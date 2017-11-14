Titan Medical's (TITXF) CEO David McNally on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Titan Medical, Inc. (OTCQB:TITXF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Kim Golodetz - LHA, IR

David McNally - President, CEO & Director

Stephen Randall - CFO & Director

Analysts

David Ward - Bridgewater Associates

Shawn Stephen - Waterstone Capital Management

Maggie Lee - University of British

Henry O'Hara - Garber Honda

Alexander Wilson - Point72 Asset Management

Kim Golodetz

Thank you. This is Kim Golodetz with LHA. Thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me from Titan Medical are David McNally, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director; and Stephen Randall, Chief Financial Officer and Director. Both will be available for the question-and-answer portion of the call.

As a reminder, some of the matters that will be discussed during today's call are forward-looking statements which reflect the current expectations of management of the company's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities wherever possible words such as may, would, could, will, anticipate, believe, plan, expect, intend, estimate, potential for, as planned, and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements.

These statements including statements with respect to the use of the net proceeds of offerings and the possible listing of the common shares on NASDAQ reflect management's current beliefs with respect to future results and are based on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause the company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including without limitation those listed in the Risk Factors section of the company's annual information form dated March 31, 2017, which may be reviewed at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements continued in this conference call. These factors should be considered carefully and perspective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this conference call are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance, or achievements would be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Titan's CEO, David McNally. David?

David McNally

Thank you, Kim, and my thanks to all of you participating on today's call. It's been a while since we held our last conference call in March of this year, and given how much progress Titan Medical has made since then, we thought it would be helpful to provide this update.

During our last conference call, and in various communications and presentations to our investors, I look towards our strategy and expected milestones, as we work to revolutionize robotic surgery. In brief, I'm delighted with our teams' execution during the past few months, and we have hit, if not accelerated, all of our key milestones.

During today's call, I would like to review those milestones, provide some color on the significance of our achievements, and give you a roadmap for 2018.

Titan Medical's technology and intellectual property has the potential to address a multibillion dollar market in robotics surgery that is not being addressed by current market participants. We have the opportunity to build a valuable business and generate substantial returns for our shareholders.

My optimism about the market is derived from a basic fact, and that is, despite all time high surgeon interest in performing applicable surgeries using robotic systems, less than 20% of those procedures are performed using robotics. There are number of reasons for this modest penetration.

Currently marketed robotics surgical systems present hospitals with a high cost of entry including significant system acquisition cost, recurring annual service expenses, facilities cost, training investments, and an actual increase in procedure cost despite slightly declining reimbursement. The result is reduced hospital return on investment, reduced operational efficiency, and in some instances, the economics just don't holdup for many procedures being to be ideally performed with robotic surgical system.

Our single incision platform has the potential to change that dynamic and we are targeting an untapped multibillion dollar market for single and multi quadrant abdominal surgeries that could be performed using single incision robotic technology.

Our SPORT Surgical System is a versatile single port surgery solution that overcomes multi-port robotic surgery limitations. Our team has engineered SPORT for operating room versatility, performance, and efficiency, as well as cost effectiveness. Because of these attributes SPORT has the potential to meet demand from the smaller hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers that have been reluctant to adopt robotic technology.

Our research indicates that the uncapped addressable market for robotic system sales may include a significant portion of the 4,500 hospitals and 5,500 ambulatory surgery centers in the United States that have not yet adopted robotics for abdominal surgery. In addition, we believe we can tap into $3.5 billion annual recurring revenue opportunity for service contracts in consumables, again just in the U.S. alone.

During our last conference call, I described our goals for 2017 which included the identification of strategic medical research facilities that we call are centers of excellence, two in the U.S. and one in Europe, where our preclinical studies will be performed.

I put forth the incremental steps necessary prior to performing those studies, including initial formative human factors studies, testing and evaluating the performance of the subsystems of our engineering verification units, initiating design changes based on subsystem performance findings, and drawing conclusions from the human factors studies. I'm delighted to report that we have achieved all of those goals and have begun our preclinical studies.

We installed our first advanced prototypes for surgical systems at Florida Hospital, Nicholson Center near Orlando and at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City and commenced preclinical feasibility and validation studies at both institutions.

About two months ago, on September 18th to be precise, Titan and Florida Hospital Nicholson Center announced the installation of the SPORT surgical system at the hospital's training facility. This was the first installation in the world for preclinical feasibility and validation studies with the system. Florida Hospital wasted no time in beginning studies and just one week later we announced the successful completion of the world's first gynecologic colorectal and urologic single port procedures using our advanced prototype SPORT surgical system there.

The first procedure was performed by Dr. Ricardo Estape and you can find a video on the Titan website in the dropdown menu, under Investor Relations. In the video, Dr. Estape said he was very encouraged by what he saw and called single port surgery a game changer in the world of gynecologic surgery.

The gynecological surgery was followed up in Florida Hospital by a colorectal procedure performed by Eduardo Parra-Davila and you can view a video of a portion of that surgery is well. Dr. Parra-Davila indicated and I'll paraphrase here that the system allows access in different ways to the pathology and concluded that anything that provides multi quadrant access with articulated instruments, along with this 3D type camera, is always welcome in the field.

And earlier, during this month of November, continuing on the success with SPORT at Florida Hospital the first pre-clinical surgeries in a variety of simulated gynecologic procedures were performed at Columbia University Medical Center, their completion of critical task including tissue grasping, dissection, suturing, cutting and coagulation through a single incision, further validates the potential utility of the SPORT System in gynecologic surgery.

The surgeries at Columbia were performed under the expert guidance of renowned surgeons Dr. Arnold Advincula and Dr. William Burke. Importantly by adding our experience at Columbia to that at Florida Hospital and we achieved repeatable and consistent results in establishing the feasibility of the SPORT system.

Next, we will also install the SPORT system at the Institut Hospitalo-Universitaire de Strasbourg or IHU in Strasbourg, France. That installation also will be used for feasibility and validation studies and those studies are expected to commence before the end of the year and to continue into 2018. IHU Strasbourg is well-known for its institutive image guided surgery and is perfectly suited to combine the knowhow of renowned surgeon, scientists, and healthcare experts, in order to provide effective product evaluation, validation, and surgical training.

IHU Strasbourg is uniquely qualified with a stellar reputation, strong surgeon engagement, and convenient access which we believe will contribute positively to our planned commercialization activities in Europe. Further through its associated ERCast facility, the IHU extends its reach globally through other highly regarded training facilities.

There is a consistent pattern of bindings already emerging from our preclinical studies. First, we're being told by experienced robotic surgeons that the user requirements which we finalize in a milestone earlier this year are right on target. These surgeons are telling us that the system is useful in its present form as they've been able to perform the basic functions of surgery, including tissue manipulation and approximation, grasping, cutting, suturing, and coagulation with our advanced prototypes. As a result, there is growing excitement for Titan Medical to be the next great robotic surgery company.

We look forward to upcoming colorectal, urologic, and general surgery procedures, being performed at the three sites and we're excited and focused on the SPORT System's potential as a unique single port robotic system that can provide exceptional clinical value in a variety of abdominal procedures.

Since June of this year, we have completed a number of fundraisers totaling US$16.7 million, but would still need approximately US$55 million more to bring the SPORT Surgical System to commercialization as planned during 2019.

We were pleased that our investor from China, Longtai Medical, completed the equity conversion of a $2 million distributor deposit that was previously scheduled to be refunded to them.

And we were very encouraged by the willingness of about a dozen robotic surgeons in the U.S. to invest almost $3 million in Titan Medical after seeing demonstrations of the system. There is no stronger vote of confidence in our future than the willingness of our potential customers to take an equity position in the company.

With that said, I would like Stephen to share with you a summary of the financial events of 2017 that have contributed to our improving cash position. Stephen?

Stephen Randall

Thank you, David. First, in referring to our financial statements, I note that we are still in the development phase, so our operating loss is expected to continue through 2017 and 2018. However in viewing the financial statements, there is an extraordinary expense related to launch that should be explained, as with our rising share price we have incurred a non-cash accounting loss of US$710,000. This expense relates to the recently completed Longtai transaction where we converted the refundable deposit to equity on terms consistent with the most recent public offering which included common shares plus warrants.

IFRS, and in particular IFRIC number 19, requires that we account for the Longtai transaction as the extinguishment of debt. As a result, the common shares issued were valued at fair value and the warrants issued were valued at fair value. The two amounts were then added together and compared to the proceeds of US$2 million resulting in a non-cash loss of US$709,782.

In March, we completed a capital raise led by Bloom Burton Securities, Inc. yielded US$5 million. In June, we completed a capital raise yielding US$7 million. As noted earlier, in August, we converted the US$2 million distribution deposit to equity held by Longtai. In October, we completed our US$2.7 million surgeon-led private placement. In September and October, we received US$7.1 million financing proceeds as a result of warrants exercised. Already in this month of November we have received US$1.7 million financing proceeds as a result of warrants exercised. As a result, our cash position, including deposits on hand with our product development partners exceeds US$14 million. At our projected burn rate, our present capital position will carry us into the second quarter of 2018.

I will be available to our audience during the answering the question-and-answer period, meanwhile David back to you.

David McNally

Thank you, Stephen. As Stephen shared with you, we're pleased that through our other capital raises this year, along with the exercise of warrants; our cash position has improved significantly and continues to improve through warrant exercises. This allows us to move forward with our planned operational execution well into 2018.

As discussed, during our 2017 Annual General Meeting, we still believe that a dual listing on the TSX and NASDAQ could be possible in 2018.

I also want to briefly touch on our patent position. This is the foundation of all our work and it is imperative that Titan secures and maintains intellectual property protection as we enter the rapidly growing robotic surgery space.

We've been careful to ensure that when the SPORT Surgical System reaches commercialization, we will be in a strong position.

In recent months, we were awarded key patents in the U.S. and in Europe and we are notified of additional allowances. The European patent describes smooth and continuously curbed articulation of robotic instrument, position and orient an end-of-factor in multiple degrees of freedom.

One of the surgeon investors who has seen the system, Dr. John Adams, a robotic surgeon at the Mississippi Urology Center in Jackson, Mississippi, was quoted in MedTech Publication as saying it's an advance from the current standard, but to do that you have to have some sort of triangulation of the instrument to go through a single incision for the operation. The ability of the snake-like arms of the SPORT System to converge from different angles to the target tissue is very unique for that.

In addition to the new European patent, we have U.S. and international patents pending on this same capability.

We also recently were issued a U.S. patent that covers the novel interface and drive mechanism in the SPORT System, which we believe, will be beneficial for commercial adoption. For example, the technology was developed to provide ease of instrument loading and it facilitates closed instrument proximity when loaded in a surgical system. This is especially important for minimizing the insertion mechanism diameter and ultimately the incision size in single port surgery.

In addition, the interface design allows for reduced tension on the instrument cables which potentially extends the life of the reusable device.

I have been recognition of the Titan team working on our patent led by Jasminder Brar, we were named best Canadian IP Department at the International Legal Alliance Summit and Awards Event held this past June in New York City. The event was organized by the Paris-based Leaders League and gathered more than 450 senior representatives from leading law firms as well as General Counsel from more than 40 countries.

In all, our intellectual property portfolio has now grown to 18 patents issued and 46 pending; all of these patents are owned by Titan Medical.

Before I open up the call to your questions, I want to outline for you the milestones for the remainder of the year through 2018. We expect the first preclinical procedures to be performed at IHU Strasbourg in the coming weeks.

Next, preclinical procedures are expected to continue at all three sites in 2018 and we remain committed to communicating the results of those studies to both the medical and investor communities.

Throughout the year, we will continue to refine the system to optimize performance and manufacturability. And most significantly, we expect to prepare our regulatory submissions in the U.S. and Europe and to submit 510(k) and CE Mark applications before the end of 2018.

I hope I've conveyed you our momentum and the excitement we feel for the future of Titan Medical and our revolutionary SPORT single port robotic surgery system. The market is enormous and is becoming well established by a reputable first mover. Yet we believe that our offering was still an important niche in the cost conscious environment with a novel user-friendly system to improve patient health.

In closing my prepared remarks, I would like to thank our Titan Medical team for their continuing commitment to meeting and even exceeding our milestones whenever possible. I'm proud of their accomplishment this year to-date and very excited about what lies ahead.

With that, we will open the call to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question is from the line of David Ward. Sir, please go ahead with your question.

David Ward

Hello, Mr. Jane in New Jersey and after looking at all your information on your website, I have been invested in the company about four years, my main concern is where that you already have about 500 million shares including warrants outstanding, it looks like you're going to have to raise another $50 million. So my point is how soon can you get on the NASDAQ so you can get some institutional investors?

David McNally

Very good, Dr. Ward. This is David. Thank you for your question and for your confidence in investing in the company. We acknowledge that we have a large share count. I believe the number Stephen is in this low $300 million in terms of issued.

Stephen Randall

Correct.

David McNally

But considering on a fully diluted basis, certainly even more than that. But getting to the essence of your question, Dr. Ward, yes, we are eager to bring in institutional investors into the company. We believe that a dual listing on NASDAQ will provide access to institutional investors that will take a long view on this tremendous opportunity and in anticipation of that, we did approve, I should say the shareholders approved at our Annual General Meeting this past year range of consolidation that could range from 5 to 1 to 30 to 1 to consolidate those shares that would work in concert with allowing the company to meet one of the key listing requirements of NASDAQ which relates to share price.

Having been the CEO of a NASDAQ traded company in the past, I also acknowledge that the move to NASDAQ is also a matter of timing to make sure that the company is well-positioned ranging from preparations for governance to anticipated Investor Relation events going forward. So we're mindful of that. I can say that we are in agreement that bringing institutional investors in makes sense. We are targeting 2018 as the right year to be able to do that especially with the milestones that we have ahead of us and that also could address the share count and of course we are looking at all manners of being able to raise capital looking forward as well which even includes potential non-dilutive financing.

So we're open and very mindful of every investor that has invested and again thank you for your confidence in us.

David Ward

And in terms of -- so you're actively looking I know the 40 go into NASDAQ you definitely want to have in fact 50 institutional investors that are going to invest so that your share price won't drop once you reverse split, so are you actively looking at people presently?

David McNally

Through our Investor Relation experts Lippert/Heilshorn, yes, we are already meeting with institutional investors for those prospects looking forward. As we all know also in this business that there is the introduction to the investors, and then, typically the savvy investors will want to watch our progress to ensure that we do exactly what we said we would do to build that confidence. So we can start meeting with them any too early in that that has already began.

Our next question is from the line of [indiscernible] Koko. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Mr. David, thanks for all your hard work and I just wanted to know there is -- I see that we have a force feedback patent and is that already implemented on the current system?

David McNally

I will be cautious as this is a public call. But I can say that Mr. Koko that we -- there are a couple of -- I should say number of reasons why one would want to use force feedback. One would be for haptics on force feeling in the surgical field, others would be to address limitations on the movement of the robotics system so that it is clear to the surgeon when they're beyond the boundaries of the operation of the system of course with any single-infusion system, there are limitations to how far those arms would be able to move.

And so speaking to that, we're mindful of those. I can say that we did not plan to launch with true haptic feedback. Surgeons are telling us that the system as it is presently designed provides the opportunity for them to react based on excellent visualization with a high definition display.

With that said, however we are always looking to further enhancements to the system that can occur in second and third generation systems.

Unidentified Analyst

Sounds, great. Thank you, Mr. David.

David McNally

You're welcome.

Our next question is from the line of Sal Mordone [ph] with Revere. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi thank you. Congratulations on the significant progress over the last year. The doctor already addressed the finance question which I was concerned, so I'll brief you. But if you were to hit your bowies on all the warrants that are out there to convert them, what would that final number be in warrant conversions as you approach each one of those benchmarks?

David McNally

Thank you, Mr. Mordone [ph] and I’ll defer to Stephen for a more granularity on that.

Stephen Randall

Sure, certainly. Sal, how are you? We at the end October and that -- this reflects the warrants that have been exercised by the end of October we had 116,215,000 warrants outstanding and in Canadian Dollars they had a potential value of $82.4 million. Currently given the range, the priority shares are trading in the $0.20, $0.40, and $0.50 warrants are all in the money. So there is a potential there for some sufficient incremental funding to come in just through the exercise of warrants.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. And if you do convert all the warrants out there as they become and as they go into the money, how much capital would that create, how much raise would that bring in?

Stephen Randall

All the warrants.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Stephen Randall

That are currently outstanding CAD 82.4 million.

Unidentified Analyst

That would be CAD 82.4 million okay, so that's also obviously something in that you guys are keeping an eye on going forward, I would assume then so.

Stephen Randall

Right, absolutely.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, okay. Good luck and I hope everything sounds always great, I'm happy to hear. I hope this -- the progress continues at this rate going forward, so good luck.

Stephen Randall

Thank you very much.

David McNally

Thank you. We're determined.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, sounds good.

Our next question is from the line of Shawn Stephen. Please go ahead with your question.

Shawn Stephen

Good evening David and team. Thank you for the continued progress and execution just a question primarily around business partnerships, historically the company has taken a position be it at the request of those partners or an internal decision by management, wondering when we can expect to have some additional clarity around those partners and what the nature of the relationships are?

David McNally

Thank you for your question, Shawn and I'll be happy to take this one, Stephen. So as we get closer to commercialization we're of course ultimately we become evident who those partners are in the commercial product. We expect to be announcing those, some of them have been very sensitive early on and I personally I'm sensitive to announcing them too early just because it's -- while the benefit would be communicating to shareholders, the confidence of substantial business partners, the flip side of that is we're telegraphing to the competitive marketplace more and more about the architecture and planning of our system.

That being said, I acknowledge that we're a public company and we want to put meaningful news out when it occurs. And so, I think we can balance that, I would expect that we will be announcing some of those partnerships in 2018 as we anticipate that we'll be approaching commercialization in 2019.

Shawn Stephen

Got it. Thank you. And just a quick follow-up some of the things that were announced in the call today more specifically, the preliminary validation from Columbia is that something that the company will PR so it does reach the market?

David McNally

Upon approval of Columbia, we have a relationship where of course we both must review any of the press and of course most importantly we want to make certain that we have evidence from those studies in the form of videos as you have seen of the system in operation. But the answer to your question is yes we expect to and it's contingent of course upon both parties agreeing upon approvals for press releases.

Shawn Stephen

Great, thank you and continued good luck.

David McNally

Thank you very much Shawn.

Our next question is from the line of Joseph [indiscernible] with Shelton. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Mr. McNally how are you today and again congratulations on your successes. I wanted to ask you mentioned that $55 million was the number moving forward to get us to commercialization. I wanted to see if you guys have talked about partnering up with someone to help us get us across the finish line and is that part of your strategy moving forward or has that been discussed.

David McNally

Thank you, Joseph. And the answer to your question is yes we are interested in the right partners and from my experience it's something that one would not want to do too soon in the process because it could interfere with other potentially even better strategic partnerships. Now that we are deploying our system into a preclinical environment, where we can demonstrate the performance of the system, the opportunity for us to demonstrate to a strategic partner, our long-term value is much greater than it's ever been in the history of the company. So we continue to entertain those prospects and of course with each announcement of Titan Medical success in the lab we gain more and more interest from some of the players that would like to be in single incision robotic surgery.

I can say there is nothing eminent, we're very mindful and careful about those relationships but they would present the opportunity to be non-dilute to shareholders under the right scenario. So we're open to that and are valuating those conversations as we move forward.

Our next question comes from the line of Maggie Lee with University of British. Please go ahead with your question.

Maggie Lee

Hi, good afternoon, Mr. David. I have a question because I heard your company will have a commercial partner with a Chinese company right.

David McNally

There is to clarify -- there was -- there were previously discussions with Longtai regarding distributorship but those discussions have ended with respected distributorship and so they are simply a shareholder in the company, so we while someday we aspire to achieve distribution in Asia. We presently do not have any eminent transactions or relationships that are contractual.

Maggie Lee

Okay. So are you going to announce the company name later on?

David McNally

I'm sorry let me be clear, we have no formal relationship with any distribution partner in Asia.

And our final question comes from the line of Henry O'Hara with Garber Honda. Please go ahead with your question.

Henry O'Hara

Hi David, hi Stephen. Thanks for everything, so far this year is a great year. My question is in regard to the 2018 milestone, one of the initial milestones for quarter one is going to be completing the software development and from my acknowledge what I want to say is you guys have previous relationship with an organization by the name of LiveData obviously with the partnership between Ethicon, JJ, and Google, it looks like they could be a possible platform software player partner X, Y, Z for a lot of organizations entering this industry. I wanted to know specifically in that $10 million milestone is there room for moving away from what we previously done, is there room for discussions towards an organization as big as a Google and just in regards to the software next milestones ahead? Thank you.

David McNally

Yes, thank you, Henry for your question. So related toLiveDataand their involvement in previous concepts that the company had for marrying the SPORT with the information systems of hospitals, we have really seized to focus on that and are more focused on the functionality of the robotics system. That connectivity is something that is too early for us to make our commitment to a single entity on.

So my personal view and that's shared by Dr. Genova who is leading our product development is that at present let's focus on the functionality and performance of the robotics system and worry about Big Data at a later time. And I believe that's prudent, based on what's being reported out of our laboratory studies surgeons are enjoying the speed with which they can operate the system, the dexterity, and with which they can operate and the visualization and that’s where I see us continuing to focus our software efforts on perfecting the operation of the system and again while there are grand visions and we certainly respect the vision of marrying robotics with Big Data with visualization overlays including CT Scans and MRI and visualization of tissue. We're watching that evolve; we're designing a platform that’s open, so that we can interface with those technologies. But at the moment as I said, we're sticking to our netting and ensuring that we have a fully functional device that meets the needs of the surgeons.

And we do have time for one more question, we have a question from Alexander Wilson. Please go ahead with your question.

Alexander Wilson

You mentioned Perry Genova with his history of failures in two prior companies that he has worked for, how much trust do you place in his expertise and knowledge?

David McNally

I have complete trust in Mr. Genova, Dr. Genova I should say, complete trust in him. He has done a remarkable job in leading our organization, certainly don't want to get into any discussion of opinions but he was very carefully vetted and based on a track record of I would say not only productive development but inspired product development and no doubt, robotics is draught with challenges and he is the right guy for the job. So I'm sticking my reputation that he is going to continue to succeed at Titan Medical.

I'm showing no other further questions in the queue. Mr. McNally, please continue with your closing remarks.

David McNally

Again thank you all for participating. I want to mention that I'm slated to present at the LD Micro Main Event Conference in Los Angeles on December 5th and which will be broadcast with the details on this soon.

For those of you heading to San Francisco for the Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, we will be holding one-on-one meetings across the street from the conference hotel. The 2018 dates are January 8 through 10. So please give Lippert/Heilshorn & Associates a call if you would like to schedule a meeting.

Thank you and have a good evening.

Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for your participation and ask that you please disconnect your lines.

