Cartesian (CRTN) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Don Tringali

Thank you very much, Omar. Good afternoon, everybody. As he said, my name is Don Tringali, recently appointed Executive Chairman of Cartesian. With me on the call from the company is Dermod Ranaghan, who is the Managing Director of EMEA, and as of the 15th he will become our acting Chief Financial Officer.

After the market closed today, we issued a press release announcing our results for the fiscal third quarter that ended September 30th and a copy of that is available in the Investor Relations sections of our website.

So, the primary purpose of today’s call is to communicate to you, the shareholders and investment community, how the Board and the newly structured management team plan to enhance shareholder value. You can see our earnings release, if you haven’t yet seen it. As I said, it’s available to you and the 10-Q will be filed tomorrow with the typical details of the 10-Q.

I think it’s most productive to spend to be just direct on what our immediate plans are, so rather than devoting time on this call to the routine financial report that typically just covers the numbers in the press release, usually just repeating them, I’d like to devote this call really to addressing the specific recent changes, why we made them and our immediate plans for turning things around.

We will open up the call to questions at the end. Keep in mind that we cannot answer questions at this time about any specific plans or developments relating to our review of strategic alternatives. We do not expect to disclose developments relating to that process, while we’re in the midst of it and we will not do so unless and until the company has approved a specific transaction or investment, or if we conclude the process.

If we are not in a position to make an announcement by the end of this year, we plan to give investors an update. So we will not let it go out before the end of this year, if you’ve not heard anything before that.

Let me start by saying that, as you know, this is the first call that I’ve done on behalf of the company and I want to acknowledge that we recognize the company’s performance has not been acceptable. I think you can tell by the recent changes which were pretty substantial that the Board felt substantial changes were necessary and right now we are singularly focused, every director, every officer has one goal in mind, that is the stock price, that is the shareholders. That’s why I was appointed to this position and I can assure you that that is my focus.

Well, I don’t want to rehash all the reasons were here. I prefer to focus on what lies ahead, give you an opportunity to ask me questions and tell you what our immediate plans are, things that we can do to impact shareholder value.

But that being said, I want to -- do want to give you a little context of the background and it will help you -- help explain why we are embarking on the path that we are now. Both as a Board member and now as Executive Chairman, and diving more into the operations, I can tell you that what we feel is that the declining performance of this company is largely a result of structural inefficiencies with the way the business has been operated.

There’s no doubt that there’s been a significant decline in revenues, some of this is related to large projects that are completed with customers, a lot of our sales are in big chunks and it’s -- the company is duty-bound to replace that revenue as it falls out and we have not done a good job of reacting quickly enough to replace that revenue.

We have, however, as has been reported in the last few calls, undertaken a cost reduction effort and while the costs have been reduced significantly over the past year, the impact of those cost reductions, because of the nature of how commitments are and how it takes a while to get payback on cost reductions, we have not been able to keep pace with the declining revenues.

However, the good news is that these are structural problems that can be fixed. I don’t wanted to delve on why they hadn’t been fixed till now, but they can be fixed, they can be fixed, they are identifiable, management has a and people looking at us know they can be fixed, management knows they can be fixed and we are in the process of fixing them.

The management reorganization was a first step. These changes will result in some short-term cost reductions. We will eliminate some structural inefficiencies and should have an immediate impact on short-term performance. The structure also was designed to reposition key leaders and put them in a position to act more quickly and decisively, so they can be held accountable at their particular units.

The other thing that I think is worth mentioning is that, despite the financial performance, which as I said at the outset is, certainly unacceptable and will be changed. There has been no degradation in the confidence of the Cartesian brand, the quality of the product delivered by our professionals or the long-term prospects and market demands for the type of services that we provide. All of those important intrinsic value -- all those important elements which contribute to our intrinsic value we think are still strong.

One of the reasons we chose the timing -- the recent timing to announce our pursuit of strategic alternatives was to communicate to the shareholders that we do feel the most direct and expeditious way to unlock this intrinsic value is through a strategic transaction or investment. It will provide the financial resources and scale that can fully leverage those assets -- those strategic assets that I mentioned, that still form the foundation of Cartesian and are still very well respected in the industry.

So for these reasons we feel very strongly that we are an attractive candidate for a strategic transaction or investment. Our press release which announced that, as you know, was talked about why we make the moves and I think it’s consistent with my opening remarks.

I know that on many recent calls the company has asked you for your patience. I’m not going to ask you for your patience. I don’t think we have earn the right to ask you for your patience and all I can tell you is that there is a sense of urgency here and that’s my job is to focus on that and deliver something.

I think the recent announcement which flowed kind of days apart show you that we’re not taking a lot of time to overanalyze things, we know what has to be done and we are going to do it. So, look, I know that this is a probably a different type of call then we are used to, it’s because we have a different type of focus right now and we have a different management structure in place.

So I do help -- I do hope I’ve given you enough insight, enough information that you at least know that we are focused on what is important to you, it’s what important to us and we have told you why we’ve embarked upon the path that we have.

So, with that being said, I would like to open up to questions. Again, just the reminder that we cannot get into the details of the -- our process of pursuing or reviewing strategic alternatives, realize this may cause some answers to be limited, but I will do my best to answer all of your questions as best I can.

So, with that, Operator, I think you can provide the appropriate instructions for questions.

Manoj Nadkarni

Hi. Good afternoon. What is your short-term and long-term outlook for Cartesian’s business?

Don Tringali

Well, as I said, the long-term outlook is good. There is market signs and the demand for our services seem to be strong. The TMT area where we spend most of our time is always is dynamic, always going to change. So, generally, we think the long-term prospects are very, very good. Short-term were challenged by the operational inefficiencies that I mentioned and we need to -- we need to fix that. We either need to fix it ourselves or we need to fix it with a strategic partner.

Manoj Nadkarni

Okay. And the recent changes that have happened, that -- will that impact short-term business and if so what measures are you taking to address those?

Don Tringali

We don’t expect it all to impact short-term business. The -- if what you’re talking about is relationships with customers and such. We’ve been -- all our major customers have close relationships with our people that manage those accounts. We’ve kept them apprised of the changes and none of the changes we have made have been at in the areas that have the direct contact with the customers at this point.

Manoj Nadkarni

Okay. And any color you can give about business in North America versus Europe, where you -- where you see strength versus weakness?

Don Tringali

We don’t generally give guidance on that or break it out geographically. So I’d rather not give any of those details.

Manoj Nadkarni

Okay. All right. Thanks for taking the questions.

Don Tringali

Of course.

Don Tringali

Okay. Well, I want to thank you all for joining. I hope you can appreciate our directness and candor, and we hope to be communicating with you soon regarding some developments. Thank you.

