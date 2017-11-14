Northern Empire Resources Plans To Significantly Expand Its Resource Base

Northern Empire Resources (OTCPK:PSPGF) is one gold mining stock which seems to be trading under the radar. That means that it's still cheap for investors to buy. When I look into a miner there are four criteria that determine the quality of a project: management, resources, funding, location.

The Sterling gold mine (Nevada) is the key asset owned by Northern Empire Resources and it was acquired from Imperial Metals (OTCPK:IPMLF) earlier this year. Management identified this mine as a key project to develop and didn't wait long to start working on it. The chairman of Northern Empire Resources is Doug Hurst who was the founder of a company named Newmarket Gold. Newmarket Gold acquired one of the best assets I've ever seen from Crocodile Gold Corp. (higher grade gold to depth with two-digit gold grades). It was so good that Newmarket Gold was bought out by Kirkland Lake Gold (OTC:KL) in a short amount of time. This shows to me that management of Northern Empire Resources really knows what it's doing.

So what's so interesting about the Sterling gold property (see figure below) and the more important question is: why would Imperial Metals sell this fine asset? Is there a red flag here?

This is very good news for Northern Empire Resources, as it could acquire the project for only $10 million in cash. The Sterling gold property has historic inferred resources of 709,000 oz Au with an average grade of 2.23 g/t Au, of which 300,000 ounces are from the Sterling gold mine itself (see figure below).

Based on this resource alone, the whole Sterling property should be valued at $30 million already. Acquisition costs are typically valued at $30/ounce of gold in the ground. See chart below from Kitco. Considering that the Sterling gold mine has higher-than-average grade compared to other mines in Nevada and already has a fully permitted mine in place with a simple heap leach operation with high recoveries, the project should be worth at least double that price. Currently, Northern Empire Resources is trading at just $30 million.

And the resource just keeps expanding. A drilling program is underway. Latest drill results from November at the Sterling gold mine are encouraging (see figure below). Best drill results were 12.19 meters of 8.37 g/t Au.

At Daisy, the company drilled 1.83 g/t Au over 21.34 meters and at Secret Pass it drilled 82.3 meters at 1.25 g/t Au. These are very solid results and have the potential to double or even triple the size of the resources. Also, there is an untested area to the west where there is an unmined Sterling target which could contain half a million ounces at high grade. So my second criterion "Resources" has been met.

Now the third criterion "Funding" has just recently been met as the company announced a financing round in November and generated $15 million in cash through the offering. I expect it will expand its drilling program and come up with a new resource estimate in the coming years. It is amazing that a company with a market cap of $30 million can get a financing deal at $15 million. This shows me there is huge interest in this project. The company will have all the funding it needs to create value for shareholders by upsizing its resource base. Doug Hurst calls this "creating a liquidity event." He wants to do everything needed to create more value which will result in an event such as a takeover or a merger and I can see that happening through an expansion of its resources from 700,000 ounces of gold to over several million ounces of gold. Doug Hurst talks about this liquidity event in this podcast with Gecko Research. On another note, Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) owns 11.7% of the company and is a strategic investor, so I would expect that future funding shouldn't be a problem.

My last criterion is location and we all know that Nevada is a tier 1 location. The Fraser Institute labeled Nevada as 4th of top mining locations. It is very mining-friendly and all necessary infrastructure is available at this Sterling gold project.

So hopefully, the company can have exploration success going forward, add resources and restart the Sterling gold mine. The technical chart looks very good already and is about to pierce through upside resistance. The only risk I see here is that the company comes up empty on its drilling targets, but we already have a base of 700,000 ounces, so downside risk is limited. The company had cash on hand of around $4.1 million in September 2017 with an enterprise value of $31 million, book value at $20 million and market cap of $40 million (see latest financial report on Sedar). With the $15 million cash just raised in November, it should have more than enough cash to sustain its future drilling programs without extra dilution coming soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSPGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.