TearLab's (TEAR) CEO Seph Jensen on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TearLab Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAR)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 13, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Lee Roth - Investor Relations

Seph Jensen - Chief Executive Officer

Wes Brazell - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the TearLab Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the floor over to Roth from Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Lee Roth

Thanks Karen. Just to remind everyone, certain matters discussed on today’s conference call or answers that may be given to questions asked may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, relating to future events and/or the future financial performance of the Company. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

The risk factors that may affect our results are detailed in the Company’s most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Provincial Securities Administrators, which can be accessed through the EDGAR and SEDAR databases found at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com respectively.

Please note the Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed today, and investors are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on these statements.

With that, it’s now my pleasure to turn the call over to Seph Jensen,TearLab’s Chief Executive Officer. Seph?

Seph Jensen

Thanks Lee, and good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining us on today’s call. We want to provide a recap of third quarter 2017 performance on the call and talk about the advances we have made since our second quarter 2017 update including the recently announced changed to our US regulatory strategy for the Discovery platform.

In the third quarter, we continued to execute under our refocused commercial model and remain optimistic overall with respect to the stability and health of our business despite some revenue weakness for the quarter. Out top line performance was impacted by the dissolution of our PRN partnership in the second quarter of 2017, as well as weakness in our oUS market which were impacted by the announcement our CE Mark for the Discovery System. Our oUS business model includes the purchase of our readers by distributors and the anticipated launch of the new Discovery platform has slowed the purchase of our current system. We were very pleased with the performance of the Flex accounts during Q3 which represents approximately 61% of our business and grew moderately quarter-over-quarter compared to the second quarter of 2017.

Importantly, our continued careful expense management resulted in reduced operating expenses and an improvement in our operating loss compared to the third quarter of last year. Our fuel-based sales teams remain focused on larger account which as we’ve discussed before are the roughly 40% of clients who drive 80% of revenues and bringing in new business. Meanwhile our inside sales team which became fully operational in April is focused on a smaller accounts. The 60% of customers responsible for the remaining 20% of the business. In this group, we added 44 net new purchase accounts during the quarter, representing 57 net new devices compared to Q2.

In Q3, we added a net total of 80 new systems of which 48 were added in our Flex account and 22 were purchased outside of the United States. On a gross basis, we shipped 89 Flex units this quarter compared to 112 last quarter which was largely attributable to the slower summer month. The Flex contracts generated approximately $21,000 per account on an annualized basis this quarter and increase from Q2 and from the third quarter of last year.

Excluding the now discontinued use program we added a net total of 44 new accounts in the third quarter of 2017 which is consistent with our goal of expanding the user base to drive test volumes for the current generation TearLab Osmolarity System. As our inside sales force has stabilized our base of Tier 3 customers, they were able to begin calling on new prospects who fall within this smaller universe of lower volume accounts. This is significant not only because of the incremental growth in customer account that it supports but also because it enables our fuel-based sales reps to devote more time to customer acquisition at the larger end of the spectrum. The results we’ve seen thus far encouraging and we believe is the optimal model to drive growth in TearLab Osmolarity System in the near term.

Now I’d like to turn to the future, our next generation TearLab Discovery System. As a reminder, our Discovery system has been CE Marked with the ability to quickly measure up to three biomarkers with a single nanoliter tear fluid sample. Our platform will empower physicians with the ability to conduct point-of-care testing which helps more delivery more accurate diagnosis, better informed treatment decisions and drive improved patient outcomes across the wide range of ophthalmic conditions. Our belief is that the Discovery will reshape the future of our company. The new platform will be the first to offer multiflexing capabilities enabling the measurement of multiple tier based biomarkers in a single tear fluid sample. We believe that this is a true breakthrough in the field of eye care.

We are excited about the capabilities and potential of our TearLab Discovery platform and are intently focused on its successful global launch. Last month at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeon, ESCRS, we introduced Discovery to the ophthalmology community. I am pleased to report that the reaction from attendees was overwhelmingly positive as physicians clearly recognized the need for effective, multiple biomarker measurement in the diagnosis of dry eyes as well as other eye conditions. ESCRS was important in that it was our first opportunity to gain valuable feedback from the new platform which will help us to continue to refine our go-to-market strategy for Discovery.

We also continue to making progress with our 510(k) submission package for the FDA clearance in the US and remain on track to submit this package by the end of the year. As we announced several weeks ago, we plan to pursue initial US clearance on a test card containing two biomarkers, osmolarity and MMP-9. As you may remember, we had initially planned to pursue clearance for a 3 marker card which also included IL-1Ra. We still plan to pursue clearance for card containing 3 and indeed more biomarkers in the future. But we believe our new strategy for the first FDA clearance is the best path forward at this time.

Now I’d like to spend a moment walking you through the rationale for this shift in strategy. In short, we conducted a comprehensive review of the potential regulatory and reimbursement outcomes for the Discovery test and we determined that the single and inflammatory market MMP-9 in combination with osmolarity provided the most expeditious path to not only regulatory approval but also a clear waiver which is critical for physician adoption and utilization of the platform. Osmolarity and MMP-9 both have FDA cleared predicates and both have clear waivers, meaning that this revised approach could reduce the FDA time for our 510(k) and CLIA applications.

An additional benefit is that both osmolarity and MMP-9 have existing quantitative reimbursement codes in the US which we believe will provide immediate and favorable reimbursement for test upon commercial launch. There is already broad market familiarity with MMP-9 that establishes it as an important biomarker to aid in the diagnosis of dry diseases, as well as the strong foundation of clinic research supporting the importance of MMP-9 in identifying; treating and monitoring dry eye suffers. While we cannot predict the exact timing of the FDA review or the questions they might raise, if we assume normal review timelines for our 510(k) applications, we are planning for our global launch in the second quarter of 2018. We'll monitor the feedback as we receive as we move through regulatory process and decide at a later time whether we'll launch in Europe in conjunction with or an advance of our US launch.

In addition to our continued regulatory work, we are refining our commercial model and launch plans for our first Discovery test. We are planning our commercial model in the US to include both an upfront revenue stream for the sales of the Discovery testing device which is additive to our primary US model today. In addition, there are two CPT codes for both osmolarity and MMP-9 that exist today and will provide higher reimbursement per test than our current test. The existing CPT codes today provide for almost $80 per patient and the codes had a very favorable PAMA review and will remain consistent from 2018 all the way through 2020.

Our current customer base also represents a rich target to drive conversion upgrade by offering eye care professionals enhanced clinical value with additional biomarkers to help diagnose, treat and monitor dry patients, as well as additional reimbursement value for the same work flow as we have today in our current test. And since our revenue is concentrated in the top 40% of our accounts, we believe our US launch will allow us to create significant revenue inflection with our existing infrastructure shortly after launch. Over the longer term, the added clinical value and increased reimbursement level will allow us to expand our installed base and fuel growth through increasing penetration.

In addition to our focus on launching our first test with Discovery, we are also beginning to plan potential biomarkers for follow on test. We believe there is still significant opportunity with ocular surface disease and we are considering a number of different biomarkers for follow on test for Discovery that will bring value to diagnosis and management of various ocular diseases. We look forward to updating you on the progress we are making as we continue to move forward Discovery.

With that I'd now like to turn the call over to Wes for a review of the financials.

Wes Brazell

Thanks and good afternoon to everyone on the call. During the third quarter of 2017, we generated revenue of $6.5 million for the quarter compared to $7.2 million in Q3 of the previous year. On a sequential basis, there was a decrease in our reported revenue from $7 million to $6.5 million versus Q2, 2017. As Seph mentioned earlier, the two drivers of this decline were a decrease due to the termination of the co promotion agreement with PRN which had provided revenue in both Q1 and Q2 of 2017, but was terminated in Q2 of this year. In addition, we saw softness in our oUS market as sales of devices decline due to the anticipated Discovery launch next year. If you isolate just the US test card revenue which is the bulk of our revenue base, we were down a little less than 2% sequentially from Q2, 2017 which is attributable primarily to reduced office days during the summer month and lower patient volumes.

Moving over to P&L. Our reported gross margin was down about 8 percentage point for Q3, 2017 compared to the previous quarter. This was driven primarily by charge we took in Q3 to cost of goods for a settlement with a supplier for purchase raw material and cancel purchase orders. The total settlement was about $700,000 with $300,000 being non cash charge from previous deposits and the remaining $400,000 in settlement payments spread over Q4, 2017 and Q1 of next year. Adjusting for this impact our gross margin was comparable to the prior quarter.

We continued our effort to manage expenses in the third quarter of 2017 with sales and margin expenses 14% down compared to Q3 of 2016 and we reduced G&A expenses by 13% from a year ago. Our clinical, regulatory and R&D expenses were down about $109,000 year-over-year mainly due to reduced spending on Discovery as we move from the hardware development stage into the less expensive regulatory clinical stage. Our total operating expenses decreased 8% from the second quarter of 2016. Our operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $2.7 million, compared to $2.9 million for the same period in 2016, a 7% year-over-year improvement. This reported improvement was despite the supplier settlement mentioned earlier and adjusting for the supplier settlement our improvement and operating loss year-over-year in Q3 would have been 28%.

On the balance sheet side, we finished the third quarter with the cash balance of $7.7 million. As announced earlier, we are planning to raise additional capital to support expenses related to the approval and global launch of Discovery as well as comply with the terms of our debt agreement. We are taking a number of necessary steps to prepare for this capital raise which included an amendment to our S-1 registration statement that we filed today. We view the revised S-1 that we filed as a means to provide bridging capital to allow us to complete Discovery development and launch the product in US after FDA and CLIA approval in 2018. It is also important that we are able to raise these funds in order to comply with our existing debt covenants particularly a $5 million minimum liquidity covenant.

Our goal is to complete this financing round by the end of 2017 to provide the necessary capital for a successful completion and launch of our first test on the Discovery platform.

And with that I'll turn the call back over to Seph.

Seph Jensen

Thanks Wes. Before we open the call for Q&A, I think I would like to say that our core objective for the company remains unchanged. Long-term growth, success and sustainability which drives value for our shareholder, our customers and our employees. So with that we'll open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

And our first question comes from the line Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Yi Chen

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. My first question is when do you expect after filing of the Discovery, after filing for your Discovery system when do you expect to obtain approval and launch the product? And my second question is your long term strategy any different for Discovery system than the prior system that's currently you are marketing.

Seph Jensen

Sure. As I mentioned, first of all Yi Chen as I mentioned there is no way to exactly predict the FDA questions or timing. But we think we've simplified the filing and so we hope that provides a clear review so the guided timeline is 90 days but certainly if they ask question that hit the pause button on that timeline, so somewhere between three months on the ideal side and maybe six months on the long side, near somewhere in that window so if we file in December that would put us somewhere in Q2 for FDA clearance and then we have to have clear waiver and that could be anywhere from a month to three months so again that's a month or two. And then we are looking sometime probably late Q2 for a commercialization for Discovery. In related to different, what we are going to different, yes, absolutely, I mean we almost every aspect we planned it differently, it would be quite candid and primarily around making sure we know as much about these markers before putting around the market if possible. I think we want to understand a lot more than we did osmolarity launch. We certainly want to make sure that we bring onboard all of the academics, all of the influential thought leaders in the market and on and on but primarily making sure we truly understand the clinical behavior of these markers and how they behave in normal versus disease and how they respond to effective therapy and we make sure we've got the right support out of the market so that the voice is broad not just TearLab.

Yi Chen

Will you maintain the structure for Flex Masters and Purchased programs?

Seph Jensen

No. We are going to be switching to -- we'll be recognizing revenue for the capital and we've not been public yet with our exact pricing and how we are going to do it but those programs in fact go away and we'll have completely new program Discovery because we will be -- we won't be giving the device free in exchange for test card utilization, there will be a capital charge for the device.

Operator

Thank you. That concludes our question-and-answer session for today. I'd like to turn the floor back over to Seph Jensen for any closing comments.

Seph Jensen

Sure. Thank you, operator. And I would like to say, thank you, everyone for joining the call. We appreciate your time today and interest in our company. Have a great night.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.