BMW: Emerging Profit Trend?

One concept that will prove critical in how the future will pan out is the inherent operating leverage across the industry. Let me explain with an example.

Profit Margin

The following graph illustrates BMW's (OTCPK:BMWYY) profit margin throughout the last five years:

Readers should note that BMW's trailing twelve month ("TTM") profit margin has varied in a seemingly narrow and stable range from 6.5% to 7.8%.

Profit margins, however, should be considered in conjunction with revenues:

(TTM)

data by YCharts

As the above graph illustrates, BMW's profit margin significantly correlates with the level of it revenues.

This, however, does not tell the whole story.

Breakeven Point

Whereas an asset-light company's bottom line may take a small hit when the revenue drops a small margin, this is not the case with asset-heavy industries, because fixed costs comprise a relatively large portion of the income statement.

Let's look at the above graph again, but zoom out just a bit:

(TTM)

data by YCharts

Although the correlation between revenue and profit margin remains, readers should note the difference in the two scales: When BMW's revenue was lower by ~30% in 2009, its net income was 100% lower.

In other words, the first $70 billion of revenue is just enough to cover BMW's fixed costs, and the next $30-35 billion of revenue has significantly higher margin than indicated above.

In yet other words, BMW's business has a high degree of operating leverage.

Market Share Loss

As the following graphic illustrates, BMW recently has started losing market share to its competitors:

Source: National Automobile Dealers Association

I expect the decline in BMW's market share to accelerate as Model 3 production ramps up in the coming months. As this Electrek article points out:

Facebook millionaire turned venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya thinks that BMW’s 3 Series will be most impacted. He even suggested that Model 3 could wipe out sales of the popular sedan.

According to the article, Palihapitiya suggested that Tesla's (TSLA) Model 3 already was stealing sales from the 3-Series just with the reservation process:

Although some investors are unfazed by Tesla's Model 3, BMW has already started showing cracks. As this Financial Times article points out:

Germany’s BMW suffered a fall in profits, compounding worries over the ability of traditional carmakers to thrive as they transition from the internal combustion engine to new technology of electric and self-driving vehicles.

In line with the above discussion in the Breakeven Point section, BMW's latest quarterly results show a small decline of 2.4% in revenue was accompanied by a larger 5.9% drop in profits:

Source: BMW's latest Quarterly Report

One More Thing

As I discussed on Sunday with Tesla Forum subscribers in Tesla's Secret Weapon, Model 3 is not the only source of upcoming trouble for traditional automakers. The following is from Tesla's latest earnings call:

The CPO business, for us, last year – or last quarter was about a $238 million revenue business. We expect that to grow to $1 billion run rate – or $1 billion business for all of 2017. And so that business is growing rapidly at the same time.

Since Tesla can uniquely improve its existing fleet with over-the-air updates, Tesla's continuously improving used cars will soon start eating into traditional automakers' market share, both in the used car segment but also in the new car segment. Further, I expect Tesla's used car sales to accelerate significantly in the second half of 2018 for two key reasons I shared with Tesla Forum subscribers.

Bottom Line

The high degree of operating leverage inherent in the automotive industry will prove critical in how the future pans out. As Tesla ramps up the production of its Model 3 (finally), I expect traditional automakers' profit margins to decline as Tesla's higher gross margins start benefiting its bottom-line (finally).