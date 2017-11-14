Orexigen Therapeutics' (OREX) CEO Michael Narachi on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 13, 2017, 17:00 ET

Executives

Jason Keyes - SVP & CFO

Michael Narachi - President, CEO & Director

Thomas Cannell - Executive VP, COO & President, Global Commercial Products

Analysts

Maxim Jacobs - Edison Investment Research

Operator

Jason Keyes

Participating on today's call are Mike Narachi, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Tom Cannell, Chief Operating Officer; Pete Flynn, Head of Global Development; and myself, Jason Keyes, Chief Financial Officer.

I will now hand the call over to Mike.

Michael Narachi

Thank you, Jason. Good afternoon, and welcome to our third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. I'll start off today's call by highlighting several of our recent achievements before turning the call over to the rest of the team for a detailed update on our performance in the third quarter. The third quarter of 2017 represented yet another quarter of significant progress for Orexigen since we reacquired the rights to Contrave in August of last year. The launch of the next phase of our patient activation campaign this September not only developed -- delivered dramatic year-over-year growth across a broad set of commercial metrics, including market share, total prescription volume and telemedicine prescription volume, but it also provides us with substantial momentum as we head into the launch of the 2018 patient activation campaign in late December.

The importance of the success of our fall campaign cannot be understated, especially given that we were able to deliver these results in what is typically a seasonally weak period for the prescription drug weight management market. The rapid uptick and prescribing, especially through Get Contrave Now, our telemedicine and home delivery channel, has provided us with further evidence of the remarkable promotional sensitivity of Contrave. Awareness of Contrave has never been higher, and this is a critical element of our plan to drive future growth in an increasingly efficient manner.

The successful fall campaign has also given us an opportunity to fine-tune our 2018 season strategies and increases our overall confidence that continued seasonal growth can be delivered for many years. Building off a growing awareness of Contrave and the effectiveness of our commercial approach, we are confident in our ability to drive significant growth in net sales in 2018 and to achieve our previously stated goal of profitability in 2019.

Against the backdrop of continued successful commercial execution, we recently announced a favorable decision from the U.S. District Court in Delaware pertaining to our Paragraph IV litigation against Actavis. All 3 of their Orexigen patents were subject of the litigation -- that were subject to the litigation were upheld, providing exclusivity through 2030 for Contrave in the United States. We are pleased with the court's ruling and believe it is a reflection of both the strength of our patent and the vigorous manner in which we defended them. Since receiving the Paragraph IV notice, we have focused intensely on prevailing on our patent dispute against Actavis, a process that included key internal hires, decisions that we made that contributed to a favorable outcome in the Markman hearing for claims construction and detailed preparation for our trial. We believe the outcome of the patent trial has significantly enhanced the value of Contrave.

With strong business results and U.S. exclusivity through 2030 and a growing efficient business outside of the United States, we believe Orexigen and Contrave remain on track to deliver over 10 years of profitable growth beginning in 2019. I'm incredibly proud of how the team at Orexigen -- of the team at Orexigen for all of the exceptional performance, and we believe we have now positioned our product for long-term value creation.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jason for a financial update.

Jason Keyes

Thanks, Mike, and good afternoon. I'll begin by briefly summarizing our financial performance in the third quarter, which is outlined on Slide 8, and we'll then move on to provide an update regarding our expectations for the rest of the year.

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Orexigen reported total revenue of $18.9 million, which was an increase of approximately 170% compared to the same quarter last year when our revenue consisted primarily of a mix of royalties and net sales of Contrave in the United States. Revenue in the third quarter of 2017 was comprised of $17.8 million in U.S. net sales of Contrave and $1.1 million of product sales through our global partners and amortization of upfront payments.

In the third quarter last year, the combined total net sales of Contrave in the U.S., as reported by Orexigen and our former partner, were $9.6 million. That year-over-year growth in net sales was driven by stronger demand as well as a higher revenue per unit. It's also important to note that reported sales of Contrave in the third quarter of last year were impacted by the different revenue recognition methodologies used by Orexigen and our former partner, making year-over-year comparisons on a consistent basis difficult. Therefore, we focused instead on the 26% growth in prescription volume along with the increase in average revenue per unit as key metrics of Q3 year-over-year growth of Contrave.

Revenue per unit sold in the United States has grown substantially year-over-year and, in the third quarter of this year, was approximately $92, which exceeded our guided range of $85 to $90 for the year. The strong revenue per unit performance was driven by adjustments we've made to our pharmacy discount card, steady improvement in third-party insurance coverage of Contrave and growing business through our highly efficient telemedicine and home delivery channel.

Cost of product sales in the third quarter was $4 million, reflecting a U.S. gross margin of approximately 79%, which is near the upper end of the range that we previously guided.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter 2017 were $37.6 million compared to a credit of $37.5 million for the same period last year. As a reminder, operating expenses in the third quarter last year were impacted by a noncash settlement gain of $80.2 million, resulting from the elimination of previously recorded preexisting deferred revenue related to our former partnerships -- partnership. Excluding that noncash gain, year-over-year operating expense for the third quarter remain relatively consistent.

Orexigen realized an operating loss of $22.8 million in the third quarter of 2017. Our non-GAAP operating loss, which we believe is a helpful additional metric to assess the operating cash flow of the business as it excludes certain noncash expenses, was $19.6 million in the third quarter.

As of September 30, 2017, cash and short-term investments totaled $70.6 million.

Turning to Slide 9. I'll now move on to discussing financial guidance for 2017. As we continue to deliver strong performance in terms of growing prescription volume while achieving higher revenue per unit, we have also been estimating that we -- what we believe has been a consistent quarterly drawdown of retail inventories, which have adversely impacted revenues relative to our forecast, which are based on prescription projections. As a reminder, we recognize revenues when our wholesale distribution partners sell through to retail pharmacies. Our visibility into retail inventory is limited, but prescription volumes have consistently outpaced shipments from our wholesalers, and because of this, we now believe it is possible that 2017 U.S. net sales of Contrave could end up slightly below our previously guided range of $75 million to $85 million if retail inventory remains at its current level. As a result, we are revising our previously guided range to $70 million to $80 million. We will continue to evaluate our channel inventory, and we'll provide an update on a future call.

Regarding revenues from our global partnerships, we continue to expect net sales to our OUS partners will total between $10 million and $15 million and that sales by those partners into their markets will also total between $10 million and $15 million.

Total cash operating expense expectations for 2017 are outlined on Slide 10. We expect cash operating expenses for the full year to total between $185 million and $200 million. A majority of our commercial investments for the year were made in the first half, and we continue to expect lower levels of commercial spending through the end of the year, in line with the seasonal investment pattern that is typically observed across the weight loss market. Regarding our expected cash balance at year-end, we continue to expect to end the year with our -- within our previously guided range of $40 million to $50 million.

The results of our DTC campaign, thus far, have convincingly demonstrated that our commercial model is capable of driving rapid and significant growth. Ensuring that we have adequate capital to fully fund next year's consumer-focused campaign is a key priority of ours, and we continue to make progress towards that goal. In addition to opportunistically using our controlled equity offering, we are also evaluating a variety of options to provide additional near-term working capital, including an asset-backed line of credit, monetization of our early-stage programs and seeking upfront payments and/or near-term milestones from our OUS partners, as was the case what the DOE announced earlier today. At the same time, we are working with our existing convertible note holders to explore approaches to restructure our existing debt, which could also include a capital infusion. We look forward to providing an update on those financing fronts on a subsequent call.

2018 is predicted to be a pivotal year for Orexigen, and we continue to believe that we are on a path to profitability in 2019. Delivering strong revenue growth next year with reduced total operating expenses are critical elements of our plan. And based on everything we've learned this year, we believe we can achieve these results in 2018.

I'll now turn the call over to Tom for a commercial update.

Thomas Cannell

Thanks, Jason, and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to take the next few minutes to provide an update on, first, the U.S. commercialization of Contrave; and second, our partnership strategy outside the U.S. If you'd please turn to Slide 12. This is a summary of the strategic learnings across key areas since we announced our plan to assume commercial responsibility for Contrave in the U.S.

Starting with our physician activation strategy. Our data consistently show that Contrave is highly differentiated across our key messages, which are unique mechanism of action, long-term efficacy and safety. We continue to believe these messages play an important role in the physician-patient interaction and overall treatment success for patients. We have seen a number of new writers, since the launch of our DTC campaign, return to launch-phase levels, providing us an increased understanding of the most productive health care professional targets. DTC is a proven catalyst to drive action among health care professionals and an increase in brand awareness and activation among patients. We had found that by delivering the same message to both physicians and patients, we're achieving greater alignment and productivity from the physician-patient interaction, which ultimately improves treatment success rates.

Moving to our patient activation strategy. We continue to improve our strategic execution. We have seen an increase in patient engagement and conversions across our digital and social platforms. In addition, since our new call-to-action launched as part of our fall TV campaign, we have seen a significant increase in online traffic and interest in our telemedicine and home delivery channels via Get Contrave Now, which I'll cover in more detail a little later. Over time, you will see our investment in digital and social continue to grow, which allows us to be much more effective and efficient in our targeting. It allows us to better customize our message to each audience, and we believe that it will be a much more cost-effective way to activate patients in the future.

We continue to make steady improvement with our managed market strategy. We believe we have the right targeted strategies to activate and pull through the employer opportunity. Additionally, as I mentioned on our last call, we have signed a value-based contract with OptumRx. As part of this agreement, United Healthcare has added Contrave as the preferred agent to certain formularies. We have also had recent success with the Veterans Association. The VA has added Contrave as the preferred product to their national formulary. As we begin to gather data, we will be providing updates on our strategy on future calls.

Within our telemedicine and free home delivery channels, our data show that our telemedicine approaches are very positive experience for patients with favorable feedback and Net Promoter Scores. Our partners report that approximately 80% of patients enroll in auto refills, supporting our hypothesis that these channels can enable higher adherence rates. Through our partners and as a result of increased volume, we are learning a great deal about the patients who are taking advantage of this innovative channel, and we continue to work to improve the patient experience and journey. As of the third quarter, our field teams started proactively promoting the free home delivery channel to key health care professionals. Early feedback has been positive and we believe this convenient option for patients will not only expand our patient base but will also improve profitability for Orexigen. This is due to the ability the home delivery channel provides us to leverage a direct-to-pharmacy model and avoid high wholesaler fees.

Overall, we are pleased with our progress to date and believe these learnings will serve as service an important foundation for sustainable growth while allowing us to be even more targeted and efficient to maintain our path to profitability.

Turning to Slide 13. You can see our accelerated year-over-year growth with third quarter prescription forms of plus 26% versus prior year. This confirms our theory that despite the seasonal pattern of the obesity market, we can derive substantial growth with the right targeted strategies. Additionally, as of September, Contrave achieved an important milestone of over 2 million prescriptions in the United States since launch in October 2014.

Turning to Slide 14. You can see TRx volume reflects a significant increase during the spring and fall seasons. In fact, the accelerated growth experienced during the fall season led to volume levels similar to the spring season when the market is at its peak. In contrast, the other branded agents remain relatively flat in the fall. In the beginning of 2017, during the spring season, we launched our comprehensive DTC campaign, which produced a clear trend break versus 2016 and reset the trajectory of our prescription performance. Beginning in September, we launched our fall TV campaign with the hypothesis that we could build off our performance in the spring season by acting patients during with the fall when they're getting back to their normal routine and resetting goals after the summer break. In addition, we changed our call to action to highlight the online availability of Contrave to generate interest through an efficient and innovative model where a patient can get their prescription online and mail to their home. As you can see, the campaign has delivered promising results. There has been a significant increase in volumes since the start of our fall TV campaign, which sets a higher base going into the next spring season.

On Slide 15, you can see an uptick in the number of new writers demonstrated the synergy between our patient and physician campaigns. Contrave now has over 100,000 unique prescribers since launch, which is more than any of the other branded agents during that time period. The increased breadth of prescribing is also an important indicator of those health care professionals who are promotionally responsive. So we're able to better focus on increasing our depth of prescribing among these physicians. We believe this positions Contrave well for future growth of volume and share.

Turning to Slide 16. You can see an increase in web sessions, which is highly correlated with our DTC campaign. During both seasons, we have also seen an increase in the quality of engagement through the growth of high-value conversions, such as saving card enrollments, Get Contrave Now visits and Find a Doctor searches. We believe that this level of patient engagement and conversion is a leading indicator for our ability to grow the brand.

Slide 17 shows the strong prescription volume of our home delivery channel since the launch of our new call to action. This growth is impressive and confirms our market research that patients are interested in the immediacy, convenience and anonymity the channel can provide. The results also confirm the home delivery channel could be a meaningful proportion of our overall business and a significant growth opportunity for Contrave.

Turning to Slide 18. You will see our telemedicine partners have created a convenient and clinically thorough approach for weight loss patients. We feel it offers comparable or even better care than weight loss patients often get through the usual health care system in the U.S. This slide summarizes the strong patient experience, thoroughness of the process and excellent patient end-to-end conversion rates when working with our telemedicine partners, nurses and doctors. Appropriate patients are screened throughout the process, and we have seen strong conversion rates when looking at each step along the patient continuum. In this example, a week's worth of data is shown for one of our telemedicine partners. We see 589 patients get to our partner's landing page. 70% of the starting group create an account and provide personal information. Approximately 50% make it through the medical questionnaire screening process, and approximately 30% work with both the nurse and doctor and receive a prescription for Contrave.

Turning to Slide 19. You can see that we continue to roll out our integrated patient activation strategy in a very well-planned and deliberate manner. We have accomplished a lot in 2017 and plan to leverage our learnings to evolve to an even more focused and targeted execution in 2018. In addition to the expansion of our digital and social strategy to new platforms like Snapchat, we will be launching targeting efforts through addressable TV in channels like Hulu and Amazon Prime. As more patients view television content through handheld devices, there is a natural integration of TV and digital media. Addressable TV maximizes their effectiveness and media spend by delivering ads to specific, individually targeted households, leveraging behaviors, purchases and insurance claim data.

Finally, to wrap up the U.S. overview, please turn to Slide 20. As you can see, we project strong year-on-year growth in 2018. As previously mentioned, the fall campaign proved that it's possible to break the trend of the traditional market, creating a second stairstep in the predictable weight loss market pattern. This uptick creates a higher base entering the next year. We believe that these growth projections are very achievable given the key learnings and previous performance metrics I've just reviewed.

Turning to our OUS business, outside the United States. Slide 21 shows that we are now managing alliance with 11 partners across 67 countries. These 67 countries represent 96% of the total global prescription weight loss market opportunity. I'll speak about our newest partnership in just a minute.

Turning to Slide 22. You can see that we have now launched in 17 countries outside of the United States, and we hope to be launching approximately 30 markets in total by the end of 1Q '18. We are very pleased with the execution excellence and early results of launches to date. As I have mentioned previously, we are able to run our business outside the U.S. in a very lean and efficient operational model. So we expect profitable and sustainable growth and tremendous value from our model outside the U.S.

On Slide 23, you can see examples of the promotional materials in a few of our launch markets. We work closely with our partners to pull through our global brand strategy and ensure positioning that's consistent with messages focused on unique mechanism of action, strong efficacy and safety data. This enables us to ensure the integrity of overarching strategy while allowing partners to execute based on their local knowledge and expertise in the market.

Finally, on Slide 24, as we recently announced, we have partnered with Merck KGaA in Latin America. Merck is a well-respected and recognized company in Latin America and has proven abilities to market prescription medicines across several chronic disease states. With the capability, commitment and size necessary to position Contrave for long-term success in Latin America, Merck represents an ideal partner for this key market and we are pleased to add them to a network of global partners.

In summary, we believe our global commercial organization is demonstrating execution excellence, and we continue to exceed expectations on speed and quality. We are projecting strong and sustainable growth over the planning period, and we believe that we will continue to improve profitability through an increasingly efficient and effective commercial model.

Thanks very much, and at this time, I will turn the call back to Mike.

Michael Narachi

Thank you, Tom. As you heard today, we continue to execute our plan and demonstrate that our innovative commercial model in the United States is capable of driving rapid growth in total prescriptions and net sales at a fraction of the cost of more traditional primary care commercial models. We've also recently signed a very significant partnership with Merck KGaA for the Latin America region. And our highly efficient global partnership network, which now spans to 67 countries, Tom mentioned, is poised to capture the bulk of the ex U.S. opportunity for prescription weight loss drugs.

Punctuating our continuing strong business performance was the recently announced victory in patent litigation with Actavis, which has provided U.S. exclusivity for Contrave through 2030, delivering profitable earnings results in 2019 as a goal that we are on track to achieve, which when coupled with our lengthy window of market exclusivity, paints a picture of substantial long-term value that can be realized.

As we have updated investors previously, we are in discussions with several firms about potential strategic business transactions that may be able to rapidly unlock the long-term value of Contrave due to the substantial operating and revenue synergies that may be available if Contrave were commercialized within a complementary, multiproduct portfolio. We plan to update investors if and when a good fit, high-value opportunity could be identified.

While our business performance since reacquiring the rights to Contrave last year has been strong, we also acknowledge that we have had near-term challenges to overcome. One of those was the requirement to prevail in our patent litigation that I just mentioned. Another is the need for clarity from FDA on whether we need any additional cardiovascular safety data to bolster our CVOT clinical study report that was submitted earlier this year and how best to deliver any additional CV safety data if new data is required. On this front, we remain in productive dialogue with FDA, and we'll update investors once the agency formally respond to our proposal.

Another challenge is our desire to raise a relatively small amount of new capital to fuel the growth opportunities that we see for Contrave, which we believe may be hampered by some of the terms of the indenture agreement for 0% convertible senior secured notes. As we have reviewed before, that indenture agreement stipulates that note holders have a redemption right after June 30, 2018, if our consolidated net product sales for fiscal year 2017 are less than $100 million. Our current forecast project that consolidated product sale will be very close to $100 million, leading to uncertainty about whether this redemption right may be triggered by one or more note holders in mid-2018.

To address this uncertainty and the possibility of not meeting this consolidated product sales threshold, we continue to pursue a number of potential actions. We have been in discussions with our note holders about a waiver or amendment to the global net sales threshold. We are also in discussions and seeking consent to raise new working capital to fuel the growth we anticipate during the 2018 weight loss season and to help bridge to our anticipated profitability in 2019. And last, we are also evaluating a potential restructuring of the notes, which could reduce our overall indebtedness. Working with our debt holders to resolve these issues is one of our highest priorities, and ongoing discussions with many of the note holders have been productive and positive in nature. Delivering continued growth and maximizing the long-term value of the global Contrave/Mysimba business is in the best interest of all of our stakeholders, and we are diligently working to enable this outcome. We will keep you apprised as we continue to make progress towards this end.

And with that, operator, we are now ready for questions.

Maxim Jacobs

First, I just want to know if you had any theories as to why the number of new writers hasn't rebounded as much as the number of prescriptions.

Thomas Cannell

Yes. Matt, this is Tom Cannell. So remember, when you're looking at the new writer data, you're only looking at unique doctors who have prescribed for the first time. So the 100,000 doctors that I mentioned that have already written a prescription for Contrave are no longer available. They're not in the denominator. So over the life cycle of the product, you'd expect that to continue declining. Again, that's referencing new doctors who are writing Contrave for the first time, whereas, of course, the prescription base is written by the entire universe of doctors who are prescribing Contrave.

Maxim Jacobs

Okay, great, yes. That's very helpful and it makes quite a bit of sense. So now also, I just want to know about the -- what drove the net revenue per unit decline from -- to $92 from $96?

Jason Keyes

Yes. Max, this Jason. I mean, I think both of those are pretty consistent. I mean, a slight decline may have been driven by some of the mix we've seen in terms of the proportion of our business that are using savings cards versus not. But all in all, we're very pleased with the general trends that we've driven in terms of driving revenue per unit. In fact, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, it's above our guided range. So we're continuing to monitor that, and we're really pleased with how that's playing out.

Michael Narachi

Well, operator, if there are no further questions, I'd like to thank the audience for your attention and for your support as the team here continues to drive business performance and we'll work through the near-term challenges that I mentioned on the call today. Thank you very much.

