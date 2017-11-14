Netflix Gets Early Christmas Gifts From Disney And Amazon

Netflix will continue to do well if it can focus on original content and reinvest as much as possible in order to scale its customer base as quickly as possible.





These are interesting times, as the focus has grown tremendously on the biggest tech stocks as they become the most valuable companies in the world and gradually gain influence in politics, entertainment, and more. They have increasingly clashed with more traditional players, and for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), that has generally meant comparing the company to cable players or to Hollywood studios. The past few weeks have brought a much more skeptical view of Netflix after Disney's (NYSE:DIS) announcement to compete head-on by launching its own streaming service. While Disney is far from the first traditional player to offer a streaming service (think Hulu, CBS All Access, HBO Now, Showtime, Starz), it is probably the first one that will offer enough content to challenge Netflix.



Disney's Move to Streaming is Good News for Netflix



First off, let me clarify. I do think the move is great for Disney. The studio was eventually going to move down that road, and the sooner the better. Disney not only has enough content, but its franchises are strong (think Disney Movies, Star Wars, Marvel, ABC, and so much more), and the company has the technology to offer a great experience through BAM Tech. I do think Disney's offering will do incredibly well, and I was encouraged by comments made on its most recent earnings calls about the service costing significantly less than Netflix. That is enough for me to believe Disney's offering will be a massive success. This is great news for Netflix, as it will be another massive hole in the cable bundle.

A key point here is that I believe Disney was going to pull its content off of the platform eventually. Building a strong business for Netflix off of content that will only be temporarily on its platform was tricky at best, and could have been dangerous in distracting the company from its longer-term challenges and opportunities.



Disney also intends on offering a separate ESPN streaming service. Knowing that live sports is one of the key ways that the bundle has been able to survive, seeing the company take a big stab at it with the biggest sports network is great news. I am not as convinced of the success of this one because it remains unclear how many live sports events will be offered, especially for major sports such as the NFL/NBA/MLB/NHL, which all offer their own streaming services. Any success that Disney has with either service will accelerate what is already a strong movement:



(Chart credit: Jackdaw Research)



In the end, as the biggest streaming service by far, Netflix will be a big winner as the cable bundle implodes, and for that reason, I see the strong Disney offering as great news. I do think this is a one-off, as other cable players such as CBS Corp. (NYSE:CBS), NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA), and Fox (FOX, FOXA) do not have nearly as many strong franchises and will struggle to copy Disney's strategy.



Amazon Studios In Turmoil



While I've argued that competition from Disney in the streaming business will actually turn out well for Netflix even if DIS is successful, I would not say that for Amazon. Operating under a completely different model, Amazon is not charging for its service, which is part of the benefits for Prime members. Not having to worry about being profitable makes it a threat to Netflix, but it turns out that simply investing billions of dollars has not worked out as expected. There are stories about Amazon Studios Chief Roy Prince who eventually quit because of sexual harassment claims, but also mixed results in its original series to date that forced Jeff Bezos to ask for a complete strategic shift. While Amazon did win an Oscar, it is fair to say that its overall success in terms of original content production is nowhere near Netflix's level at this point.



Focus Areas For The Upcoming Years

Given the quickly changing competitive environment, I expect Netflix to continue to focus on a few core areas:



More original content : Clearly, Netflix needs to build much stronger franchises. As it continues to build up its audience and its library content, I expect the company to also start attempting much bigger, riskier plays in order to have its own "mega-franchises" that could result in much bigger differentiation but also opportunities to enter other areas where Disney currently excels, such as merchandise, movie theatres, and even theme parks. That would require being able to find and produce the next Game of Thrones/Star Wars level of content. From Netflix’s shareholder letter: “... the long term trends are clear. Our future largely lies in exclusive original content...”

(Chart credit: Atlas)

Netflix should instead reinvest any profits, keep prices as low as it can, and issue debt if the price is right, in order to continue to increase its global reach. That is exactly what I see happening. The company said it expects to burn between $2 billion and $2.5 billion in cash this year and doesn’t expect to generate actual cash for “many years.”

(Chart credit: Atlas)

Netflix's execution has been flawless in the past few years, and I expect more of the same in the coming five years as the company continues its quest to be a global entertainment distribution service. It continues to look very expensive based off of traditional metrics such as P/E valuations, but as is the case for Amazon, the company is rightfully more focused on a 5-10 year profitability and global reach perspective rather than the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.