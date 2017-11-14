Sprott Resource Hldgs (SRHIF) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sprott Resource Hldgs, Inc. (OTCPK:SRHIF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Steve Yuzpe - Chairman

Rick Rule - CIO

Michael Staresinic - CFO

Analysts

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. 2017 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. On behalf of the speakers that follow, listeners are cautioned that today's presentation and responses to questions may contain forward-looking statement within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provision of the Canadian Provincial Securities Laws.

Forward-looking statement involve risk and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors, or assumptions are implied in making forward-looking statement and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

For additional information about factors that that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements please consult the MD&A for this period and other filing with Canadian Securities Regulators.

I'll now turn the conference over to Mr. Steve Yuzpe. Please go ahead Mr. Yuzpe.

Steve Yuzpe

Thank you, Brian. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. With me is our Chief Investment Officer, Rick Rule and our Chief Financial Officer, Michael Staresinic. Our 2017 third quarter results have been released and are available on SEDAR and our website.

Over the past 18 months we worked very hard to reposition the Sprott Resource Holdings, Inc. portfolio or SRHI's portfolio to ensure that our resources are concentrated in a small number of material holdings that we believe have the greatest potential to create value for our shareholders. Through this process we have monetized a number of small legacy holdings including most recently selling our remaining position in Union Agriculture Group. Earlier in the year we completed a business combination with Adriana Resources, Inc. and two financings and a series of transactions that strengthened our cash position and enabling us to pursue a creative new investment opportunities in sectors that we believe have the best potential to create value for our shareholders.

Turning now to slide four, in October after evaluating a significant number of potential investments in six different commodities we completed a U.S. $40 million investment for a 70% equity interest in Minera Tres Valles or MTV a Chilean copper producer. MTV owns 100% of our producing copper mining and refining complex located in Salamanca, Chile. The [indiscernible] group our Premier Chilean mining services and construction company continues to own 30% of MTV following the completion of the acquisition. MTV has an experienced management team in place that will continue to be irresponsible for the operations and implementing a strategic growth plan. We are very excited about this investment and I would like to devote the bulk of this call to outlining our views on copper and how we believe this particular investment will benefit you our shareholders.

Starting on a Slide 5, we have outlined some of the reasons that we chose to invest in this particular company. MTV meets all of our investment criteria and represents an excellent opportunity to create meaningful shareholder value. MTV owns 100% of the producing Minera Tres Valles copper mining and refining complex located as I said in Salamanca, Chile. This complex was previously owned by Valle Esse [ph] a leading Brazilian mining firm that invested $242 million developing the property. The asset includes an extensive land package with significant exploration potential and MTV has an experienced management and technical team in place. This team has dramatically lowered the cost of production at MTV and will continue to be responsible for ongoing operations and implementing a strategic growth plan.

In addition of the producing and cash flow and copper asset, it diversifies SRHI's mining portfolio and provides copper exposure in a strengthening price environment. In fact, when we began negotiations to acquire MTV, copper was trading at approximately $2.20 versus approximately $3.12 today. MTV offers significant upside potential through additional exploration on the property and we believe it has the potential to be a foundation asset for SRHI in Chile. When we evaluate a new investment opportunity one of the most important factors that we consider is the jurisdiction in which the asset resides. In the case of MTV, we view its location Chile as a major positive. Chile is one of the most progressive mining jurisdictions in the world with very low geopolitical risk and a strong legal framework that ensures stability, the country enjoys a well-functioning market economy and sophisticated financial markets as well as a highly skilled and capable workforce. From a geological standpoint Chile is truly unique and its home to the largest concentration of top tier copper [indiscernible]. It is the leading global copper producer accounting for approximately 28% of total annual production. Chile also has exceptionally large reserves which accounted for nearly 1/3rds of the world's known copper reserves.

With that I will pass it over to Rick to talk about why we're so bullish on copper. Rick?

Rick Rule

Thank you, Steve and welcome ladies and gentlemen. Copper has for 40 years functioned as the mineral which is probably the most attractive in an operating sense for building mining companies. The expertise that's available in copper, the depth of the copper market, the ability to finance copper projects have all been part of building very large companies from very small companies for the last 40 years mercifully for us the last five years have delivered up a real bear market in the copper business where the cost of producing copper on a worldwide basis exceeded the price that copper was sold for. It is this very ugly, very deep bear market of course set the stage both for our ability to acquire in MTV and also set the stage for what we see as a dramatic recovery. The truth is that industry that sells a product for less than the cost of production over time in impairs its ability to produce and this is certainly happened in the copper business. I would suggest to shareholders that it is this very bare market that allowed us to acquire this producing asset as well as this exceptional land package in an area of Chile where people have been unable to acquire assets of this calibre for probably 30 years. So, the combination of the deep bear market which allowed us to get access to this sort of project and the deep bear market which you set the stage for a dramatic price recovery in copper as a consequence of the industry being forced to defer [ph] sustaining capital investments has led in my opinion to a wonderfully opportunistic acquisition by Sprott Resource Holdings in a commodity that has been there for 40 years, my favorite. Thanks for the opportunity and back to you.

Michael Staresinic

Thanks, Rick. I will start on Slide 8 with a look at our quarterly financial information. Our net added value at September 30 was a $132.1 million down from $137.6 million at March 31, 2017. We're using the March 31 period for comparison purposes because this is the first quarter we reported following the business combination of with AVI [ph]. Our net asset value pre-share decreased to $0.21 per share at September 30, 2017 compared with $0.27 per share at March 31, 2017. Our total assets at September was $133 million compared with total assets of nearly $140 million at March 31, 2017. At September 30, 2017 total liabilities were just shy of a $1 million down from $2.1 million as of March 31, 2017.

Turning to Slide 9, our balance sheet and liquidity profile, as of September 30, our cash position was $75.7 million compared with $50.6 million at March 31, the increase being primarily due to the net proceeds we received from the $30 million marketed offering that we completed in April. Today after our investment in a MTV our knockout position is approximately $32 million. As of September 30, 2017, our investment portfolio excluding cash is comprised of the following, 30.7 million in mining related investments, 12.6 million in agriculture related investments and 13.4 million in energy related investments. Together our total cash and public company investments of September 30, 2017 was $111.8 million which is approximately 20% more than our market capitalization at September 30, 2017.

Turning now to the income statement, on Slide 10, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 recorded a net loss of $10.5 million or $0.02 per share. This compares to a net loss of 23.3 million or $0.04 per share in the second quarter of 2017 both reported losses are primarily the result of unrealized losses for the change in value of the investment portfolio. During Q3 of 2017 we recorded expenses totalling 2.5 million compared to 1.6 million during the second quarter of this year with the increase driven primarily by a one-time transaction costs related to the MTV acquisition and an unrealized foreign exchange loss in U.S. dollars held at period and.

I will now turn it over to Steve for closing remarks.

Steve Yuzpe

Thank you, Michael. As I mentioned at the start of the call, our portfolio has now been repositioned to focus on a small number of core holdings where we believe we can best deploy our resources to create meaningful value for our shareholders. We believe the MTV investment will be a key piece of this strategy and we look forward to sharing any technical and resources reports that will help better illustrate the potential of this asset as that information becomes available. We continue to work to monetize our legacy holdings and we recently exited our remaining position in the Union Agriculture Group. We currently have approximately $32 million in net cash available to support existing holdings and/or pursue accretive new investment opportunities. Some of the commodity sectors we like right now include copper as discussed as well as zinc, gold and silver.

With that I will turn it back to Brian and open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Ladies and gentlemen, we'd like to thank you for your participation on today's conference. This does conclude the program and we may all disconnect. Everybody have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.