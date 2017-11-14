Day 1 At The Dubai Airshow: Boeing Steals The Show

The Farnborough Airshow and Paris Airshow traditionally are the stage for airlines to announce their orders and for jet makers. With the fast growth in the Gulf region, this area has started its own air show: The Dubai Airshow.

The Dubai Airshow is hosted every two years and this year it is hosted from the 12th of November up until the 16th. In this article, I will be looking at notable news items and orders on the first day of the air show.

Boeing

During the 2017 Paris Air Show, Boeing (BA) launched the Boeing 737 MAX 10 and Boeing gave a peak at its NMA concept. For the Dubai Airshow, I'm not expecting any commercial aircraft launches. The NMA would have been a nice launch, but I think it is too early to launch that aircraft. While I think Boeing should launch an NMA, the company should also carefully study the market potential as well as the costs in the supply chain.

On the first day of the Dubai Airshow there was not a lot of order news, but the order news that was there was very important to Boeing.

In a deal valued $1.9B, Azerbaijan Airlines has ordered five Boeing 787-8 aircraft and committed to purchasing two large freighters. The airline already operates two Boeing 787-8 jets and has 10 Boeing 737 MAX jets on order with Boeing. The deal for five of the smallest Dreamliner likely is a firm up coupled with a size up for an order intention expressed at the Paris Air Show earlier this year. The two Boeing freighters that Azerbaijan Airlines has committed to have not been specified, but it could be either the Boeing 777F or the Boeing 747-8F. The catalog value of the five Dreamliners is $1.15B. Given that the catalog value of the entire deal is said to be $1.9B it is highly likely that the unspecified freighters would be Boeing 747-8F aircraft, because adding two Boeing 747-8Fs to the value would give a list price for the deal of $1.92B while adding two Boeing 777Fs instead would only get the value of the entire deal to $1.8B.

Additionally, Azerbaijan Airlines became the launch customer for the 787 Landing Gear Exchange Program. Boeing's 787 Landing Gear Overhaul and Exchange Program provides a simple and economical solution for managing landing gear overhauls. Through the offering, a carrier can exchange landing gears that need to be repaired or overhauled for another set of certified landing gear from a pool that Boeing maintains. This service eliminates the need for operators to contract, schedule and manage the overhaul process. Landing gear exchange programs are nothing new. Boeing already offers the same services for the Boeing 737, Boeing 747, Boeing 757, Boeing 767 and Boeing 787. With the addition of a dedicated program for the Boeing 787, Boeing is merely following a path that already exists but also stresses the value and growth opportunities that the company sees in the after-sales market.

Boeing’s win of the day, however, was a commitment from Emirates to acquire 40 Boeing 787-10s with flexibility to swap some of the orders to the smaller -9 variant.

Emirates committed to purchasing 40 Boeing 787-10 aircraft, which at list prices carry a value of $12.5B. Including additional equipment, the total value is said to be $15.1B. The commitment after customary discounts likely is worth roughly $7B plus the value of the equipment of which it is unknown what this actually is. The order means that the Boeing 787-10 has found its 10th or 11th customer (depending on the sole unidentified order being an order from an airline or lessor that has already ordered the Boeing 787-10). Once finalized, the order will push Boeing’s order book for the Boeing 787-10 beyond 200 units.

The aircraft will be delivered with two- and three-class configurations seating between 240 and 300 passengers with the first delivery scheduled for 2022. While the airline holds rights to convert the order to the smaller Boeing 787-9, I view the order from Emirates as an important one for profits on the Boeing 787 program. Some of the orders units are expected to be in the current accounting block of 1,400 units, while some will be outside of the current accounting quantity. Additionally, there is the potential for follow up orders over time as it is rumored that the deal also includes options for 60 additional Boeing 787 jets, but I have found nothing in press releases from Boeing or Emirates that confirms this.

On the defense side there also was news as Boeing stated that the KC-46A tanker was progressing with two out of three major deficiencies eliminated. With major cost overruns and delays this of course is good news and puts the tanker better in the market.

On the Boeing 767-300ER possibilty for relaunch, there also was news as Kevin McAllister mentioned one day prior to the start of the air show that a relaunch was nothing more than a study at this point. I think that overall a Boeing 767-300ER relaunch has to be considered as a plan B for airlines awaiting the arrival of clean sheet design. This relaunch possibility should be considered in direct connection with the Boeing NMA aircraft. If an NMA does not work out for Boeing financially then we are likely going to see Boeing becoming more vocal on the Boeing 767-300ER and considering making additional investments for the program.

On the Boeing 777X program, Boeing reached the 90% engineering drawing milestone meeting Boeing’s scheduled deadlines.

Airbus

On day 1 of the Dubai Airshow, a widely anticipated order was the order for up to 40 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A380 jets, which would likely be the first order for the Airbus A380plus. However, instead of the Airbus A380 stealing the show on Day 1 of the Dubai Airshow it was Boeing that took the stage and announced a commitment from Emirates to purchase the Boeing 787-10. On Day 1 there was mention that an order was still pending finalization, so an order does not completely seem to be off the table.

Embraer

On the first day of the Dubai Airshow, Embraer (ERJ) said it expected the Embraer 190-E2 to be certified within 90 days, well before the scheduled service entry in 2018. According to FlightGlobal, the family has accumulated 285 orders to date with options for 445 aircraft.

Conclusion Day 1

Figure 1: Infographic Dubai Airshow 2017 Day 1

Day 1 obviously was Boeing’s day. Whereas everybody expected Airbus to dominate Day 1 with an order for the Airbus A380, the order remained absent and Boeing literally took the stage and stole the show with announcing a commitment from Emirates for the Boeing 787-10 dealing a double blow to Airbus.

The A380 order is not the only thing that shines by absence. Qatar Airways, which was one of the launch customers of the Boeing 777X at the Dubai Airshow of 2013, also is absent as a result of strained relations between Qatar and Dubai. This somewhat has tempered expectations for the Dubai Airshow.

