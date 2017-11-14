The Amazon Advantage

Image credit

We all know Amazon (AMZN) as the unstoppable force of nature that seems to be taking over the world, characteristics that have made its founder the richest person on the planet. But why is Amazon so good? Apart from tremendously good foresight and strategic direction, Amazon has always been very efficient in terms of creating cash from a low-margin business, something that gives it important advantages over traditional retailers in addition to the speed and convenience the platform offers for users. In this article, I’ll highlight Amazon’s cash conversion cycle (CCC) and why it is important to the company’s lasting advantages over more traditional retailers.

We’ll begin with taking a look at Amazon’s CCC as depicted below, using data I’ve lifted from Seeking Alpha.

Generally, the CCC is positive as it measures how long a company takes to turn inventory into cash. Essentially, it measures the time between the investment in the inventory and the cash received for that inventory through revenue. That means that the shorter the time the better, because a shorter CCC implies greater efficiency. Amazon’s CCC, however, is solidly negative and has been forever - the sign of an extremely efficient operator; and to me, an important advantage over more traditional retailers.

Amazon’s CCC hasn’t been worse than -28 days in the past five years and was actually best last year at -35 days. This year’s CCC has thus far come to -32 days, but keep in mind that the Christmas quarter is happening right now and I suspect that number will come down further once Q4 numbers have been received. We aren’t talking about a great deal of movement but if we assume -35 days for 2017, Amazon is reaping certain advantages over, say, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT). For reference, Wal-Mart’s CCC for 2016 was +8 days, which certainly isn’t bad, but pales in comparison to Amazon, lagging by 40 days or more.

For one thing, a negative CCC lowers the cost of carrying inventory. Traditional retailers buy inventory, pay for it and then sell it. We can see that in Wal-Mart’s numbers and while 8 days is pretty strong, that is a full 40 days or so worse than Amazon. With a negative CCC, Amazon is essentially receiving interest-free financing for about a month on its revenue, instead of having to either come up with cash from the balance or borrowing short term to pay for inventory, which are the ways retailers traditionally finance inventory. Amazon does no such thing and for reference, its CCC implies it is financing about $13B of inventory for free at any given time. That is $13B Amazon is borrowing from suppliers for a cost of zero and using to fund inventory purchases, which then gets turned into revenue and finally, cash. This is a virtuous cycle to be sure, and Amazon is one of the best I know of at turning inventory into cash despite low margins.

This efficient use of cash allows Amazon to lower its cost of goods sold because the cost to finance it is zero or even negative depending upon the circumstances, meaning that it can offer its famously-low prices. This, in turn, drives revenue improvements and continues the cycle of cash conversion and expansion of the business. Amazon’s CCC depends upon ever-growing volume but that hasn’t been a problem and given its revenue growth trajectory, doesn’t look like it will be for some time to come.

Further, this sort of free financing allows Amazon to continue to expand its existing businesses and get into new ones because it has so much cash available to spend that it must eventually pay out, but can use for the short term. In other words, part of the reason why Amazon is able to continue to grow and to move into new businesses is because its working capital situation is so favorable. Surely, any company would like to have billions upon billions of dollars it could use to fund anything it wanted, in addition to cash that actually belongs to the company’s balance sheet through normal FCF; that is the Amazon advantage.

So why does all of this matter? Amazon has many advantages over traditional retailers, but this is certainly a big one for me. Amazon is able to be nimbler with inventory, lower its costs (and prices) and continue to scale into growth in ways that Wal-Mart and others cannot. This is why Amazon will continue to win for the long term and while the valuation of the stock is always hotly contested, Amazon is a different beast. Earnings don’t matter and as long as its CCC remains negative, the dollar amount of Amazon’s free financing will continue to grow, further aiding its expansion efforts. This is something the rest of the world cannot compete with and Amazon is in a virtuous cycle where gains in scale beget further gains. This is also part of the reason why Amazon doesn't care about making money; it doesn't have to because it has a perpetual, enormous source of cash.

It is important for investors to watch Amazon’s CCC going forward because mix changes like Whole Foods, for instance, can change the CCC. Whole Foods in particular probably isn’t big enough to move the needle significantly; but as Amazon continues to grow, its cash generation cycle could certainly shift one way or the other. Recent developments have been positive and Amazon’s massive scale allows it to negotiate favorable terms with suppliers that further its CCC advantage. In other words, Amazon looks set to continue its tremendous financing advantage over the rest of the retail world and for that reason, you have to like the stock. Amazon really is an unstoppable force at this point.

