s size and leverage Birch’s large customer base, its significant network and infrastructural assets, and its talented team of professionals.

When the Birch transaction closes, Fusion will be uniquely positioned within the cloud services industry with meaningful scale and market presence compared to the current leaders in our peer group and with a clear and powerful value proposition for customers. The combined company’s expected to be one of the largest cloud service providers in North America with more than a 150,000 business customers across the U.S. and Canada with strong distribution through direct sales, inside sales, and more than 800 distribution partners. The Company will have a robust nationwide infrastructure, featuring a 100% IP network that includes 30 datacenters, 31,000 fiber route miles of network and metro fiber assets in 11 major markets. We anticipate that the Company will have a total pro forma annual revenue of approximately $575 million and over $150 million in pro forma annual adjusted EBITDA, after we achieve our anticipated cost synergies of more than $20 million.

By stemming Fusion’s highly differentiated strategy of providing integrated, end-to-end solutions across the far larger customer base, we believe we can capture a much broader portion of the business cloud services market. We also expect the acquisition to be significantly accretive to our EBITDA, immediately upon closing. We strongly believe that scale is one the keys to unlocking value in our industry; and by expanding our single source strategy across this far larger platform, we expect to generate significant level of positive free cash flow and we believe, significant shareholder value.

Since we announced the Birch transaction, both companies have been working diligently and expeditiously on the integration plan as well as making the necessary regulatory filings required to obtain the approval and financing to close the transaction.

In terms of integration, we have solidified our plans regarding the best way to bring together the personnel products and services, networks and systems of both companies. Once we close the Birch transaction, we’ll be ideally positioned to roll out our integration plan and realize the full amount of our anticipated cost synergies.

Our efforts have also been focused on the three key conditions to closing. The first of these is shareholders’ approval. We intend to file our preliminary proxy relating to the Birch transaction, later this week. The proxy statement describes the various matters, for which stockholder approval is required and includes details on Birch and the business that we are acquiring. In particular, the proxy will highlight many of Birch’s operational and financial trends which have been strong throughout 2017.

The second requirement is regulatory approval. To date, Fusion and Birch have made the required antitrust filings as well as filings required with the FCC with key state PUCs filing and other state filings to be made shortly. We don’t believe the Birch transaction presents any regulatory concerns. However, due to the set timeframe in which certain state PUCs, like California and New York take to act upon pending applications and due to the upcoming holiday season, we don’t expect to having all the required approvals in place until the first quarter of 2018.

Finally, I’m pleased to report that we’ve made strong progress towards the third requirement, obtaining financing for the transaction. This monthly plan to select one of a number of large banks that have indicated their interest to lead the financing. We’re hopeful as to complete the financing prior to year-end.

Our other strategic milestone in the third quarter was the formation of Fusion Global Services, our 60% owned joint venture created to manage our Carrier Services business. Fusion Global leverages the considerable strength of Fusion and our joint venture partner XComIP while relieving Fusion of the day-to-day management of its business. The new entity has been performing ahead of expectations, showing very positive results since the transaction closed in early September.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Mike, who’ll provide additional details on Fusion’s financial performance in the quarter. Mike?

Mike Bauer

Thanks, Matt. In the third quarter of 2017, Fusion’s consolidated revenue was $36.4 million, up approximately $6.2 million, or 21% versus the third quarter of 2016. Our Business Services segment revenue, was $29.3 million, up 38% over the $21.3 million reported in the third quarter of 2016.

For the second quarter in a row, Business Services revenue grew approximately 10% year-over-year, excluding the contribution from Apptix, which we acquired in November 2016. Over 90% of our Business Services revenue in third quarter was monthly recurring revenue or MRR. MRR bookings in our Business Services segment were approximately $296,000 during the quarter, up 8% year-over-year, and up 13% sequentially. Our total backlog contract value was $13.1 million at the end of September.

We ended the quarter with approximately 13,300 business customers with an ARPU of $731, up 29% year-over-year from $568. Our monthly churn rate of 0.9% once came in below the low end of our historical range of 1% to 1.2%, driven by our focus on selling fully integrated solutions, which create a sticker customer relationship resulting in greater retention.

Revenue in the Company’s Carrier Services segment was $7.1 million, down from $8.9 million in the third quarter of 2016, due primarily to our focus on the integration with Fusion Global Services. As Matt mentioned earlier, this business has been showing positive results since the transaction closed, achieving a gross margin of 5% in Q3 2017, up from 4.3% in Q3 2016. It’s also important to note that as part of the Birch acquisition, we will be spinning off Fusion Global Services, so that after the acquisition closes, Fusion will be entirely focused on Cloud and Business Services.

Our consolidated gross margin during the third quarter was 45.7% compared to 42.2% in the third quarter of 2016. The increase in our consolidated gross margin is driven by the greater mix of Business Services revenue versus Carrier Services revenue in our consolidated results.

Business Services gross margin was 55.5% down from 58% in the third quarter of 2016, primarily due to the addition of lower margin revenue from certain new customers began servicing earlier this year. As we have stated, we expect to up-sell higher margin services to these customers and continue to sell new services to new and existing customers with gross margins of approximately 60%.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $3.9 million or $0.18 per share on a basic and diluted basis compared to a net loss in Q3 of 2016 of $3.1 million or $0.23 per share on a basic and diluted basis.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $4.2 million, up 147% from the $1.7 million reported in third quarter of 2016 and up 13% sequentially from $3.7 million. This performance reflects and entire quarter of the full run rate of synergies we achieved from the Apptix acquisition along with continued overall expense management.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter totaled $1.6 million, or 4.4% of consolidated revenues. CapEx for the first nine months of 2017 totaled to $3.9 million, or 3.6% of consolidated revenue. Our CapEx-wide business model yields high levels of unlevered free cash flow defined as adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures. In the third quarter, Fusion’s unlevered free cash flow was $2.6 million, up from approximately $235,000 in Q3 2016.

And with that, I’ll turn the call back to Matt.

Matt Rosen

Thanks, Mike. As I stated, at the time we announce the Birch deal, Fusion will be a Company that’s poised to do great thing at a time of great opportunity. The market for cloud services continues to evolve rapidly and Fusion will be uniquely positioned to take advantage of opportunities to gain share through our strategy of modest organic growth, supplemented by acquisitions. The M&A landscape in our sector remains very attractive and we’ll continue to hold discussions with potential targets as we look to build additional scale.

Finally, I’d like to remind everyone that this Thursday, November 16th, we’ll be presenting at the 8th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York City. Our presentation which will be available as a live webcast is scheduled for 12:50 p.m. Eastern time and we look forward to seeing many of you there.

Now, I’d like to turn the call back to the operator to open it up for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, the question-and-answer session will be conducted electronically. [Operator Instructions] And your first question will come from George Sutton with Craig-Hallum.

Jason Kreyer

Hey, thanks, guys. It’s Jason on for George. Matt, I think this is the second quarter in a row that you’ve had double-digit organic growth, so just wondering if you can talk about the drivers of that. If that’s from headcount expansion, or productivity gains? And then, where do you expect that to go after the Birch acquisition and what is the long term target for organic growth?

Matt Rosen

So, I guess, the answer to your first question is where is that growth coming from, and I don’t think it’s coming from one particular area. I think as you’re aware, we have invested quite considerably over the last couple of years in terms of expanding our staff, depth and breadth within the channel as well. And I think all of those combined has led us to achieve the numbers that we’ve seen. So, we’re happy that the investments that we’ve made have paid off, and we’re looking forward to continue to invest in a much more methodical way, moving forward, in order to continue to grow the business organically. And as we look forward with bringing both Birch and Fusion together, I would say that as we announced that transaction and concluded, we’ll talk to you about kind expectations moving forward. But, I would tell you overall, the strategy is going to remain the same to be low organic growth coupled with aggressive growth through acquisition. But, I think the strategy stays the same in terms of our growth trajectory moving forward.

Jason Kreyer

The booking trends remained strong, and just wondering if you can point any drivers there, any specific products that have been resonated with customers driving that number.

Matt Rosen

No. I mean, I would say, again, it’s just the efforts of our channel, our inside sales team and the fact that we’re continuing to drive this concept of being a single source, which allows us to sell multiple products to the customers that we bring on. And as you sell multiple products, leads to higher ARPU and lower churn, and that’s what we’ve seen in our business, and we expect to continue to see that.

Jason Kreyer

Just a last one, so you talked about the gross margins being a little lower in the customer life, from some customers that were brought on early this year. Are you seeing those customers come back for additional services? What are kind of the takeaways on the add-on services customers are taking?

Matt Rosen

So, the answer is yes. I mean, we’ve had a number of I think very large expansions over the last six months and we expect that to continue. And I think it’s a combination between laying out a plan upfront with the customer, and usually that customer will take on typically two products to start. And we’ll look to expand within those two products, gaining further penetration as well as offering additional services. And so some of the products that we offer have different margin profiles. And the customers that we brought in towards the second quarter were a bit lower margin than some of our higher margin services that we offer. And so, as we start to blend those margins with additional high-margin products and software solutions, then, we’ll see the overall margins increasing.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] From B. Riley FBR, we’ll go to Josh Nichols.

Josh Nichols

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. Just given the size of the acquisition, I was wondering how confident you are on your ability to execute on the integration? And any details you can provide about how well you’ve already laid the groundwork to get that rolling, once the acquisition closes?

Matt Rosen

Sure. Hey, Josh. Couple of things to that. I think the first is, is that although the transaction seems large in terms of the size of Fusion, in the scheme of our industry, it’s actually not a large transaction. And so, all of the respected key members, both at Birch and Fusion have worked on and been successful in integrating much larger businesses than this combination. We have a very rigorous/militant approach to integrating businesses that we acquire. We at Fusion have acquired seven businesses over the course of the last 5.5 years; we’ve been successful integrating each one of those. And I think that’s largely driven from the vast experience that we’ve all had in terms of acquiring, integrating and operating businesses. And such, we’ve defined a methodology and a very, very rigorous approach to integrating businesses. We’ve had success thus far and we’ve planned this one out to the tee at this point and expect to see the same sort of success with this transaction.

Josh Nichols

And I know you’ve been working on doing some integration, things like the OSS and BSS systems on the back office. Are those completed, and could you talk a little bit about any benefits you’re seeing there, given the strong results for Q3?

Matt Rosen

Yes. On the Fusion side, we’ve continued to see a lot of progress in terms of the OSS and BSS. As we had announced on our last call, those were successfully implemented, and we would look to migrate the, what I’ll call, historical data over the course of the six months, which would take us through the end of this year. I think we’re largely on track with that. We’ve seen quite a bit of efficiencies driven from the implementation of these two systems and platforms. So, I would say they’re both on track. And we have seen considerable efficiencies from the implementation of both the operational support system and the billing system.

Josh Nichols

Thanks, and then last question for me, I mean, the company obviously has another quarter of low churn, below the historical average and good ARPU. Could you talk a little bit about on a pro forma business what churn and ARPU might look like with Birch?

Matt Rosen

So, yes, once we issue the proxy statement, the proxy statement is going to have a lot of additional information contained within it. And then, we’ll start to release as we do with ours, the combined the pro forma business moving forward. So, at this time, we’re going wait for the proxies filed and then we’re going to go through and set formal expectations moving forward.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We’ll go to George Sutton with Craig-Hallum Capital.

George Sutton

I wanted to see if you could give us a sense of when in the first quarter you would be looking to close? Thanks.

Matt Rosen

So, it’s going to largely depend on the regulatory environment. As we mentioned, we have already been filing with the various states. We’ve already made the antitrust and some other regulatory filings. Given the holidays, it’s a bit unpredictable. What we have estimated at this stage is by kind of mid-first quarter we would be expected to close, in the February timeframe.

Operator

And at this time, there are no other questions.

Matt Rosen

Thank you, operator, and thanks to, everyone, who joined us today. Have a good day.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today’s presentation. We do thank everyone for your participation. And you may now disconnect.

