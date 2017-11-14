Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources' (SENR) Management on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCQB:SENR) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Richard Robertson – Chief Operating Officer-SEER and President-MV Technologies

Heidi Anderson – Interim Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

William Gibson – ROTH Capital Partners

James McDonald – Private Investor

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources’ Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Bethany and I will be your operator today.

Joining us for today’s presentation are COO, Richard Robertson and CFO, Heidi Anderson. CEO, John Combs, was unable to make the call due to a death in the family. Following their remarks, we will open up the call for your questions. Then before we conclude today’s call, I will provide the necessary disclaimers and cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call as well as information about the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial information. I would now like to remind everyone that this call will be recorded and made available for replay via a link in Investors Relation section of the Company’s website.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to SEER’s Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Richard Robertson. Please proceed.

Richard Robertson

Thank you, Bethany, and thank you everyone for joining us for our third quarter conference call. We’ve published a press release today, which covers the third quarter 2017 results and subsequent events. The press release addresses the financial and operational highlights for the third quarter and a few of the important events that have occurred or are occurring. As we’re starting out the fourth quarter of 2017, we’re seeing great progress and momentum and look forward to continuing that trend.

Although our environmental solutions division had a slow quarter due to a decline in long-term contract revenue in the third quarter, we expect to continue growing this important component of the company as our number of installations increases nationwide along with the associated recurring high margin media sales. Additionally, we’ve begun to target replacement media sales to the large existing base of non-MV systems, which is expected to help minimize the impact of these periodic downturns in new system orders.

Our REGS division, a great progress during the third quarter, where we see our typical cleaning services gaining momentum, we’ve gained some large new customers including entering into a long awaited Master Services Agreement with one of the nation’s largest refinery and pipeline companies. In addition, we’ve partnered with Biochar Now, or BCN for short, for exclusive rights to their water and soil clean-up business in the mining sector and hope to initiate some large scale long-term clean-up projects in the next quarter or two.

We also finalized the sale of Tactical Cleaning Company, our railcar cleaning division, resulting in gross proceeds at the close of $2.4 million additional guaranteed payments of $1.1 million and a potential of an additional $1.5 million over the next three years. Paragon Waste Solutions also achieved significant progress on the operational side in key domestic markets. Of particular note is the letter of intent on a large medical waste destruction facility in Texas as well as making tangible advancements in the pending permit approval in Paramount, California, which is expected before year’s end.

Before I discuss these recent developments in more detail, I’d like to turn the call over to Heidi Anderson, our CFO, to review the third quarter financial results. Heidi?

Heidi Anderson

Thank you, Richard. Total revenue in the third quarter of 2017 decreased 19% to $1.6 million compared to $2 million in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease is primarily driven by a decrease of approximately $1 million in environmental solutions revenue. Industrial Cleaning revenue in the third quarter of 2017 totaled $0.4 million versus $0.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in industrial cleaning revenue is due to an uptick in industrial cleaning services as compared to the loss of significant customers that occurred during Q2 and Q3 of 2016.

Environmental Solutions revenue in the third quarter of 2017 decreased 59% to $0.7 million versus $1.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease in environmental solutions revenue is due to a decline in revenue from long-term contracts. The Solid Waste, or PWS revenue, in the third quarter of 2017 totaled $0.5 million versus $41,900 in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in solid waste revenue is due to a settlement agreement reached with one customer, which required the recognition of remaining deferred revenue related to the license agreement, as well as a customer deposit totaling $0.3 million.

Gross margins in the third quarter of 2017 increased to 10.7% from 4% in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in gross margin is largely attributable to an increase in new purchase orders in the high margin industrial services division. Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2017 remained flat at $2.7 million compared to the same year-ago quarter. Although there was no overall change in operating costs between the quarters, the changes within the quarter ended September 30, 2017 were primarily the result of a number one, a 59% decrease in environmental solutions revenue resulting in a 62% decrease in environmental solutions costs totaling approximately $0.8 million; number two, a 146% increase in industrial cleaning revenue resulting in a 17% decrease (sic) [increase] in industrial cleaning costs totaling approximately $82,600; number three, a 981% increase in solid waste revenue resulting in a 333% increase in solid waste costs totaling approximately $0.3 million; number four, an approximately $0.4 million increase in general and administrative expenses primarily driven by an increase in business insurance of $35,000, professional services of $0.1 million, cost of issuing warrants $30,000 and the cost of issuing common shares for settlement of a license agreement equals to $0.2 million; and number five, an approximately $89,000 increase in salaries and related expenses primarily driven by an increase in stock-based compensation $30,000 and engineering salaries not allocated to a specific environmental solutions job due to decrease in revenue for the quarter.

Net income attributable to SEER was $1.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to a net loss attributable to SEER of $0.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. The net income for the quarter was largely driven by net income from discontinued operations of $0.2 million and a gain on the sale of rail operations of $2.7 million, coupled with the overall decrease in revenue and slight decrease in operating expenses mentioned above. Net loss from continuing operations was $1.4 million in Q3 2017 versus $0.9 million in Q3 of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2017 totaled $0.7 million, compared to a loss of $0.6 million in the same year-ago quarter. Cash on September 30, 2017, totaled $0.1 million compared to $0.3 million at June 30, 2017.

That concludes my remarks. And I will now turn the call over to our Chief Operations Officer, Richard Robertson, for his summary of SEER’s Environmental Technology Solutions, MV & SEM. Richard?

Richard Robertson

Thank you, Heidi. Third quarter for SEER’s Environmental Solutions division was $717,000, a decrease of 59% compared to the same prior year period. The decrease, I’ve mentioned before, is due to a decline in long-term contract revenue driven by a dip in new system orders. Environmental Solutions experienced a third quarter net loss of $65,000 compared to a net income of $217,000 in the same prior year period.

Although Environmental Solutions performance in the third quarter was muted, the division has performed well through the first three quarters of 2017 with year-to-date revenue of $4.3 million, which is an increase of 24% in the same prior year period. Moving forward, we expect our growing foundation of profitable replacement media sales to help minimize the impact of periodic downturns in new system orders. Media and related service sales exceeded $1.2 million through the third quarter of 2017 and promotional activities are underway to help boost the growth rate further.

Much of the installed base of MV systems was installed in the last eighteen months, which means that media revenue will increase as more of these systems come due for media replacement. A good example is the MV SulfAx system sold in the second quarter for the City of Montreal’s wastewater treatment plant. That system is now in shipment to Montreal and will begin generating recurring media revenue in 2018. To drive further growth of profitable replacement media revenue, MV is also targeting the large existing base of non-MV systems.

This is made possible by our exclusive distributor agreement with Axens North America. That agreement, which was signed last year, provides MV with a menu of granular media options that perfectly complement our in-house iron sponge technology. Combined offering means we can provide virtually any client with safe, reliable and cost effective replacement media solutions whether or not the original system was supplied by MV. A recent example of this is MV’s successful contract award from the City of Honolulu to supply AxTrap placement media for an H2S removal system at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

The original system was not supplied by MV, but we expect the replacement media contract to generate about $100,000 in recurring annual revenue beginning in the early 2018. Additionally MV is launching a targeted, advertising and promotional campaign in the fourth quarter specifically aimed at the replacement media market for landfills. Thanks to the new relationship with Biochar Now, mentioned earlier. MV also has a joint marketing effort underway to provide additional revenue generating solutions to the landfill sector. I’ll talk more about that when we discuss the industrial services division.

To enhance our domestic harkening efforts, MV appointed experienced independent sales representatives earlier this year on both the East and West Coasts. Given that the sales cycle for new systems ranges from six months to more than a year, we do not expect new system revenue from these channels until 2018. But our overall quote rate has increased by 70% from the second to the third quarter, which certainly bodes well for future sales growth.

As a reminder, MV’s family of hydrogen sulfide removal systems is used in a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, landfill, oil and gas, wastewater treatment, and now more than 30 anaerobic digester systems across the continental U.S., Hawaii and Canada. During the third quarter both MV and REGS continued to work closely with our Canadian partner Innovative Energy Technologies, or IET. To market SEER’s patented variable volume vapor recovery unit, which we call V3RU and V3RU Plus. Phase I of this effort is aimed at deploying the V3RU fugitive emission capture technologies in major oil and gas fields located in Western Canada particularly in the Lloydminster area.

Phase II will introduce the V3RU Plus system that not only captures emissions, but also produces natural gas liquids for resale or for other beneficial uses. Our Canadian partner, IET, is making progress working through the technical and commercial details necessary to get trial systems placed in the field with large producers. Given the new greenhouse gas regulations in Alberta, these patented SEER technologies offer a compelling solution for Western Canadian oil and gas producers.

In addition to being an obvious benefit to the environment and making regulatory compliance immediately achievable, these solutions provide an opportunity at thousands of smaller and stranded wells to capture low volume and intermittent methane and other VOCs for beneficial use. They also present a source for sustained economic upside to the industry in the form of greenhouse gas credits. We believe this market represents a very lucrative opportunity for SEER and our Canadian Partners. The partnership is a perfect fit of our technologies and service capabilities with IET’s industry contacts and proven industry specific expertise.

Once the trial phase is successfully complete, SEER and IET plan to form and operate a joint venture Canadian company owned 90% by SEER and 10% by IET. Meanwhile, we continue to promote the V3RU technology to western U.S. oil producers. As additional acknowledgment and recognition of significant benefits of our V3RU technology, SEER was chosen as one of twelve companies to present to a panel of oil and gas industry leaders and investors at the Colorado Cleantech Industries Association, oil and gas cleantech challenge on September 7th at the Governor’s Mansion in Denver. That exposure furthers our relationships with several leading producers putting us in position to gain traction in concert with an upturn in the U.S. oil industry.

In summary, SEER’s Environmental Solutions division will continue to focus on developing organic growth of its profitable used system and replacement media offerings while exploring high growth opportunities that leverage our existing technologies such as the V3RU.

Let’s now review a few of the operational accomplishments that occurred in our service segment during the third quarter and other accomplishments continuing into the fourth quarter. A completed sale of our railcar cleaning division, Tactical Cleaning Company, was an important event for SEER and a positive impact of the transaction cannot be overstated. The $2.4 million received at closing has improved our balance sheet and helped to position the company to more aggressively pursue the many near-term opportunities now being presented to Paragon, MV and REGS.

Now that the sale has been finalized, our strategy is to focus on and accelerate our near-term expansion goals. Specifically, we plan to rollout Paragon’s medical waste destruction technology and focus on ramping REGS revenues. REGS is seeing a significant uptick in increasingly large long-term projects and Paragon to seeing several exciting opportunities in Texas, where we are already permitted and have recently executed a letter of intent with experienced and capable funding partners.

We anticipate that these opportunities will enable us to expeditiously achieve our goals and ultimately increase shareholder value. REGS continues to leverage its well established background in oilfield services and as mentioned a moment ago is now playing a significant role in SEER’s efforts to bring its patented oilfield fugitive emission capture systems to market both in Canada and here in the front ranges of Wyoming and Colorado. REGS’ involvement in this marketing effort has resulted in the partnership with IET and its very experienced, knowledgeable and competent team of industry, energy and financial executives.

REGS continues to make good progress after expending capital to retool their division following the sale of rail operations. REGS have signed several new agreements and is seeing increases in the size of its contracts. We anticipate that REGS will trend significantly upwards both in revenue and net income during the fourth quarter and into 2018, as the oil and gas sector continues to strengthen and our new increasingly large projects begin to generate notable revenues.

We’ve recently expanded the REGS market opportunity through a partnership with Biochar Now, or BCN for short. BCN is a leading engineer and manufacturer of high quality biochar. Biochar considered a more cost-effective alternative to activated carbon is a solid material obtained through thermal chemical conversion of biomass, primarily wood in a kiln. Many of the country’s largest industrial and chemical companies are currently developing programs and remediation plans to utilize the BCN product in applications such as water treatment, and landfill, soil reclamation. As part of our partnership with BCN, REGS has received exclusive rights to perform all fabrication, manufacturing and environmental remediation services required by BCN on all its water and soil cleanup reclamation or enhancement projects.

In addition, REGS received an exclusive license related to water reclamation and cleanup in and around the mining industry, a market that REGS has serviced in the past. This license will be granted to a joint venture owned 90% by SEER and 10% by BCN. This new partnership is part of SEER’s ongoing effort to leverage REGS 25 years of environmental services experience and diversify its business model into new, mature and lucrative verticals.

The addressable market for biochar is significant and growing rapidly and it fits perfectly into SEER’s business portfolio, presenting an exciting and imminent revenue growth opportunity for SEER. Joint marketing opportunities between MV and BCN in the landfill market have already begun, including discussions with two large municipal solid waste operators, one of which is a large landfill owner and operator in Florida where MV has one of its largest landfill gas systems. In addition to these promising landfill opportunities, we have a potential pipeline of projects on the East Coast and in South Florida.

Thanks to our relationship with BCN with some of the nation’s largest industrial and chemical companies where REGS could provide service work and project management. This is all in addition to manufacturing the kilns required to fulfill increased biochar demand. We look forward to announcing these projects in the months to come.

REGS recently signed a master services agreement with one of the nation’s largest refiners and pipeline operators. This has already started to positively impact the bottom line as the pipeline service work has commenced and the increase in revenue and income is now being realized. REGS recently successfully completed its first tank cleaning project for this customer and several new projects are scheduled to commence in Texas this year.

We continue to see new chemical cleaning opportunities. For example, REGS was awarded projects in Oklahoma with one of the largest paper industry companies in the United States. REGS was also rewarded several tank cleaning projects with its long-term refining customer in Wyoming, just after completing several tank cleaning and demolition projects. New tank cleaning projects continue to be awarded at the same customers’ Oklahoma refinery and they also engaged REGS to provide turnaround coordination services and Blast Pad oversight during the refineries 2017 fall turnaround.

As stated earlier, in reference to new large project wins REGS services have been requested by other pipeline and oil-related companies for projects in and around the front range and western slope of Colorado. We anticipate this will translate into solid revenue and income for the fourth quarter of 2017 and well into 2018. Although not one of our long-term high growth targets we believe that returning the REGS to the profitability it experienced in the recent past and leveraging REGS’ reputation and experience is critical to the short-term growth of SEER. This will buy the company time to continue establishing traction and increasing revenues in our other growth segments.

Let’s now turn to Paragon. As noted in our previous quarterly call, the company is very encouraged to have on board one of the waste industry’s most successful thought leaders. Since his appointment as Chairman, Mr. Don Moorehead, has worked diligently to leverage our momentum and success with the already operational CoronaLux technology in California and now by our letter of intent the eminent opportunity in Texas. The LOI is an important operational development for Paragon, aimed at commencing operations at a large, existing medical waste incineration facility in Texas. The new venture will be licensed to operate in Texas and subject to our partner meeting its performance metrics, they expand to the five neighboring states.

Our partners have decades of experience in the waste and medical waste markets, they are well-funded and can deliver significant incinerate only medical waste stream on day one of the operation. The partnership will develop and implement an aggressive marketing program to secure waste from the entire territory. One of the partners has committed to funding the venture with $6 million or 50% equity stake. This agreement will result in no equity dilution for SEER. Immediately upon finalization of the agreement the new venture will purchase three existing CoronaLux systems for $1.5 million and commit to purchasing a total of 24 systems over five years.

Depending on the cash ultimately invested by the contributing partner, Paragon will own approximately 37.5% of the new company and will provide the medical waste destruction systems and ongoing managerial services in return for cash compensation. Transactional agreements are expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2017 and we will commence operations in the first quarter of 2018. This exciting opportunity will launch our patented technology at scale into the multi-billion dollar medical waste market.

We’re starting to see Paragon’s hard work paying off in other regions as well. Currently, we are negotiating with several prospective medical waste partners to establish a JV, to build a commercial facility in the southeast U.S. In addition to providing equipment and technology, Paragon would have a direct equity investment in a newly formed pharmaceutical waste collection and destruction facility similar to the LOI we entered into for the Texas operation. Like the Texas operation, the southeast initiative will pursue a model that ensures a quick path to commercialization for our CoronaLux system. The pending facility will allow us to safely and efficiently destroy the surplus of incinerate only medical waste that is often shipped out of state at significant expense, liability and negative environmental impact.

Now let’s discussed our Paragon facility in California. We shared previous that Paragon participated as an attendee at a Paramount California community hearing, regarding environmental impact data. They attended the meeting in conjunction with South Coast Air Quality Management District. We believe the outcome of the meeting was extremely positive with the CoronaLux technology being recognized by the Air Quality Management District as one of the cleanest waste destruction technologies it had seen, even cleaner than local dry cleaners and gas stations operating in the area.

A copy of the actual presentation made by the South Coast Air Quality Management District at the public hearing is posted on Sears Investor Relations website next to our corporate presentation. A full permit from South Coast Air Quality Management District has been delayed due to reasons unrelated to Paragon, though we do anticipate approval of that permit very soon.

In conclusion, the 2017 third quarter numbers show that our company is on the right track and is building momentum for the remainder of 2017 and into 2018. Despite a slow third quarter for the environmental solutions division, we view it as an important growth segment for our company, particularly as we build an increasingly large customer base from which we can expect annuity like revenue streams from replacement media sales.

And in close the Sale of Tactical, our strategy moving forward is to leverage the proceeds to focus on and accelerate the accomplishment of our short-term goals. We plan to continue rolling out Paragon’s medical waste destruction technology, increasing MV’s market share in the landfill gas sector and execute on the Paragon opportunities in Texas, California and the southeast to achieve our goals and ultimately increase shareholder value.

With our new Chairman and our outstanding team of directors and officers, SEER is focusing on a future with enhanced leadership and industry influence. We plan to continue expanding our Board and identifying new opportunities to hasten our past to market and ramp revenue growth. We have an exceptional portfolio of intellectual property, and excellent team, healthy and growing product segments and expanding market opportunities. We’re confident this will translate to increased value for our shareholders.

With that we’re ready to open the call for your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from William Gibson of ROTH Capital Partners.

William Gibson

Thank you. You sort of lost over the $2.89 million settlement. Was not from the Company’s former number one customer?

Richard Robertson

By $2.89 million settlement?

William Gibson

Yes.

Heidi Anderson

Yes, I’m wondering if it’s Mr. Gibson it lookedas if there’s some confusion on numbers. We received…

William Gibson

Yes I’m confused.

Heidi Anderson

We received $2.4 million this quarter on a sale of Tactical and then there was a settlement where we did – we received income in that solid waste division related that settlement. But it was only a couple hundred thousand.

William Gibson

Only $200,000. And was that the former number one customer?

Richard Robertson

Yes it was a former customer of Paragon. I am not sure that we can characterize them as the number one customer, but they were a former customer, yes.

William Gibson

Okay, thank you.

Richard Robertson

Thank you, Bill.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question will come from James McDonald a Private Investor.

James McDonald

Hello.

Richard Robertson

Hello James.

James McDonald

Hi, good afternoon. My question is the cash and liquid assets on the balance sheet, I heard that you have $100,000 I mean, I think, that’s pretty low number compared to what it’s been in the past and is there something being done to address this or how do you look at that cash position over the balance of the rest of the year?

Richard Robertson

We agree that you it’s a low figure and not where we prefer to be, but there are a number of things that will help improve that. One is the revenue in the – accounts receivable that are in the pipeline right now, thanks to the uptick in sales from – from REGS, the REGS division and others. And we’ll continue to monitor our cash position as we go forward.

James McDonald

Okay. Thank you.

Richard Robertson

Alright.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And with no further questions I would like to turn the call back over to Richard Robertson for his closing remarks.

Richard Robertson

As always, all of us at SEER thank each of you as our shareholders, for your trust and continued support. And we look forward to our call next quarter. Bethany?

Operator

Thank you. Before we conclude today’s call, I’d like to provide SEER’s Safe Harbor statement that includes important cautions regarding forward-looking statements made during this call, as well as the statement regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial information. Examples of forward-looking statements on this call include statements related to our new strategic focus, products, verticals, anticipated revenue, and profitability. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including the following. Changes in economic conditions, general competitive factors, acceptance of the Company’s products in the market, the Company’s success obtaining new customers, the Company’s successive technology and product development, the Company’s ability to execute its business model and strategic plan, the Company’s success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, and interim quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update this cautionary information in this presentation.

Today’s presentation also included financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, accepted in the U.S., otherwise referred to as GAAP.

Please refer to a more detailed discussion about the Company’s use of non-GAAP measures and their reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures in today’s earnings press release, which is available on the Company’s website at www.seer-corp.com.

Finally, I would like to remind everyone that this recording of today’s call will be available for replay immediately after the call and through January 13, 2018. Please refer to today’s press release for dial-in instructions.

Thank you for joining us today for our presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.