ARC Group's (ARCW) CEO Drew Kelley on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Drew Kelley - Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer

Alan Quasha - Chairman

Analysts

Jon Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Drew Kelley

Good afternoon everyone and thank you for taking the time to join our call. As most are aware, this call will contain forward-looking statements as defined by Federal Securities Laws.

Forward-looking statements are indicated by words such as, expect, anticipate, plan, believe and similar words concerning future events. All future events are inherently uncertain and actual outcomes may differ materially. We do not guarantee future performance, and past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Further, we undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review the risks that we face and other information about our company in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

The company earlier today announced results for our fiscal quarter ended October 1, 2017. In summary, revenue from continuing operations was $19.9 million compared to $25.7 million in the prior year period. Overall while the year-over-year comparisons were difficult given exceptionally strong firearm and defense sales in the prior year period, the current results now reflect continued reduce demand by these customers.

To underscore excluding the revenue results associated with our Colorado based MIM and plastics operations, which primarily serviced the defense and firearm sector, the combined revenue from all other ARC facilities declined less than $525,000 from the prior year results.

At the same time there were positive revenue results achieved by the company during the quarter; most notability with our metal 3D printing operations. Revenue from metal 3D printing during the quarter was almost three times greater than the prior year period and we expect to approach or exceed record quarterly revenue in the current December quarter end.

We continue to make great progress with our recently opened and new 30,000 square foot dedicated 3D facility, which provides us with the ability to add up to 40 machines, including designated areas for defense, controlled environments for medical implants and in-house heat treatment and other machining capabilities. As a result of this progress and our rapid growth in metal 3D printing, the company’s board is currently considering additional investments to further accelerate this pace of growth.

Returning to overall consolidated results for the quarter, lower production volumes impacted the company’s operational efficiencies as gross profit from continuing operations was $1.4 million compared to $4.7 million in the prior year period.

EBITDA from continuing operations for the fiscal first quarter 2018 was $0.4 million, compared to the prior year period of $1.4 million. Net loss from continuing operations for the fiscal quarter 2018 was $3.3 million, compared to a net loss from the continuing operations of $0.7 million in the prior year period. And finally, overall fiscal first quarter 2018 net loss was $3.6 million, compared to net income of $3.6 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2017. Although we note the prior year period included $4.3 million in benefit associated with the sale of the company's non-core subsidiaries.

Given these results and the fact the outlook for the firearm and defense markets remains challenging, we are continuing to take a proactive approach on our fixed cost structure, implementing incremental headcount and other cost reduction initiatives. These recently completed changes are expected to eliminate an additional $3.3 million in annual expenses and are incremental to the prior plan we announced at the end of our fourth quarter. That plan eliminated an estimated $6 million in annual costs.

Importantly we believe these combined expense reduction programs are already generating results and note selling, general and administrative expense for the fiscal first quarter in 2018 declined to $3.5 million down from $4.9 million in the prior year period and from similar levels in the prior sequential period.

Overall, while we expect the decline in sales to be temporary, our focus on operational efficiency and cost reduction will both be ongoing and permanent. Thus, once we combined our cost reduction initiatives and they start talking full effect, we believe to achieve similar profitability and margins despite lower top line results. Thereafter, with the eventual return of normalized revenue levels, overall profitability could exceed historic results.

At the same time, management remains dedicated on focusing the company’s resources on its core strategic operations while driving cash flow and right sizing the balance sheet. As previously announced during the recently completed quarter, the company sold substantially all the assets on its non-core flange business for $3 million.

On the balance sheet front we remain focused, having reduced past dues from almost 30% of the total accounts receivable to less than 15% quarterly and at the same time we’ve driven inventory to more efficient levels from almost $20 million at end of fiscal third quarter ’17 to less than $15 million on October 1. Overall, despite these challenging revenues landscape, we had the opportunity to eliminate costs to drive cash and to ultimate reduce the company’s debt on the balance sheet.

I appreciate everyone’s time on the call. We’ll now open the call for questions.

Jon Tanwanteng

Hey, good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions.

Drew Kelley

Good afternoon Jon.

Jon Tanwanteng

You are cutting a lot of costs, but where are they coming from and how does that impact your ability to grow going forward?

Drew Kelley

Well the cost focus is not specific to any one property. But in fact we are looking at this at a global approach. We’ve, for all practical purposes evaluated all facilities on all levels and we believe that ultimately it’s not only in the best interest of the company from a cost reduction standpoint, but has little to no impact on our ability to grow.

In particular, we are simply refocusing as I said our focus and by eliminating the new part development, the opportunities that are no longer at the target margins, or don’t have the potential for outsized revenue impact that we are looking for. This is simply how we still, we believe can maintain a top line growth approach while being very bottom line focused and again, these are costs that are going from just about every aspect on the P&L both on cost and SG&A and obviously within the various different line items of those categories.

Jon Tanwanteng

Got it. And then how should we expect those to roll in? Are they’ve all been in the quarter or is there work to do before you can realize the full time rate?

Drew Kelley

Good question. Both programs, both the initial $6 million plan and this plan at $3.3 million are for all practical purposes complete and implemented. The ongoing effect obviously will take some time to get the full benefit, but as we mentioned in and I specifically outlined I think you are already starting to see that on the SG&A line in this quarter.

Again, probably is this January – through January, February and March quarter will you see the compete effect of both programs, but we believe that both the original program and this incremental will have material cost savings until that period as well.

Jon Tanwanteng

Okay, great, that’s helpful. And can you give us an update on the larger product ramps that are in your pipeline and how those are progressing? I know you’ve had some trouble in the last quarters. Just any color on those would be appreciated?

Drew Kelley

You know at the end of the day there was a significant opportunity for us in the sales pipeline and again we’ve refocused on a lower number of parts, but again refocusing efforts on those that have outsized revenue potential and of course again at margins that we deem appropriate.

These are large programs that in many cases are platforms including several parts, in some cases more than one or two dozens and in many times you don’t launch simply one part but all of them. So for that reason, they are time intensive, both the overall MIM process along with some of these parts in particular are challenging.

But again, I think we feel we have a good focus on the right types of parts to develop and we are certainly in many cases at the latter stages of implementing these programs in these platforms and for that again, we are generally very bullish on the opportunity. We think that there is a significant amount of opportunity both in the markets which we serve and more importantly, in some of the markets which we continue to aspire to grow in, most notably medical and dental and aerospace.

So for that, we do believe that we are very close on many of them, not quite there on all of them but again, it will be our primary focus in many cases on the development side as we go forward and over the next coming weeks and months.

Jon Tanwanteng

Great. And just on your fly-ons customers, is it still on inventory issues that we’re talking about here or is there something more secular or customer specific that is impacting your results within that sector?

Drew Kelley

Generally we are seeing industry wide trends and by that I mean the reduced demand. There are pockets that were small indications of some rebound, but quite frankly I think the persistent level here, having gone through now about a quarter and a half of observing it firsthand indicates that at the end of the day I believe those inventory levels that we referenced on prior calls, both going into presidential campaigns and others are really still elevated and the demand has not been there relative to some of the things that we’ve seen in the past, both in terms of just general industry demand and in many cases the response to headlined risks.

So at this point again, we are not waiting for the market to return, but as I mentioned, these are proactive cuts and cost reduction initiatives and we are very confident that at the end of the day we can not only achieve profitability now at these reduced levels, albeit in the near future, but once the business returns and again, let me underscore, we have not lost customers, material customers or customers that we want to retain. So for that reason, we do feel that once the revenues returned to more normalized levels, the flow through to the bottom line should be outsized, both again in absolute dollar and on the margin perspective.

Jon Tanwanteng

Got it. And just to clarify, the new large programs that you’ve been referencing for the last year and that your trying to now think out the door, are those exposed to the demand that you’re seeing out there or is that more of a you know defense and government and law enforcement contract that doesn’t necessarily get impacted by you know what’s flying off the shelves at Walmart.

Drew Kelley

To a certain extent, yes. These are diversified opportunities not just simply in the fire arm and defense market, but many of them do have a military application, as well as a sporting application. So it’s our hope and our belief that for those reasons we’ll see a successful launch in the not too distant future.

Jon Tanwanteng

Okay, great. One last question. You referenced, I think it was 3D metal printing being at record levels in the December quarter or even exceeding that. What was the prior record just for my knowledge?

Drew Kelley

Just south of $1 million per quarter. So again, we’re very excited about where that business is headed and for that reason we are again considering some opportunities there. But in the third quarter of fiscal ’17, we were $913,000 and again, we’re very excited about where that business is headed.

Jon Tanwanteng

Great. Thank you very much.

Drew Kelley

Thank you.

Drew Kelley

Alright, well I appreciate everyone’s time and we look forward to speaking with everyone in the future. Thank you again. Bye-bye.

