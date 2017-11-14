RGS Energy's (RGSE) CEO Dennis Lacey on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RGS Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 13, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Dennis Lacey - Chief Executive Officer

Alan Fine - Chief Financial Officer

Seth Wiggins - Senior Vice President of the Solar Division

Brad Bentzen - Director of the Powerhouse Division

Analysts

Justin Clare - ROTH Capital Partners

Dennis Lacey

Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining us today. We are very pleased to be here today to report on several items of good news. I think my teammates will agree with me operating the last six months with financial capital to finally be in a position to build and grow a business has been distinctly more rewarding than the conditions we’ve previously operated under.

We made great progress quarter-over-quarter with our revenue growth strategy, consistent. With our goal of being transparent on October 19th, we again issued a business update on our progress that included many key metrics. To our knowledge, no one else in our industry reports as frequently or covers the same breath of items. It is not simply reporting numbers by the way, it is reporting on the same metrics we outlined earlier in the year as key for our revenue growth strategy. It is comprehensive and makes sense.

A major milestone in the history of our 39-year-old company, America’s original solar company, occurred on September 29th when we were awarded the exclusive worldwide license for the POWERHOUSE in-roof shingle, a product we will manufacture using technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company. And you know, we held a joint conference call with Dow on September 29th where we explained why we are so excited about this. Quite frankly, we believe the market opportunity is huge. We also discussed during that call our plans for commercialization of the product.

What I particularly like about this new POWERHOUSE segment for us is that there are material and prohibited barriers to entry by competitors. With our traditional retrofit solar business, it is quite easy for companies to enter the market and begin installing. In that business, there were low barriers to entry and we believe that is a principle reason why solar companies have not operated profitably. However, to be in the building integrated photovoltaic or BIPV space, one has to have patents, which are costly to develop and take time and have manufacturing resources. There are few BIPV competitors now and, of course, there could be new entrants but we don't expect it to evolve as it has for the traditional retrofit solar business.

As we mentioned during the POWERHOUSE announcement call, we need to obtain UL certification for the new generation of the product, POWERHOUSE 3.0. Our efforts now are on obtaining that certification and cementing and refining our manufacturing supply-chain. All of goal is being able to manufacture and sell the product starting the second quarter of 2018.

I know, it must sound trite to your when CEOs say they’re pleased with the results I really am pleased with the results at this stage. We never said we’ll be profitable at this point. We have said it will take at least a year. We're making progress on many fronts and maturing on top of that is the POWERHOUSE license. Yes, that will also take a few months but in the scheme of roughly 40 year history, another few months to build long-term shareholder value sure make sense to us. Hope it does to you also.

I’d like to turn the conversation over to my colleagues now, starting with Brad, Director of our POWERHOUSE Division.

Brad Bentzen

Thank you, Dennis. As Dennis mentioned, we are laser focused on obtaining UL certification because we need that before we can manufacture, sell and record revenue. As per our agreement with Dow, they’re working with us to obtain UL certification. We are also working with individuals who are employees or consultants to Dow on POWERHOUSE in our efforts to build our manufacturing and supply chain, and to sell through local roof-in companies and new homebuilders.

We expect this will allow us to move forward rapidly and with knowledge. Dennis and I were in China last week, working with our anticipated manufacturer for the solar laminate. And we are pleased with how those relations are developing. At the appropriate time upon executing a contract, we will make corporate disclosures. There's not much else for us to report at this time on our new exciting product, and I really look forward to updating you further during next quarter's conference call.

I will now turn the conversation over to my colleagues, starting with Seth, our Senior Vice President of our solar division. So you understand when we say solar division, it is activities we historically engaged in, our residential retrofit business, our symmetric subsidiary in Hawaii and our small commercial unit.

Seth Wiggins

Thanks Brad. We’re really glad to be able to issue a strong report this quarter. As I stated, within our last business update, the store division really did hit on all cylinders this quarter. Gross sales increased, cancellations are down, net sales increased, revenue increased, installation cycle time has improved, gross margin percentage increased, our backlog increased and our small commercial sales pipeline is growing.

As we have explained before, we must first grow sales and backlog before revenue increases. And we are expecting revenue growth in the next six months from our revenue growth strategy. I want to be clear, we do expect growing sales and revenue, but at the same time, we have reduced our internal sales projection recently for two items; one is the deferral Rhode Island national grid renewable energy growth program that we disclosed in our last business update. That has pushed revenue from Q1 two Q2 that was in our backlog.

Beyond that, this has caused customers not to enter into new contracts during this quarter, and is anticipated through early next year where we were counting on continued sales. The other item was a forecasted large contract in our Sunetric pipeline that is not closed. Each of these items impacted our internal numbers, but we still expect growing sales and revenue.

We have only recently begun to grow our teams. And for those of you who have operated the business, you know it takes time to build teams and make individual sales members proficient at their job. That simply takes time. You probably also know that once that process starts, the productivity of teams increase and that’s what happening here. The productivity measures are increasing compared to the second-quarter, sales per average direct salesperson has increased 18%. I am very pleased with how the residential homeowner teams are maturing and progressing.

While also focused on that, we hired a dedicated team for small commercial. These are the larger more complicated transactions that take time to develop. But it is developing. Our pipeline for small commercial in January 1 this year was less than $100,000. Now, it is around $9 million. I think, it is noteworthy how other parties recognize RGS and its employees.

Dennis mentioned a Fortune 100 company that Dow Chemical Company has selected us as the exclusive licensee of their POWERHOUSE product. But that’s not all. Sonnen has selected us as their partner for batteries, and there is more. We will recognize this is solarized provider of choice, and we have won three solarized programs this year. Why are these townships and other parties picking us? I think, it's the culture, the employees and our solar knowhow.

We should state, we have great employees that care about customers. Sure, this is a service and construction business and there will always be challenges. But we fixed them. There is a reason why companies deal with RGS. We are building a strong foundation for accelerated growth. Our new customer portal is now in beta testing and set for full release in the upcoming weeks. I believe this portal will help us win more business, and have less cancellation.

We are in the early stages of rolling out our energy yard program in two states. While all these things come together, a larger and maturing sales force, new products and services, our customer portal -- I think, all will be synergistic and lead to greater revenues.

On a personal note, as announced last week effective tomorrow, I will be stepping away from RGS energy to pursue another opportunity in a different industry, which will allow me to relocate my family back home to Nevada. This was not an easy decision to leave RGS at such a very exciting time. But as such, I'm very glad to be able to report on our great progress today. I am very proud of this progress considering my teammates and the solar division, only recently had access to capital for growth.

Speaking of capital, I will turn the conversation over to Alan, our CFO. Alan?

Alan Fine

Thank you, Seth. Let me outline how I will present these comments. First, I will cover some of the key financial metrics for the quarter. After that, I will explain how we are using cash to build the profitable business and how we expect cash flows to occur in the coming quarters. For the third quarter, we made positive progress as our total revenue increased 34% and our gross margin percentage increased from 4% to 16%.

Still, our net loss for the quarter is approximately the same. So you may ask why did bottom-line not improve when both revenue and margin improve. The answer is we’ve continued to spend cash to build our sales teams and acquire marketing leads. This leads into the cash conversation. If you think about it prior to our new capital, we had a business that had limited revenue and higher infrastructure class.

Yes, over the last couple of years, we have materially reduced our infrastructure class, but you cannot reduce your cost to zero. So the goal is to increase revenue to be larger than infrastructure class. And of course, reduce our equipment supply chain class, so we have a higher margin. But as I just mentioned, we certainly increase the margin in this period. However, to grow revenue, we had to hire and train sales teams, support them with marketing leads, close sales that go into backlog and then begin to install.

That does not happen in one or two quarters after receiving capital. So looking ahead, we see the fourth quarter as another quarter where we are investing for the future, but we expected backlog going into 2018 plus expected sales from our larger and more experienced sales team, we believe the business will begin to move towards positive cash flow. Our modeling has convinced us that when we get to breakeven quarterly revenue, the business no longer consumes cash or begins to generate cash.

We have better information to make projections now. In our last business update in October, we disclosed that our projections for breakeven revenue is the second quarter of 2018 and the cash at the end of that quarter will be $2 million. Yes, this is different than earlier projections.

Taking them one at a time, as Seth mentioned, Rhode Island NationalGrid renewable energy growth program has delayed conversion of backlog in the State of Rhode Island until second quarter of 2018. And as a result of that program, it has started new sales at Rhode Island that we were expecting during the fourth quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018. In addition, we had a large commercial contract in our Sunetric pipeline that we had counted on that has not materialized.

When we adjusted for each of these items, it precluded breakeven to Q1 of 2018. Although, we have less sales projected than when we first made the projection, the majority of the decline is projected cash arises. The majority of the decline in projected cash arises from maintaining a higher level of inventory for the 201 tariffs that I commented upon in the press release issued on Friday.

We are very pleased that our shareholder supported us with capital raises at first and acquisition where we can continue -- where we can build this business for long-term shareholder value.

That concludes the management’s scripted comments. Operator, let’s open the call to questions.

Justin Clare

So first off, I wanted to ask about the different geographic markets that drove your sales growth in Q3, which key markets drove the increase? And then, looking ahead, how do you see those markets evolving in the next couple of quarters?

Dennis Lacey

Primary component of our sales driver was within the North East, states like Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Overall, we feel the outlook is very promising in these markets as they’re very progressive within the solar industry. There’s been some challenges within the transitionary periods of incentives. But overall, the outlook remains positive on management part here at RGS.

Justin Clare

And then if we could turn to your target to reach breakeven by Q2, I was wondering if you could just explain the leverage that you see in the business and how that will enable you to get to a breakeven level at $16 million of revenue? And if you could share potentially what the gross margin and operating margin might be at that point in time?

Alan Fine

Well, at the breakeven, the operating margin, I guess, will be flat. But the gross margin, yes we like to be in the mid 20s on that particular level. If you look at our last business update, we’re making progress toward that, both on a fully utilized basis and without considering SAP being fully utilized. So we’re making progress in that regard. So that makes the equation being, can we get to the revenue amount it needs to get there. And that's why we’ve been spending this time investing in the sales teams, training them, incurring marketing leads and all these costs under generally accepted accounting principles, we cannot capitalize and defer for the future.

We have to expense them as we go. But if we incur them, we can’t build teams and now we’re close to sales that will result in backlog that will later convert to revenue. But backlog is growing. And at time second quarter comes around, a lot of business that we had thought was going to get installed earlier, because of matters like Rhode Island -- we’re going to be pushed in the second quarter. So with the growth in the backlog to now forward and then figuring those at that time, that's how we expect to get to the revenue number.

Justin Clare

And then you mentioned your backlog, I think, at the end of Q3 it was just under $14 million. Can you update us on where cycle times are? And how long do you think it will take for you to convert the backlog into revenue?

Alan Fine

Well, we’ve been making great progress on our conversion, the last business update has the amount near for last quarter, which is just under 100 days, 99 days, which you might recall couple years passed that might have been 200 days. So we've made a lot of progress in our ability to install quicker so last quarter was 99 days, get pretty close to the quarter.

Justin Clare

And then one last one from me, you’ve moved to increased module inventory in Q3 due to the section 213 case. Can you share how many quarters does module inventory you currently have, and then how do you expect to manage that inventory as we move forward?

Dennis Lacey

We currently have inventory that’s going to take us into the first quarter of 2018. We will continue to evaluate that on a continuing basis. But generally speaking, what we’re going to try to do is just maintain enough inventory at a level to carry between one and two months of inventory on hand. But currently, we have little more than that but again that was predicated on the idea that we wanted to mitigate any exposure for the 201 tariff. And as you know, at this time, it still is a final resolution. However, we do believe that we -- Canada is excluded from the assets from what we have seen at this point and that would trade well because we do purchased a lot of materials up there.

Dennis Lacey

Thank you all again for joining us today. We look forward to updating you on our progress in the future.

