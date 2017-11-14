Is A Recession Coming?

Not long ago, Janet Yellen (the Fed chairwoman) said that “another crisis is unlikely in our lifetimes.” This phrase has successfully become an aphorism, and in the meantime, markets have been hitting new highs. From my point of view, Yellen’s words characterize the current market sentiment perhaps best of all.

However, there is a big and serious (unresolved) problem with the world and the U.S. economy. I refer to the phenomenon of global debt. Let us talk about it in economic terms.

The very core

The recent economic recovery (after the global financial crisis) has aggravated the problem of overindebtedness across the USA. The overall debt of the government (all levels), households, and corporations registered an increase. In the period between 2010 (Q2) and 2015 (Q4), the total debt has experienced a growth of 18 percent. After almost ten years after the GFC period, it is safe to say that the debt trend is positive. Debts continue to pile up.

Today, when the rates are low and massive monetary easing across the globe is still in play, the economy may be relatively stable; so the debt problem remains beyond the scope of investors’ attention. However, it is hard to deny the fact that the prolonged accommodative policy may lead to even bigger troubles in future because such a policy postpones, not solves, the debt problem. Low interest rates result in yield spread compression (in the USA), and eventually to the negative yielding bonds (in the EU and Japan). According to Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), 17% of the currently outstanding bonds are traded at negative yields; it is roughly eight trillion dollars.

Academically speaking, this policy leads to capital misallocation and distortions in investments-savings structure, which eventually result in destroying value. Usually, it emerges as postponed defaults. For instance, 10% of big companies in Europe constantly refinance debt and are unable to cover the interest expenses with the operating profits. Other examples are the bubbles in stock market and real estate. This entire story is a result of the extremely loose monetary policy.

What can pull the trigger?

The world’s leading central banks consistently stimulated the economy during the last decade. They bought huge amounts of financial assets (the asset purchase programs [APP] were launched). Starting in 2018, the central bankers of the Fed and ECB have announced the reverse of such “monetary paradise.” What could lie ahead? Credit and liquidity crunch coupled with bubbles deflation. Indeed, many financial professionals think that the next crisis will be a liquidity crisis.

The recent move towards passive and momentum investing (see the chart below) adds fuel to the fire. For instance, the portion of assets under passive management in 2005 was just 16% of all AUM. By 2017, this number has been doubled (almost 40%). Such a shift away from active investing results in decline in cash weight in portfolios (moreover, this situation is exacerbated by the valuations). If the investors have almost no cash, it virtually means that even the slightest market decline could trigger the selloffs around the globe.

Source: cetusnews

The bottom line

Global overindebtedness is not a temporary problem; the problem will not simply go away without consequence. I do not believe the recession will come immediately (first, I expect to see a stock market correction) because the market is still strong, and the economic data is also quite acceptable on both sides of the Atlantic. However, nowadays, when the market reaches all-time highs almost every day, it maybe the best time to get yourself prepared and think about plan “B.”

In difficult times, the investors usually focus on saving the wealth, not prosperity. Hence, it is better to consider the traditional safe-haven assets first (cash, gold and precious metals, high-quality, short-term debt). During the previous recession, the dynamics of Swiss franc was better than that of U.S. dollar and some other currencies. In that regard, CHF-denominated assets could be an attractive option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.