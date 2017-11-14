LGL Group Looking For Even More Cash

Both situations will result in an even lower valuation of the stock, leading to even more upside potential.

Since my last article about LGL Group (NYSEMKT:LGL) that described why I believed it was a great buy, a lot has happened. So far, the stock has seen a surge of about 40% since my last article, but has declined a bit since then. I will discuss the recent developments surrounding this stock considering its search for additional cash, and will explain why I believe the stock still has more upside.

Share offering

In my previous article, I discussed management’s intention to issue additional shares (warrants) at a strike of $4.75/share in order to acquire additional capital for general corporate purposes and possible acquisitions.

“So, we do have an expected amount of stock to be registered: 1.34 mln. This would increase the current amount of shares outstanding by 50%. At the maximum offering price, over $6.4 mln in cash would be collected, which would improve the outstanding health of the balance sheet even more. This would also result in the shares trading at a P/C multiple of just 1.5 vs. the current 2.1. The P/B would stay the same at 0.9. The P/E ratio will increase from the current level of 31.6 to 47.4. While this last ratio might sound like an overvaluation, we must not forget just how much the balance sheet limits the downside risk. If the stock were to tumble 33% from current levels, the stock would be trading at a P/C of 1.0 with an even lower P/B. This means that you could almost buy the company without risk since there is not any cash burn. Another thing to keep in mind is the fact that LGL has just recently regained profitability.”

However, when the official announcement came on the 16th of August, it turned out that the strike for the warrants would be $5.50 instead of the earlier expected $4.75.

(Source)

This sent the stock up significantly. As you can see, the offering would increase the amount of cash that LGL holds by $11 million. This is a huge amount for a company that was worth $11.5 million at the time of the announcement (at $4.30/share), which also had cash and cash equivalents that were worth $5.8 million on its balance sheet.

Even lower valuation

At the time of writing this article, LGL's market cap stands at $15.2 million. If the current share price ($5.59) were to remain constant after all warrants are exercised, the market cap would be $26.4 million. The total amount of cash on the balance sheet would increase to $16.8 million. This results in a P/C of 1.57 versus the current 2.54, a very low valuation indeed.

This provides good safety margin, as the business is making a lot of progress and is seeing positive free cash flows. I go further into this in my previous article. Here is an example of just how much progress LGL Group has seen lately:

18% yoy revenue growth, along with an increasingly profitable company is a very good development, especially when the balance sheet looks even better (which is broadly discussed in my previous article as well). A P/C ratio of 2.54 seems very conservative for such a company, let alone a P/C ratio of 1.57.

The share offering is not certain

However, this share offering is still far from certain. Although the warrants have already been received by shareholders, the expiration of these warrants is still far from certain. At first, the expiration of these warrants and thus the share offering was supposed to happen on the 10th of October. But this date has been postponed multiple times now and currently stands at November 13th.

Non-binding acquisition proposal

The reason for this can be found in another press release. On the 5th of October, the company announced that it had received a non-binding acquisition proposal from an investment group to acquire some of its assets for cash. This acquisition concerns the assets of LGL’s two principal operating subsidiaries: M-Tron Industries and Precise Time and Frequency. A special independent committee of the board has been appointed to evaluate the proposal and explore strategic alternatives.

While this process continued, the expiration date of the warrants has been postponed a couple of times. Previously, management did not disclose the exact offer it received. However, last week a press release was issued that showed the exact offer.

“The investment group has proposed to acquire 100% of the MtronPTF assets on a cash-free, debt-free basis for a total enterprise value of $14 million. The investment group advised that its valuation assumes completion of confirmatory financial due diligence, sufficient working capital for current operations, the Company is debt and liability free and a transaction can be structured to achieve step up tax goals.”

If the company would agree to the acquisition proposal, it would lose its business that has seen so much progress lately. I do not think this would be a very likely scenario if the company gets just $14 million. Over the past twelve months, these assets generated sales of around $22 million, which continues to grow. On top of that, these assets generate an increasing amount of free cash flow.

Both scenarios provide upside

Although the share offering seems more likely, this scenario of selling core assets is not too crazy either. Management has already stated that it is looking for acquisition to expand the business, perhaps even in different industries than the one the company is currently operating in. Either scenario would give management plenty of money to pursue this. In the meantime, both scenarios seem to cause even more undervaluation of the stock.

Conclusion

The bottom line here is that LGL is looking to expand its cash reserves in the near future. A sale of the core assets now that the company is seeing great improvements seems to be unlikely, unless it receives a large sum that is at least equivalent to the sales these assets generate. The other scenario of a stock offering at $5.50 seems to be more likely, as November 13th is coming up and the expiration date has not been postponed. Both scenarios would drastically improve the already healthy balance sheet and likely result in additional upside for the stock.

In case the acquisition takes place, the amount of cash that the company holds would likely exceed the current market cap. If the stock offering happens, my previous thesis holds and the stock remains a Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGL.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.