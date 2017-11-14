Pacific Drilling Files For Bankruptcy Without A Plan

Finally, Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDF) (formerly (NYSE:PACD)) has announced that it filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code. This is not a surprise to anyone who has been following the stock, as restructuring negotiations have been taking place for quite some time. The stock has already been delisted from the NYSE and is now trading on the OTC.

What's surprising is the fact that Pacific Drilling filed for bankruptcy without any agreement with its creditors! This is astounding, as creditors have previously offered generous terms to Pacific Drilling's common shareholders. Back in March 2017, Pacific Drilling revealed that creditors offered a plan where they received 98% of the post-reorganization equity in the company, while common equity got a 2% stake and warrants to purchase approximately 20% of equity in the company at high strike prices. This offer was declined by the company.

Interestingly, Pacific Drilling's creditors were cooperative and even increased their offer despite the challenging situation in the industry and the upcoming default of Pacific Drilling. Back in October 2017, we learned that Pacific Drilling received creditors' proposal that saved a 2.75% stake for common equity. The company was not happy with the proposal and insisted on an unrealistic 10% stake in the post-reorganization equity for current shareholders.

Obviously, the parties were not able to agree on key restructuring terms, so Pacific Drilling had to file for bankruptcy without an agreement with creditors. This is a big difference vs. this years' bankruptcies of Ocean Rig (ORIG) and Seadrill (SDRL), which had a plan on hand before filing for bankruptcy. In Ocean Rig's case, shareholders were virtually wiped out, and the company emerged from bankruptcy with a long runway and perhaps even upside potential (for more on this topic, read my take on Ocean Rig titled "Why Ocean Rig Is Not A Short Anymore"). In Seadrill's case, the plan left a 2% stake for common equity subject to bondholder approval. However, bondholders are trying to fight for better recovery (more on that here), so recovery for the common equity is by no means guaranteed.

Pacific Drilling's bankruptcy filing is potentially a prelude for a long fight between the company and its bondholders. Here's what the company had to say in the filing:

Under the bankruptcy code, we currently have the exclusive right to file a plan of reorganization under Chapter 11 through and including 120 days after the petition date, and to solicit acceptances of such plan through and including 180 days after the petition date. These deadlines may be extended with the approval of the bankruptcy court.

Given that a long history of negotiations between the company and its creditors led to no agreement, we can expect that many more months will be spent on crafting a plan that will later have to be approved by the court. Here's another important quote from the filing (emphasis added):

Under the absolute priority scheme established by the bankruptcy code, unless our creditors agree otherwise, all of our pre-petition liabilities and post-petition liabilities must be satisfied in full before the holders of our existing common shares can receive any distribution or retain any property under a plan of reorganization.

Pacific Drilling is not the first bankruptcy in the offshore drilling space this year, and I've noticed that not everyone fully understands what the absolute priority scheme is. Under the absolute priority scheme, common shareholders receive any recovery only if other claims have been satisfied in full. Put simply, they are last in line. In the case of Pacific Drilling, creditors need to receive full recovery before shareholders get a chance to receive anything.

Typically (and this is certainly true in the case of Pacific Drilling), creditors have to agree to impairments to ensure the viability of the bankrupt company. In this case, any recovery is de facto a gift to common equity. The only reason why creditors give this gift to common shareholders is to speed up the bankruptcy process and return to "business as usual" as soon as possible, as bankruptcy proceedings consume valuable resources that could be otherwise used to run the company.

Now that Pacific Drilling has already filed for bankruptcy without a plan, creditors have less incentive to give anything to shareholders as a long battle awaits them anyway. Fundamentally, there's no way for common shareholders to receive anything from this restructuring unless they are given a "gift" from creditors. The debt is just too big:

As highlighted by calculations in the case of Ocean Rig, the value of Pacific Drilling's fleet of seven rigs (four of which are currently without jobs) has no chance to exceed $3 billion. This has long been known to the debt market, and we can look at fair value measurements of debt presented in the filing:

Let's now talk about the probability of recovery for common equity. In Pacific Drilling's case, 70.295% of common equity is directly owned by Quantum Pacific. This potentially explains why the company has repeatedly made unjustified proposals to creditors regarding the size of the post-reorganization stake for common equity. Clearly, this tactic did not play out, so it's possible that Quantum Pacific will try to save its stake in Seadrill's style -- new money in exchange for equity/new bonds. However, now that the company has already filed for bankruptcy, it won't be that easy as creditors have little incentive to give up the stake that will surely be theirs according to the absolute priority scheme.

In my view, the chances of common shareholders receiving anything out of this restructuring have just decreased. I expect a lengthy battle between the company, led by Quantum Pacific and its creditors. Stay tuned.

