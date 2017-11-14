BioLife Solutions: Third-Quarter Results Point To Continued Upside

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term. A "buy the dips" strategy is suggested.

Encouraging guidance bodes well and I wouldn't be surprised for 2018 revenue projections to be raised again in the future.

Shares of BioLife Solutions (BLFS) have risen over 250% year to date, as the small firm delivers on its mission of providing preservation technologies to keep cell-based therapies viable until they are administered to patients. The company provides best-in-class tools for storage and distribution in the form of CryoStor Freeze Media and HypoThermosol Storage Media.

BLFS data by YCharts

Management portrays business operations as growing in a stable manner due to lack of significant commercial competition, well-defended intellectual property and solid relationships with clients by inserting themselves into the manufacturing distribution process. If we are to believe, of over 250 potential applications, each one that is approved represents between $0.5 million and $2 million in potential revenue and growth should continue at an over 30% clip; this story could be interesting for some time to come.

Figure 2: Customer engagement and creating sticky relationships (source: corporate presentation)

A series of approvals could mean a new wave of revenue growth is coming. In July, the company announced that Kolon Life Science received approval in Korea for Invossa-K Inj, the world's first cell and gene therapy for degenerative arthritis. In December, BioLife inked a ten-year supply agreement with TissueGene and the company believes that $5 million in revenue from the application is theoretically possible. In October, customer Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) received FDA approval for CAR-T cell therapy Yescart, for which BioLife had inked a long-term supply agreement in July of last year.

Figure 3: Customer mix (source: corporate presentation)

For the third quarter, operating expenses decreased 19% to $1.9 million, while operating loss also decreased significantly to $32,000 (from $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2016). Gross margins bumped up to 63% as compared to 57% for the same period last year, while net loss decreased by around 50% to $425,000. Another positive development was the conversion of its $4 million senior credit facility into Series A redeemable preferred stock in June with its largest shareholder, WAVI.

Management issued encouraging guidance for 2017, with revenue growth expected to fall in the range of 31% to 34% ($10.8 million to $11 million), up from the range of 20% to 25% previously predicted. Gross margins are set to rise slightly to 60% to 62% and positive adjusted EBITDA is expected.

Management felt confident enough to issue 2018 guidance, with biopreservation media revenue expected to fall in the range of $13.6 million to $14.7 million (25% to 35% growth). Gross margins should continue rising slightly and it is probable the company will achieve full-year GAAP operating profit.

Other significant wins for the quarter included 100% year-over-year growth in revenue generated from the regenerative medicine segment ($1.6 million), along with 23 new direct customer wins and initial orders from 14 regenerative medicine companies.

Institutions appear to be scooping up shares for the most part, with outsized buying and little selling taking place. Given the likelihood of accelerating growth over the medium term and increased optimism in the cell therapy space, I wouldn't be surprised to see shares trade at a significant premium.

Figure 4: Capital structure (source: corporate presentation)

If 2018 revenue were to total $14 million, the stock would be trading at around five times forward revenue. For growth stocks, institutional buying tends to increase above certain prices ($5 and $10 levels, for example).

I wouldn't be surprised to see shares skyrocket in the future once this pick goes mainstream and key publications recommend the stock as a way to profit in the biotechnology sector, with less of the associated drug development risk. I've seen it happen time and again as these types of stocks breach key levels only to be picked up by the growth crowds and then the momentum really gets going. If the overvaluation gets very excessive or analysts are publishing overly optimistic pieces, then you know it's time to start taking partial profits.

BioLife Solutions is a Buy.

In a "picks and shovels" play such as this, the main risk to thesis is a slowdown in growth as opposed to the typical binary risk we see in development-stage biotech stocks. A slowdown in other products being approved for which it is a supplier or associated setbacks would also result in additional downside. A failure to achieve significant operating profits would reflect negatively on management's ability to execute.

