Intersections' (INTX) CEO Johan Roets on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Intersections, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTX)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 13, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Johan Roets – Chief Executive Officer

Ron Barden – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

John Power – Redwood Fund

Patrick Retzer – Retzer Capital Management

Operator

I will now like to introduce your Johan Roets, Chief Executive Officer of Intersections Inc.

Johan Roets

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Intersections’ third quarter 2017 earnings call and business update. After making some introductory remarks on our progress in the third quarter of 2017, Ron Barden, our CFO, will present our third quarter financial performance. I will then provide a more detailed business update. We will open up the call for your questions.

Today’s business update is also available on our Investor Relations website. This has been an eventful quarter for the company as we completed the divestiture of all noncore businesses and developed additional service tiers and expanded sales channels for Identity Guard with Watson. In addition, the cybersecurity incident announced by Equifax Inc. on September 7, 2017, potentially impacting approximately 145 million U.S. consumers, and Equifax’s response thereto could have a profound impact on our industry.

Equifax has responded by offering credit locks for life and free credit monitoring for at least 12 months to nearly all adult citizens in the U.S. The fact that critical data containing social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, full names and dates of birth have been exposed, data that will never change during someone’s lifetime, means that nearly every adult in the U.S. may now have to deal with the risk of identity misuse and financial crime for a very long time.

We believe that the first significant effects of criminal activities from the Equifax data breach will only occur after the Equifax free credit monitoring expires. We also expect the already complex relationship between the three major U.S. credit reporting agencies and consumers whose data they collect could become more adversarial as consumers try and push back against this decades-old data aggregation process. We believe that as the largest in the payment provider of identity theft protection and privacy services to consumers in the U.S., Intersections stands to gain from consumers who want someone other than the credit agencies to protect them against financial crime.

As we look ahead to the fourth quarter and into 2018, we remain optimistic about the company’s future with a renewed focus, best-in-class products and a consumer need for comprehensive identity protection solutions. As the company focuses on growing its revenue, we continue to successfully build our distribution pipeline through marketing partners and the employee benefit broker channel. We have seen some substantial wins in both channels. Additionally, deals previously won by Equifax in the employee benefit arena have been re-tended to us in the aftermath of the data breach.

I was asked last week by one our shareholders why our share price has been steadily declining over the last six months. We are a tightly held, thinly traded, microcap public company. Our share price volatility is impacted by the smallest of trade volumes. Management’s task is to concentrate on executing the fundamentals of building a business, identifying a market opportunity to satisfy consumer needs then building and marketing a differentiated product to meet this market need whilst maintaining robust compliance and internal controls. We believe this will create shareholder value. Building a subscription revenue business is time-consuming.

Ron Barden, our CFO, has a wonderful phrase. He says that everyone loves the revenue and earnings from subscription revenue businesses, but no one wants to pay for acquiring the subscribers. We recognize that very few investors know about Intersections Inc. We have, therefore, recently retained the services of Stonegate Capital Partners to assist us with corporate communications and Investor Relations activities. Our objective is to reach out to both existing shareholders and potential new shareholders to create awareness around Intersections Inc.

Ron is now going to discuss our third quarter results, after which I will make further comments about revenue and products.

Ron Barden

Thank you, Johan and good afternoon. I’ll brief comments on the financial information that is included in the investor update we posted on our website. I encourage you to review our earnings release that was issued today, November 13 and our Form 10-Q that was filed with the SEC today as well. These documents are also available on our website.

As Johan mentioned, during the third quarter, we expanded the Identity Guard with Watson platform to support additional service tiers that will be available in the first quarter of 2018, including both an entry-level value service and a premium service, Premier, to go with our Total service plan. We also conducted a successful business development campaign in the third quarter to work with employers and their employee benefits advisers to make Identity Guard available to employees across the United States.

During the third quarter, the program to divest noncore businesses was completed with the divestiture of the Pet Health Monitoring business at the end of July. The Identity Guard subscriber base grew by 2.7% to 338,000 subscribers during the third quarter. Subscriber growth late in the third quarter is expected to have a positive impact on revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017. The Identity Guard subscriber base has increased 6.6% on a year-to-date basis.

Revenue from our financial institution clients was $20.8 million for the third quarter. All marketing and retention efforts have been ceased for the subscriber base, and it continues to attrite consistently at approximately 1% per month on average.

Subsequent to the third quarter, our lender, PEAK6 Investments, has agreed in principle to amend our credit agreement to provide additional liquidity to support our growth initiatives. The amendment is subject to definitive documentation. However, there could be no assurances that a definitive agreement will be reached on the anticipated terms, if at all.

As of September 30, 2017 we have 1.1 million total subscribers, excluding approximately 40,000 subscribers covered by our breach response services. Our Identity Guard subscriber base grew 2.7% during the third quarter to 338,000 subscribers as of September 30, 2017, and as I mentioned, has grown 6.6% on a year-to-date basis. Subscriber growth that occurred late in the third quarter is also expected to have a positive impact on revenue in the fourth quarter.

The Canadian subscriber base, which we serve jointly with our marketing partner of 159,000 subscribers as of September 30, 2017, was consistent with the June 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, subscriber bases. Our U.S. financial institution subscriber base continue to run off due to the ceased marketing of our products by those clients at an average rate of 1% per month for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2017 was $39.2 million compared to $39.9 million in the second quarter of 2017 and $43 million for the third quarter of 2016. Consolidated revenue was $119.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 compared to $133.4 million for the comparable period of 2016. Revenue from our Identity Guard subscriber base was $12.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to $12.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

As mentioned earlier, subscriber additions late in the third quarter are expected to have a positive effect on revenue in the fourth quarter. Identity Guard revenue for the nine-month period of $36.9 million was lower than the prior year period due to the loss of revenue from one our partners, Costco, which ceased marketing our products.

Revenue from our Canadian business, which is conducted through a joint marketing arrangement, achieved sequential growth of 5.7% to $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2017 from $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2017. Revenue for the third quarter was 7.9% higher than the third quarter of 2016 and has grown 3% on a year-to-date basis compared to the prior year.

Revenue from our U.S. financial institution clients was $20.8 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to revenue of $21.4 million for the second quarter of 2017. This decrease of 1% per month on average during the quarter the company believes is representative of the normal attrition, given the discontinuation of marketing and retention efforts for this population.

As previously announced, the company completed the divestiture of its Pet Health Monitoring business on July 31, 2017. As more fully described in our Form 10-Q, beginning in the third quarter of 2017, the historical financial results of the Pet Health Monitoring segment are reflected as discontinued operations. Accordingly, historical financial results for prior comparable periods were adjusted for certain cost and overhead allocations to either discontinued operations or continuing operations. Also, throughout this presentation, adjusted EBITDA refers to EBITDA from continuing operations before share-related compensation and noncash impairment charges.

Earlier today, we recorded consolidated loss from continuing operations before income taxes of $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to a loss of $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2017 and loss of $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2016. The sequential improvement in the third quarter loss from continuing operations before income taxes compared to the second quarter loss is primarily due to the impact in the second quarter of a $1.5 million noncash loss on extinguishment of debt recorded in the second quarter.

The increase in the third quarter 2017 loss compared to the prior year quarter is primarily due to the positive effect in the prior year quarter of a $1 million reduction in a non-income tax liability in the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $1 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to a loss of approximately $700,000 in the second quarter of 2017 primarily due to lower cash compensation expense in the third quarter.

The loss from continuing operations before income taxes and adjusted EBITDA in the nine months ended September 30, 207, decreased compared to the prior year, primarily due to the decrease in revenue from our financial institution and insurance and other consumer services clients.

As of September 30, 2017, the company had a cash balance of $7 million and an outstanding principal balance of $20 million under our credit agreement. Cash used in operating activities by continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $1.8 million. Cash used in continuing operations includes approximately $3.6 million for business development activities, the significant majority of which is personnel cost. We began expanding our business development capabilities in 2016 and continued the expansion of this team in the first nine months of 2017.

We expect to continue spending in this area at approximately the same rate for the remainder of this calendar year. Cash used in continuing operations also includes $6.3 million for deferred subscription solicitation costs related to our direct-to-consumer marketing, including $1 million in the third quarter. We implemented changes beginning in the second quarter to reduce the cash marketing spending in this channel, and we expect the use of cash for this purpose to continue to decline for the remainder of 2017.

We also continue to development of new product features and capabilities of the Identity Guard with Watson platform during the nine month period and invested approximately $2.7 million in internally developed capitalized software on a year-to-date basis. We expect to continue our investments in product development at approximately the same level as the first nine months of 2017 for the remainder of this calendar year. Cash flows used in discontinued operations of $2.3 million includes cost to wind down and divest the Pet Health Monitoring business.

As mentioned earlier, our lender, PEAK6 Investments, has agreed in principle to amend our credit agreement to provide additional liquidity to support our growth initiatives. We expect to increase our term loan by $1.5 million, which will be funded on the effective date of the amendment. As part of the amendment, we expect the interest rate to increase by 50 basis points and for our minimum cash on hand and adjusted EBITDA covenants to be reduced. The amendment to the warrant agreement is expected to reduce the exercise price from the $5 per share in the current warrant agreement, for which PEAK6 will pay the company an amount in cash that approximates the increase in fair value of the warrant based on the reduced exercise price. We expect to close in the fourth quarter. However, there could be no assurances that a definitive agreement will be reached on these terms or at all.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures is provided on Page 10 of the investor update presentation on our website. Again, please see our earnings release and website at www.intersections.com for additional details on our quarterly results.

Now I will turn the call back to Johan.

Johan Roets

Thank you, Ron. I am now going to speak about the business development progress made this year and update you on our Identity Guard with Watson product development. First, business development in the employee benefits channel. Year-to-date, we have 118 partner proposals or 53% of the 223 prospects that migrated through our pipeline. The 118 partner deals consist of both employee paid group coverage and voluntary coverage programs and include an estimated 350,000 employees that are eligible for enrollment. All of these recent wins are being launched in the fourth quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018.

Due to the volume of deals, we extended our partner services team that launch and provide continued marketing and support to our partners in order to maximize subscriber acquisition of the eligible employees under these programs. We also have an additional 255 employee benefit prospects, representing an estimated 1.8 million eligible employees currently in the earlier stages of our pipeline. We expect deals won from these prospects to mostly launch in 2018.

Second, our business development through the partner channel. We have also developed a healthy pipeline of over 100 partner prospects for joint or other marketing opportunities. Some of these partner marketing opportunities will launch in the first half of 2018. For competitive reasons, we prefer not to disclose any of the deals until the revenue generated become material to our financial statements. We expect the majority, if not all, of our business development pipeline for 2018 to be for our new Identity Guard with Watson products.

I am now going to discuss new product development. In the same way that blockchain technology will revolutionize the payment industry, so will artificial intelligence and machine learning revolutionize how the world makes sense of enormous volumes of unstructured data. Those who have not adopted AI in their organizations will find themselves left behind as technology users continue to generate staggering amounts of unstructured data that can only be useful if interrogated and interpreted effectively and efficiently. To my knowledge, none of the other players in the identity theft monitoring industry has yet come to grips with how to use AI to solve the set of problems consumers face around financial crime and online privacy.

At Identity Guard, we recognize the need for AI-based monitoring back in January 2015 and chose to partner with IBM who has been an early and substantial leader in building AI technologies. Our market-ready product was launched in July 2017. The technology platform on which we have built this product allows us to rapidly innovate and scale as the market need evolves, something we believe none of our competitors can do because they rely on the three credit data bureaus on 90% of their data.

During Q3, we built three product configurations of Identity Guard with Watson to address different market needs and price points: Value, Total and Premium. All these configurations will be using the IBM Watson artificial intelligence platform and machine learning to both monitor foot rates and provide customized advice to subscribers about risks.

Additionally, in Q3, we released a risk management score generated by using machine learning models to predict the probability of someone becoming a victim of identity theft. This score is then presented to the user as the focal point in helping them to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of identity theft. Also in Q3, we started the development of cyberbullying alerts where we have trained Watson to read, analyze and score the social media feeds of teenagers and then classify posts, comments and related data as potentially a personal attack on a childhood teenager. This analysis will be used to generate alerts for parents so as to enable them to proactively manage a potential cyberbullying threat. This feature will be launched into the market by the end of Q4.

Finally, we are building out IBM Watson-generated actions. Our threat alerts are currently detected by Watson. And soon, Watson will also provide advice for dealing with those threats. We are training Watson to automatically generate the actions for resolving threat alerts. Our passion is to solve the due problems of financial crime and lack of online privacy for consumers, and it is our mission to continue to innovate leading-edge solutions for them.

I want to thank you, the shareholders, for your continued confidence and support. We are now going to open the call up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from John Power from Redwood Fund. Please go ahead.

John Power

Thanks gentlemen, I appreciate your time and update today. You had mentioned the Costco deal expired. Was it renewed? Can you give a little bit more color on that and whether that was expected?

Johan Roets

We were the product provider for Costco for a decade up to October of 2015. And at that time, Costco preferred to have a house branded product from a different provider and decided to terminate with us and move with a different provider to provide the products. So it was expected, and it happened back in October 2015. We retained the subscriber base up to that point in time, which if my memory serves me correct was about 144,000 subscribers. There’s obviously no ongoing marketing to those subscribers, and those subscribers are reducing at our normal churn levels.

John Power

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] You have another question from John Power. Please go ahead.

John Power

Hey, thanks. Ron, I’m just – can you walk us through the warrant – potential change in the warrant agreement? You described it, but I didn’t quite catch all the details, if you wouldn’t mind recapping that quickly.

Ron Barden

Sure. Sure. We currently have a warrant – or PEAK6 Investments has a warrant to acquire 1.5 million shares of Intersections stock. It has a five-year term, and that’s fully described in our filings. We, as part of the discussions with PEAK, have discussed reducing the exercise price of the warrant, which is currently at $5 per share. And upon reducing the exercise price, what that means is the fair value of the warrant itself would actually go up and, therefore, PEAK would pay Intersections in cash an amount that represents the approximate increase in fair value based on the change in the exercise price.

John Power

Okay. Okay. So it’s – so you do like a Black-Scholes or something to determine the valuation?

Ron Barden

Yes, we use our evaluation model that would be used to determine the change in fair value.

John Power

And what do you anticipate the warrants being reduced to?

Ron Barden

We’re still in the discussion with PEAK6 on setting the exercise price.

John Power

Okay. Okay, thank you.

Ron Barden

You’re welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from Patrick Retzer from Retzer Capital Management. Please go ahead.

Patrick Retzer

Hi good afternoon gentlemen. So you’ve added 21,000 subs in Identity Guard for the first nine months, including 9,000 just in the last quarter. Cash provided by continuing operations has now turned positive. The Watson product was launched at the end of the second quarter. You’re bulking up the sales force. It sounds like you’ve got some impressive color to share. Do you sense that you’re gaining a lot of momentum in the marketplace here? Or how would you characterize that?

Johan Roets

Good afternoon, Pat, it’s Johan. I do believe that we’ve gained very good momentum in both the channels that I’ve described in my comments. I – most of the subscriber take on is going to happen in the fourth Q for us for this year just by virtue of a couple of things. The one was the Watson product being market-ready in July, which, of course, meant that we were trying to keep our ammunition drive for that event and also making sure that as many of the prospects we have in our pipeline, we could swing to the Watson product because it’s a substantially improved product over our previous classic product. I really am very happy where we are. I feel that we’ve made good progress on both the product front, on the sales front, but also in keeping our expenses under control and managing our cash.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. I mean, those who are challenged to achieve scale and like you said, the company is closely held, you’re the last of the significant independents. LifeLock was sold at a value of about triple yours just for the Identity Guard base plus, you forget the Canadian business and the financial institution runoff. I mean, does it make sense that we think about just selling the company to a larger firm that has scale?

Johan Roets

Pat, in the first instance, my job is to do the things I have described just in my previous answer to you. My job is to build the product, to build the muscle around sales, to manage our cost in cash and to grow the business like that. Of course, in conjunction with the board, we continue to explore and examine all of the opportunities to create shareholder value. And of course, one those opportunities could be the sale of the business. But I do believe for our existing shareholders, there is an opportunity to grow the value of the business organically as we contemplate what the future direction would take us, Pat.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. Well, it looks like you’re making substantial progress, so keep up the good work. Thanks.

Johan Roets

Thank you, Pat.

Johan Roets

Okay. If there are no further questions, then we can close the call, operator.

