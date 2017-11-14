Update: My Deep Water Oilfield Portfolio, Balls, Strikes, And Home Runs

Hey y'all. Greetings intrepid followers, casual readers, snarky skeptics, and... downright naysayers (you know who you are). I'm back churning out snippets of wisdom about the potential for profits in the (now not so) beaten-down deep water oilfield sector. Other business has occupied me for the last couple of months, leaving me free for only a quick comment here and there.

Wow, what a difference a couple of months make! I became convinced this summer that we had seen the worst of the oilfield downturn that began in in mid-2014, and that maybe, just maybe, we were headed back up. Warren Buffett is famous for saying something like, "Buy when everyone else is fearful." And that's what I did, buying at the time when the fear and loathing on the offshore energy space was rampant. Then I published these musings in a Seeking Alpha article that achieved widespread plaudits and established my rookie financial writing chops on the slate of SA rising stars. Here's a look if you're one of the very few who missed it. There were also a few nay and doomsayers who threw water on the proceedings, but you have to expect that - no ants, no picnic.

Source Venari Resources presentation

Subsalt plays in the Gulf of Mexico have extended the deep water life of this play by at least a couple of decades. Tremendous finds have been made in the Great White and Jack/St Malo plays in the Wilcox-Eocene. This holds promise as companies begin to again probe these reservoirs for hydrocarbons.

Investing thesis in the energy sector

I think deep water is going to continue to make a contribution to global energy needs for the forseeable future. I discussed the reason for this in my very first SA article. I am now more convinced than ever. There are lots of reasons for my increasing bullishness. Here are a few.

Crude prices have continued to rise during this period, breaking through a 2-year resistance level.

More and more articles are being written with a bullish thesis on the energy sector. This means to me that increasing numbers of folks are looking some of the same information I am, and coming away with similar conclusions. Maybe we are all wrong, but that's not usually the way it works.

Profits, and free cash flow numbers are improving in many of the companies working in this sector. Tides are rising.

My Deep Water Portfolio status

Now in the tradition of many of the veteran authors I follow on this site, I am furnishing a review of my picks to see how they've done.

Here's where we started in September.

Look at it now!

Can I get a "Boo-yah"?

A quick look at Q-3 for each

British Petroleum (BP)

Basically the things the company told us in the Q-2 report are starting to come true, as verified in the Q-3 report. BP has turned the corner. This one is a homer!

Cost cutting is bearing fruit with a breakeven price for oil below $50/bbl

Profits were double Q-2, Free cash is now positive for the first time in 5-years.

New projects are beginning to deliver of a promise of 800K bbl/D increased production by 2020.

The dividend is safe and is ripe for an increase if things continue to go well.

The company has instituted a limited share repurchase to offset previous share dilution from the issuance of scrip. Perhaps this will soon be expanded.

I am fully capital deployed in BP, so am not adding currently. That said, I think BP is still a buy at current levels and I am standing pat on my position.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B)

I increased my position on Shell substantially during this period as you can see from the table above. I am no longer buying at these levels as the share price has risen so rapidly. I am still bullish on the stock, but I got in a little late in the rally and don't want to increase my cost basis higher than it is now. I am taking dividends in scrip to avoid the current 15% taxes levied by the Dutch government. This will also serve to reduce my basis in the stock. Shell's Q-3 metrics are a lot like BP's; costs continue to decline, profits are up, free cash is higher, new projects will boost production, etc. Shell is a home run.

I would wait for a pullback to +/-$60 before entering this stock.

Transocean (RIG)

RIG will be one of the big beneficiaries of an increase in deep water drilling. They've got the fleet and capital strength to withstand the current sub-breakeven pricing for DW rigs. Competition is currently fierce in this sector, and RIG's recent lowball contract extension for the Deepwater Invictus is symptomatic of this malaise. But it won't be like this forever, and RIG's financial stability is the reason to hold this stock for that day when rates rise and profits start to mount.

Revenue has plateaued the last couple of quarters, and managed to tick up a hair in Q-3. A good sign that a bottom may be in.

I am not buying at current levels, but rather waiting for a pull back (that may not come for years) to $10.50. Not that far off, but an investment advisor once told me that, "Discipline beats strategy in the long run." Those words resonated with me and I really try to hew to that ethic.

So a quick word of caution on this stock. RIG is a highly speculative play and completely leveraged to improving oil prices and operators returning to DW. If any of these two ideas don't pan out... well, you know.

Baker Hughes General Electric (BHGE)

I got to admit BHGE's 30% drop right out of the gate caught me off guard. I expected more stability from this outfit. They were down around $30/sh when management announced a hefty $3 billion dollar stock buyback. It rallied above $34 on that notice, but settled back pretty quickly around $33.

A couple of things are weighing on it. Venezuela's impending default will burn them for a 100mm in past due bills. And their Vetco tool division is a drag as big ticket equipment for sub sea work just hasn't been ordered much in the last three years. If I'm right about my deep water thesis Baker will turn into a home run in my portfolio. Right now it's a swing and a miss.

I am currently adding to my position in this stock as I believe that they will share in the bounty when deep water work begins to pick up. This may take a year or two before any real results can be seen as a lot of this stuff is long lead time equipment.

This is probably a good entry point if you are looking for offshore service company exposure.

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI)

Tetra has built a better mouse trap and is beginning to be rewarded for their initiative. I am referring to their Neptune, zinc-free completion fluid offering. I described this in some detail in a previous article. Give it a read if you'd like to learn a little about oilfield operations.

Talk about market timing! You don't hit one like this every day. An impressive 84% return on capital in two months. That one's outta the park!

Obviously Tetra is another highly speculative stock. Not all of their business units are responding to the increase in oil prices. Then the stock is subject to the dilutive effects of the unit conversions from a subsidiary (CSI Compressco, LP) to TTI stock. Things could go badly on a number of fronts. Despite my being bullish on the stock you should definitely do some homework on this stock before investing. Due diligence, I believe it is called.

For my part, I think Tetra has farther to run, but would wait for a pull back to +/- $2.50/sh to initiate a new position. Revenue was up on sales of their Neptune fluid in Q-3. They have other potential applications in the Gulf of Mexico, but no firm orders they mentioned, so Neptune sales may not be a plus in the next couple of quarters. That said, they also have some international prospects to sell it. The Pre-salt developments in Brazil and West Africa have many applications for Neptune fluids non-zinc characteristic, and Tetra is active in both areas. Mexico and Norway are other areas where Neptune fluids could be easily utilized, so opportunities abound over the next couple of years.

Source: USGS

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP)

I got into this stock midyear because of the yield and some fairly bullish articles, and have reaped the reward of just throwing money at a stock without doing the work. Last article I said I was going to dump it. I did just the reverse and bought more, thinking surely it had bottomed and I could lower my average cost and make a little money back. I learned another lesson there, as the stock continued to decline. So far this one has two strikes

ETP's problems are legend, and if you follow stocks at all in search of yield you are likely no stranger to them. So I am not going to list them here. Rida Morwa is my spirit guide on this stock, and he put his thoughts out in an article recently. It is also a good primer on the problems besetting the entire MLP industry and I recommend you read it before plucking down your hard earned cash.

I have decided to stick with this stock (I am so far underwater, there's really no choice) and am happily collecting a yield close to 14% but, this is it. I am not adding and if I ever get back to even...I am a gone pecan. Well... I'll at least put a sell-stop on it if I don't exit completely. The question would have to be asked, why sell a stock that's going up? One thing's for sure, I'm not riding it down again. Fool me once...

Thanks for reading. I appreciate and make an effort to reply to all comments. As I've said before, go ahead and listen to me - but do not invest your hard-earned money without putting some legwork to make sure these stocks fit your risk profile. Nuff said, amigos? Tchau for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, RDS.A, BHGE, RIG, TTI, ETP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.