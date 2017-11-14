Spine Injury Solutions' (SPIN) CEO William Donovan on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:SPIN) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2017 4:20 PM ET

Executives

John Bergeron - Chief Financial Officer

William Donovan - Chief Executive Officer

Jeffery Cronk - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

John Bergeron

William Donovan

This is Dr. Bill Donovan, back up one Jeff, CEO of the company. This is an outline of what we’re going to be talking about today. But there is really three main issues; one we’ll do the financial numbers with our CFO, John Bergeron; number 2, we will introduce Dr. Jeff Cronk, COO, and he is going to handle most of the conference call today; and number 3, answer some questions from investors. And I think Jeff’s talk and points that he will discuss will answer a lot of questions that investors have. But I’d like to say, just a couple of things about Q3.

Obviously, we are upbeat because of the following: we put out a press release 15, 20 minutes ago and it highlighted our revenue is up in Q3 by 23%. We showed a profit of almost $8,000 versus a loss of almost $180,000 last year Q3. We’ve identified our first out of state SPIN Affiliate and that will be addressed more in a PR. We have our first out of state third part sales that is pending and is presently in the 90-day trial.

We found out patent, the EU Patent with the European Patent office and we’ve installed the telemedicine between Odessa and Home Office. We’ve received our trademark for Quad Video HALO Technology, and before we get into some other stuff there is a lot of questions about the patent. The original patent ends in 577 has been issued and we have that.

We’ve now made three more patents they are called continuation patterns. They end in 438, 281 and 123. The patent for the EU, which has been filed [ph] is claiming priority after off the 123-patent pending. So that gives you an idea what we’re talking about with the patents and we work with the – our patent attorneys in Pittsburg.

Next slide. About Spine Injury, we’re a company that facilitates diagnostic services for patients who’ve sustained spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. Our goal is to become a leader in providing management services to spine and orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers to facilitate proper treatment of their injured clients.

By facilitating early treatment through our affiliated doctors, we believe that health conditions can be prevented from escalating and injured patients can be quickly placed on a road to recovery. Since inception, Spine Injury has funded over 89 diagnostic procedures. Spine has paid out over $9 million in funding for some 49 million cases for an average period.

Next slide. I’m going to turn over now the financials to John Bergeron, and he will go over the highlights and then we will proceed. Thank you. Here is John.

John Bergeron

Thank you, Bill. During our practice, Dr. Cronk told me John this is boring when you try to talk about the balance sheet. So, I will try to make this as fast as I can. On the snapshot basically we, what is important to look at there is that we still have $590,000 to borrow as we try to bring on these new affiliates, so we can do that. 2.5 million in shareholder equity.

We still have a one-to-one current ratio, so I think that is pretty much - one thing you will notice up there is, it says West Texas, Lubbock we try to consider that now to be a West Texas affiliate. They do refer and a lot of our clients to Odessa. I know we have sent out a press release earlier in regards to Lubbock. Next page please.

Okay, three or four things to spot here. One is on the net revenue. We had increased revenue in Odessa and Houston by about 10%. That accounts for the increase. You will notice our margins increased from 71% to 68%. We still have strong margins as it was a good mix. We cut way back this quarter on our marketing expenses, and our legal expenses weren’t quite so much, resulting in a lower SG&A and we didn’t have any research and development expenses on the QVH. So, the big this is, we made a profit in the third quarter of 2017 versus a substantial loss in the second quarter of 2016.

Next page please. There is the balance sheet that we talked about a little bit ago. We just have ample cash, we’ve got availability on the lines drawn. We got a one to one current ratio, we got 2.5 million in shareholders equity. I guess those were kind of the highlight. Next page please.

Again, the highlights that we have is, we had higher revenues in 2017 versus 2016 by 23%. Our net income was positive versus loss in 2016, and we have continued gross margin improvement. Then our operating expense as a result was higher as compared to a negative last year.

I guess I will let Dr. Donavan talk about the highlight on the subsequent events.

William Donovan

One thing we need to remember, especially for some people who have been with this company for a long time. If you go back two or three years ago, we needed to have 850 to 900,00 in revenue to break even. Now when you look at this Q3, we had revenues of about $560,000 and had a small profit. We’ve been able to get the cost down. We’ve been able to get better settlements and we are having better cases.

I think what this identifies, if we can make a profit at 560,000 of revenues think about new affiliates coming on board. They should be able to bring down to the bottom line, I think quite a bit of money and that’s our focus. Our focus is finding good strong affiliates. We’re not interested in running our rate down and open 10 affiliates tomorrow. But, we are looking for the best affiliates we can get. Next slide.

Now when we look at the cumulative cases and the cash collected, we see that we only have about 4.6% of case failures where we had no collection on closing. That bodes well for us because we know our failure rate is under 5%. Next slide. Here we talk about cumulative cases and procedures. I think what’s important here, three quarters of these procedures have come from smaller cities under 200,000, 150,000 and this is where we are really starting to focus.

The big, big cities there is a lot of issues that you are going against, and we feel that there is a lot of 150,000, 200,000 population cities where we identify strong affiliate doctors. And I think we’re now going to turn this over to Jeff because what he has brought on board is an approach that makes sense, his understanding of what we’ve been doing over the years, how can we accelerate things, while John and the rest of the company keep the cost down and have a good selection of cases. And we are using the QVH saying, look we want to find the best doctors who can work with us.

Next slide. Jeff, I’m going to turn the case over. We’re excited about having Jeff involved. We are getting a new perspective from someone who has been in the business for a long time.

And with that, Jeff we welcome you and it’s all yours. Go ahead.

Jeffery Cronk

Thanks Bill, thanks John. What I want to start off with is I’m going to kind of marry the QVH technology with the affiliate program. The main reason why I was brought on was to assist with the affiliate program and so what I want to do is show you the vision of that program and why that program will be successful.

First of all, I know that it has been said, some of the stuff is redundant. I don't know that it is. I don't know that the beauty and the brilliance of this technology is actually in anyway redundant, so I’m going to spend a little bit of time on it, so you understand one that technology and then two, how we bring that into a hub static [ph]. So, the biggest thing that we have is called video medical records technology and that’s the Quad Video Halo system, the HALO Rx, and the QVH Care [ph] system.

So, this right here is for the - the Quad Video HALO is for pain management procedures with I will explain. HALO Rx is for surgical centers, and QVH Care is for individual rooms or individual recording of individual procedures such as patient examination procedures. So, what does that actually, what does this technology bring to the table? Well medical errors are third leading cause of death in the United States right now. So, one in three people that go into a hospital will have a medical error.

Now the thing that will change that is video. Video will absolutely change that. There is no question about it. The more the people - if you are an investor right now and say, want to say, well how do you help Spine Injury Solutions to become a better company, you actually when you go into procedures, and we you go into a procedure that I will discuss today, you want to ask your doctor, is this procedure going to be videoed? Why? Because every procedure in the feature will be.

Video medical records technology, while new right now will become a very, very common thing and that’s why we’re brilliantly placed in the market. So, video will change that. It will reduce patient errors. It will actually improve patient results because you reduced the errors and it starts to improve patient results because now doctors can say any procedure that they do, it the basics and they can review it. So, video becomes our quality control.

If something goes wrong, you can review it to find out why it went wrong or what went wrong. And could be - it doesn't have to be a new doctor, it could be a very old doctor, a very experienced doctor something goes wrong now it can be reviewed. So young that doctors can learn from it. So, it improves education. It improves transparency. No transparency is an interesting word. It is very interesting when you get into the injury market because what it rules is that nothing is hidden.

All cards are on the table. There was no hidden agenda. Video doesn't allow for that. Objectivity it improves and objectivity is another huge word in the injury world. Objectivity means that something can be verified. If it’s subjective, it means it is in the experiences had and it can’t. So, if I ask a patient today, how do you feel? They say, I don't feel well at all. No one can verify that. But if I say, how much do you weigh? I can put them on a scale and how much they weigh is pretty objective, it can be verified.

So, in the injury world you want things to be as objective as possible because that’s what causes the least amount of problems. So, in the injury world not all sides agree with the fact that the patient may be injured, objectivity is what cuts through that. This technology reduces fraud. It reduces unnecessary or procedures that were said that they were done and weren’t done. So, it becomes a severe help to the insurance industry itself.

Now just to give you kind of a little bit of orientation. This is a very modern surgical world. It is GE modern surgical world. So, this right here is called the C-Arm and this C-Arm is where the video of the Quad video HALO would be. This is the most - in a surgical room, this is the most ideal realistic should video a procedure especially when it is done under this C-Arm.

Rx HALO is anything throughout the surgical room, we could actually place cameras. So, this is another picture of it. Again, this the C-Arm and this is the realistic, that our patent allows us to have dominance over. In the fact that it allows us to place video recording devices, lights other things on this particular piece of equipment, the Quad video or the Rx HALO is actually throughout the room.

Now, it’s about 9 million spine injections performed in the US annually. That is a lot of procedures obviously. So, patients are having those procedures every day. Those procedures need to be videoed. Again, very, very important in the injury space because what the video medical records technology does is it involves the medical legal documentation process. In the old process, anybody can write down anything.

Whether it’s true or not or whether it’s just a perception, maybe it is not a false [indiscernible] that the doctor is writing something down there, it is just a perception that may not be real. Video medical record, anybody can review it to determine what’s real and what’s not real. What’s agreed upon, and what’s not agreed upon. So, video medic or record technology such as the Quad Video HALO, the HALO Rx and the QVH Care will help to evolve medical legal documentation process and to improve it significantly.

This also improves the benefit determination process that patients go through. When patients are injured, oftentimes insurance is involved and benefit determinations need to be determined. This technology improves that. So, let’s talk a little bit about the injury market because that’s what we are focused in. We’re in the injury market. So, in the injury market in 2006, there were 61.2 million visits to a medical provider for an injury. Now, the other statistic I want to take a note of is, there were 48 million visits for back pain.

Remember we’re in interventional pain and so back pain is a huge part of that. Injuries obviously is a huge part of that. So, the C-Arm that I showed you that would have the Quad Video HALO unit on it for procedures that occur with traumatic injuries and for procedures that occur with back pain, neck pain, any kind of spine injury itself. 16 million visits in 2010 for the neck problems.

So, these markets are huge. In the motor vehicle market that’s a $242 billion market. Key figure here, 3.9 million non-fatal injuries, that is a lot of injuries. Total economic cost 836 billion, large amounts of money in the injury space. This is just auto, this isn't event work comp, this is just an auto. Now there’s some problems with that. One of the problems that has been kind of a significant problem is that a lot of people don't recover from these injuries. They are probably the number one cause of chronicity in the market today. In other words, chronic pain that doesn't go away. And then it is a problem because in the longer study ever performed, [indiscernible] patients here, 55% of the patience do have the same problem they had that they started with.

Now that’s a doctor issue, and video will also assist with that. When you take the workers’ compensation space, again and 61 million traumatic injuries 48 million on back pain, if we look at the back and neck and wrist and knee are the highest cost injuries. Sprains occur, those are ligament injuries occurred over 40% of all the lost injuries. So, if you take a back injury today, many calculators today place 50,000 or a price tag on one back injury and then total cores generally ends up over 275,000, or more over a three-year period. So, these conditions are very, very costly. The market is actually looking for solutions.

Now, what I want to talk about a little bit because in order to understand the hub, you have to understand that there is an injury care extension lab. So, I spend my career with the conservative care providers. So, conservative cat providers might be medical specialists such as physiatrist that determine what a patient has and then try to get it to rehab through physical therapy or Cairo fractures. Cairo fractures are primary care providers and they do an awesome job in general of treating a lot of these injuries, and they do it in a highly cost-effective way.

So, these providers need help that our hubs will actually provide services for, which I’ll explain, even at that level. So, what I spent my career in spinal kinase some investors would say, well how much to start your [indiscernible] with spinal kinetics and how does spinal kinetics relate to what’s going on with SPIN? I spent my, the last 12, 13, 14 years evolving a process to be able to identify the significance to Spine or ligament injuries, so that these early providers can actually get a more accurate assessment of what the problem is and treat it better. That’s what spinal kinetics is all about.

Now, I want to talk a little bit about the injury market because for investors or laypeople, it’s kind of an interesting market, it’s not something that you would sort of may be even believe unless you were in it like we are and have met. So, this is William Morris, he is the top researcher, one of the top Spine researchers in the world. He has published over 200 peer-reviewed [ph] studies. He has been cited about 11,000 times. He has written numerous books on the problems with injury, specific in the injury market of workers compensation, but this relates to our injury market wherein it relates to the hubs or would have to explain it just a little bit.

He says in his book, the cause of nature of work-related low back pain environment provides an opportunity, and let me get my mark [indiscernible] it provides an opportunity for the low back pain experts to cash in on their opinions. Opinion is a keyword. An opinion is a subjective thing that can’t be verified. Any doctor or any lawyer, any professional could have an opinion. That opinion does not have to be what 99% of the other doctor’s opinion would be. An opinion is subjective.

So, experts claiming that their work task was likely to cause a low back disorder can secure a lifetime settlement for the worker, likewise experts who can tell that there is no relationships between the work and low back pain, could potentially save the company millions of dollars of compensation cost.

Either way when large sums of money are involved there is always incentives for buyers and experts. That’s the injury market. The injury market usually has two opposing sides using opinions. Now what Dr. Donovan has done with Spine Injury Solutions is he has evolved it. He has said, look when we do procedures, we are going to do procedures under video. We're going to make the total patient encounter video. So, anybody has any questions you can review it right on video.

Now that is a very, very pioneering position to take, and a lot of the doctors today are not ready or willing to be videoed. Right. So, when we go to the next, whenever somebody is injured and the injury is an impairment, it is that a derangement of a body part. We specialize more in the spine, and the spine really only has three types of the derangements that can cause - in other words when the spine is injured there is only really three ways that it injures.

And William Morris says physical impairment is an objective, objective means verifiable, these are all verifiable, assessment of structural limitations and is solely a medical responsibility. Now, the hub as I said, will help doctors of [indiscernible] will help physical therapist with these assessments when needed. It relates to a pathological anatomical loss. These are anatomical losses of physician.

Pathological just means it is an abnormal process or a physiological that means it doesn't work right loss or a limitation leading to a loss of ability. When that affects your ability to earn a living it’s called the disability. The US Bureau of Disability Insurance specifies that loss or limitation evaluation be objective and demonstrable by medically accepted clinical and laboratory diagnostic testing procedures.

Now, when we look at objective that’s where video is huge because again procedures are videoed and the procedures that we do with Spine Injury Solutions are diagnostic in nature. They tell exactly a story of exactly where the problem is, because if that is exactly where the problem is, the injection turns it off. That’s how you tell exactly where it is. Now quantification of low back impairment, he is talking more about low back, this is the same for neck has traditionally been extremely difficult and elusive. Okay. This is the injury market. Quantification of these three things has been extremely elusive.

Current impairment ratings of the low back disability varied by as much as 70%. As an example, so what this is saying is there is huge inefficiencies in the market, and they are there simply because you have two opposing sides. Remember it said, hey whenever there is large money involved there is room for bias opinion. Video takes the opinion out. As an example, it shows disability ratings of the same patient by 65 independent medical examiners. The figure shows that the range of disability varied from 0% to 70%, that’s a huge variance.

The problem was such subjective assessment that lack objective criteria, verifiable criteria is appeared from a lack of assessment. So, when a person is injured today, a lot of times it is at work or in an auto accident they are sent out to an independent medical examiner, which I will explain to you in just a second. How video will change this. Traditional attempts to judge impairments are trying to identify anatomic sources of low back pain imaging techniques such as CT, MRI, and Myelograms are used to assist in the identification of the structure that has been compromised.

However, over 85% of the number one cause of disability, patients walk out of their doctors without a pathoanatomical diagnosis. That means that they don't actually know, the doctor has not determined which one of these they have. Or even a combination of what they have. Now, gained when patients are injured: one; 85% of the patients don't even know what they have by these statistics, and now they can get sent to what’s called an independent medical examiner. This is just a cartoon that I picked up, it means no offence to an independent medical examiner, but I think today a lot of people don't trust independent medical examination process because of what’s occurred in the market. The science behind these procedures say that there is a huge variance.

Now, if we stuck a video camera on this procedure and we videoed it, you would see these variances go down significantly. And that’s what we’re looking to do at the market. So, again, I spent a lot of time with the primary care providers who are doctors of Chiropractic and they deliver usually spinal adjustments of some that’s usually their primary method of improving a spinal condition and they are very good at.

The company's spinal kinetics, I assist with the running. We help them to determine where the injuries are. We assist also with the physical therapist and now the new doctors of physical therapy to assist them with knowing if they have a [indiscernible] condition potentially where that condition is, so it can rehab better.

Now, let’s talk about the Spine Injury Help Centers. The Spine Injury Help Centre is just a name. So, I needed to come up with a name and I already had a name. We already had some intellectual property. So, it works well in this. It will help these providers, I will show you in just a second. Now, in the future this isn't right now, we're just starting at test, in the future in the injury world examination procedures should be videoed. Everybody should be able to see that the patient is indeed trying to move or do their range of emotion.

Everyone should be able to see if the patient is not using full effort. Everybody should be able to see that the doctor is recording things properly. Everybody should be able to see what procedures were done, what examination procedures, what orthopedic test, what neurological test, what were the results of those tests. Video does all of that. So smart injury help centers really are quite an easy concept. It’s a concept where we will have a smart injury specialist, that specialist could be an orthopedist, it could be a pain management specialist, it will be a medical specialist, who is capable of examining a patient for a very specific injury needs.

Who is capable of those three things that I just showed you, who is capable of making sure that patients don't walk out undiagnosed. Who is capable of actually improving the injury documentation; one, because they are doing the first two things that I just showed; and two, because in some of their procedures they are using video. Who is able to deliver pain management procedures when needed. So, when our conservative case is failing, sometimes there is need for higher interventional services that’s where this hub will come in, and at the last stage of this essential matter would of course be the surgical procedure.

So, when we talk about interventional pain procedures anybody can Google spinal injections and you're going to see images of what actually occurs. In a smart injury center, they are going to occur under video. So, the whole procedure is actually videoed. And again, one of the things that we find is that there’s a lot of doctors in the market right now. Video is very new and they don't want to be videoed. So, what we are searching for his those is, we feel that are when a doctor is willing to be completely videoed it’s a new level, it’s a higher level of doctor and that’s with the injury market needs. It needs the best of the best.

Our technology also allows anyone, the patient, the patient's attorney, a jury of the patient's attorney that they could, anyone can see those full procedure, in full high definition video. Now, our QVH care that will be an individual room video application. So, let's say a patient was injured, they injured their lower back and the doctors said that it caused nerve damage that couldn't allow the patients any longer to have what’s called the Patellar reflex or reflex in the leg, there was that much nerve damaged that could be recorded so that another doctor could say, no I examined them, but I found that they did have - they did have a reflex, just review the video. This is really, really clarifies.

And again, on the surgical level, same thing. This technology is very, very impressive, it’s very new and it’s what we’re taking out and we're positioning in the market now. Now, how does Spine Injury Solutions make money of that. Well, Spine Injury Solutions funds, I have put up a slide up here, it’s smart injury funding. It funds the pain procedures. It also has the ability, if it decides we can fund the diagnostic testing, we can fund the surgeries. Everything can be looked at, so patients can actually get the services that they need. That hub than gets dropped into an area. We locate an area, this is just a map and what it provides services for, the beauty of the hub is that attorneys once they understand what it provides, they will want it.

Once the doctors of [indiscernible] ones they understand what it can deliver, they will want it. And they will provide services at different levels. So, they will want the examination procedures. And then if you get them to understand the examination procedure of utilization, when they have cases that fail they will also use the higher interventional procedures. And also, the non-medical specialist will actually use it. That’s why we're so excited about it.

All Smart Injury Help Centers, all these hubs will actually have available to them all of the video medical records technology. That’s what makes them unique, that’s what makes the marketable, that’s what will allow us to bring them into the market. That’s what makes our funding company unique. There is a lot of funding companies, but this makes our funding company very unique. It allows anyone again to review the procedures so that when they are trying to determine benefits and appreciate lawyers here. Young lawyers, when they trying to determine benefits it is less of a fight.

There is less court time, the procedure of the process of determining patient benefits can be streamlined. We're very proud of that. We’re also very proud of the fact like our new press release will state that we will be bringing on the first affiliate since I have been here. In New Mexico, we have a signed agreement with that and we will be starting that very, very soon within the week I’m assuming. Now, that is it for the presentation that I wanted to show you, I know that there was a lot of questions and so I guess at this point, we will go into any questions or answers. In the future you are going to see presentations from me like this very short, right to the point that just explained one topic or another so…

William Donovan

Jeff as we go into questions, I just want to say a couple of things about your presentation. Obviously, it is very well organized. It is based on extensive experience, and coming up with ideas of the hub and stuff that really makes sense. We have been presenting this to groups of doctors and there’s been some very interesting responses. Now, there was a slide that Jeff talked about neck injuries. 16.8 million visits per year. Well, one of the things that we have seen with auto accidents with neck injuries are concussions.

Well everybody on this call, everybody in the world now knows what the NFL is saying about concussions. And it’s really the same thing. And auto accident, with a neck injury has a very significant percent of concussions with and/or without loss of consciousness. We’ve now incorporated a new sub-company concussions and Spine Injury Solutions Inc. We have that registered and we’re now going to be incorporating, we will start in New Mexico with diagnostic testing, and so for dealing concussions because it’s a real issue for the doctors like me and the other doctors who are seeing these patients.

Number two, Jeff said that video will reduce fraud. Well, in Houston, two weeks ago one of the big lead articles in the newspaper and on TV, a large hospital system in Houston paid $1.5 million for they didn't say it was fraud, but they settled the case for $1.5 million and it was based on GI gastroenterology clinic, a whistleblower said that doctors were not doing the test and procedures appropriately. Wow. All this hospital system and it’s a multi-billion-dollar hospital system, with one video camera could have saved $1.5 million what they paid and you think about how much they paid for the attorneys.

Way back when we started it, John Hopkins, a doctor there in the surgery department said that all procedures should be videoed. This was 2013. In his paper that was in the AMA JAMA. He identified at the University Indiana where the GI department decided to videotape 100 straight cases. They did not tell the doctors on the first 50-cases. Case 51, the head of the department says, we are now going to be videotaping the 50 cases in a row.

The quality of the procedure was better. The documentation was better. That biopsies that needed to be taken were better. Everything changed with video, just as you would expect. Well it helps reduce fraud. I just want to add that because this just happened in Houston two weeks ago.

Let's go to some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

For those of you who are not aware you can go ahead and ask questions by going into the lower right-hand portion of your module you have there. Just type in your questions. But as it turns out, because of the famous Yahoo Chat Board and it’s illustrious moderate who is an attorney [indiscernible] they put together a list of 28 questions for Dr. Cronk. Now, a lot of it is, I think already covered. I will quickly try to read through some of them and Jeff have a stab at it, but let hit a few of the other questions first before we get into this list. What is QVH Care? I know what our Rx is, don't know what QVH Care is?

Jeffery Cronk

QVH care is just an application that actually allows for a room to be videoed with another room. So, part of all medicine today is that a doctor could be in a room in front of his computer screen with a computer camera, and somebody else could be in another room with a camera setup and you could do a consultation there. So, it is a video - it is a highly secure, it has to be secure today so any kind of teleconferencing video systems have to be compliant secure, so it is a very secure portal by which a doctor could actually examine a patient, speak to a patient, have consultation with the patient from a distance.

William Donovan

We are already using this network connected with Odessa and we are also going to expand it in the clinic up there where the doctor can document a range of emotion on an acutely injured patient stored, otherwise it is part of the video storyboard that we feel is automatically going to be so important with all cases from the treatment at day one, is there spasm, is there a limited motion video stored. Is there x-ray’s, is there fractures stored? Is there an MRI you stored? Is there an injection stored? These are all video storage into box.com, which is our HIPAA compliant, and the connections that we’re using is by [indiscernible] which is a HIPAA compliant type of the telemedicine and we’ve been working on that and we’re actually adapting it to some other applications.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, so that really talks about telemedicine there.

William Donovan

Absolutely.

Unidentified Analyst

Actually, here is a short question, it preambles a longer one, but they tie in nicely. What’s the chances of getting, good that you got the first affiliate this year, what’s the chances to get a second affiliate to get this year? It is like a new affiliate?

Jeffery Cronk

We certainly - that is definitely the goal, and I think we have a good opportunity to do that.

Unidentified Analyst

Very good, here is the longer question. So, eager to put it out, because they actually typed it in as well, six months ago on May 15, Dr. Donovan says the company has set a target date as many as 10 or 20 affiliates over the next 18 months, taking consideration, a very welcome news they have the addition of the first out of Texas third party sale, in addition what other information [indiscernible] the company will hit the target of 10 to 12 with at least 12 good strong affiliates. That’s Dr. Ryan's question.

Jeffery Cronk

Okay the question is, the target from six months ago was 12 to 18…

Unidentified Analyst

Over the next 12 to 18 months.

Jeffery Cronk

Next 12 to 18 months?

Unidentified Analyst

10 to 12 affiliates over the next 18 months. I would say, we are right on track.

Jeffery Cronk

Good. So, what I would say is, any time you bring in on something new, you have to test that model. We will be testing the model, and you test it to make sure that you got all the case liked like Dr. Donovan said, we're not interested in bringing on 10, 12 right today, right. There is one we want to make sure that they are good providers and two we want to make sure that all of our procedures are sound, so that those procedures can be scaled. So that you can massively now start to enter into the market by scaling. So, that is a great question and it would be a better question for me to answer giving one more quarter.

So, giving one more associate - one more affiliate, an affiliate we just have one more, we make brand more, I am not saying [indiscernible]. Before I would say, how healthy or how is that target, I would say it is a target and we are going to continue to ask, I think it’s a great target.

Unidentified Analyst

And let’s go on to a few of these other questions in the big list, while we wait, get some other people to answer some interim questions. Okay. Dr. Cronk what is the measure by which we assure to judge your performance between now and the next earnings call? I will put their questions together, because they are short, what is the next measure, what is the measure you expect your employer to judge you by as well?

Jeffery Cronk

Well my improvement. I mean, I was bought on to assist with bringing on hubs. So, the way I will be judged is by, how well we bring on hubs.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. With regard to third party sales of the HALO Technology outside Candy [ph] affiliates what is SPIN’s marketing plan, if SPIN has one, what is the status of past marketing plans and distributor agreements?

Jeffery Cronk

I don't know Candy [ph] is.

Unidentified Analyst

They actually did say [indiscernible] that’s another stock that many of the same shareholders actually own, but - I am just reading away, but I think he meant to say outside of SPIN Affiliates.

Jeffery Cronk

The general question is…

Unidentified Analyst

Third party sales, just a general opinion on third party sales.

Jeffery Cronk

The general opinion on third party sales is, we are open to third party sales. We are focused on the hub, third party sales under the right conditions can provide us with case studies and that can make it easier to bring on the hubs.

Unidentified Analyst

And I think we did allude that we’re going to be, we’ve got one already – that’s also out of state as well, a third state.

Jeffery Cronk

That’s in Louisiana that’s correct. But it’s in a 90-day, whatever you would call it, 90-day process before there will be a sale.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Let’s say, had any SPIN employees left the company in the past 90 days?

Jeffery Cronk

No.

Unidentified Analyst

To your knowledge has the company been notified that any claim, the question of SPIN HALO technology and its related patents?

Jeffery Cronk

I would differ that to Dr. Donovan. I’m not aware of any.

William Donovan

There were a couple of instances where some people were trying to make claims. We contacted our attorney, he took care of it. They are disappeared. And then we added more. Other words, from the original patent, we’ve changed and improved the HALO quite a bit with David, Spencer. And that’s why when at the beginning, I listed all these continuation patterns and the continuation patents have all the new things that we put into it. So, we anticipate and then obviously EU patent has been filed, and that’s based on one of the continuation patterns that was actually filed in September 2017.

So, and this means it’s claiming priority to the continuation patterns. So, the attorneys are very, out of Pittsburg. They are very aware of the value of this - of the QVH and these are attorneys and [indiscernible]. Three Gateway Centre Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, next question. To what extent are you concerned about this, I guess Dr. Croft, about competition to SPIN against primary areas of collection the HALO Technology, the affiliate model?

Jeffery Cronk

Well, we are always concerned with competition, but in the area of – I’m assuming what the investor is talking about in the area of funding, injury funding, lot of injury funding companies, but there is not any injury funding company in the country that would have the Quad Video HALO or have the video medical records technology that we have. So, even though there are a lot of funding companies, there are none that have the kind of video technology that we have. So, it’s kind of a difficult question to answer. Yes, there is competition, and no, when you start to chunk this out, there is really not any competition when you narrow it down to specially what we do.

William Donovan

I would like to add just to that. Yes, there is a lot of funding companies. The funding companies don't have technology that will help the doctor get new patients. They are just a funding company. They come in okay, we will buy the air, here is some money and be on your way. What we’re saying to the doctor, yes, we will purchase your AR. However, we have this technology that we believe will help you get additional new patients because people are very aware of what video technology is all about, and as all the policeman, you know they wear the bodycam. So, we are different, we are a funding company, but we are saying to the doctor, we have technology that we believe will help you do more patients and that’s what doctors want more patients.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Another four Dr. Cronk presumably you have had a chance to examine SPIN’s operation over the past year. Putting collections aside, what are your takeaways with regard to why third-party sales and saying new affiliates had not materialized or a bit more robust, despite enthusiasm by management, do you feel comfortable in making this assessment in the presence of other SPIN employees, including Dr. Donovan?

Jeffery Cronk

Yes, I feel very comfortable. The answer to that question is, I feel very comfortable with making any assessments in front of any employees. Anybody is in that company with SPIN or in the Quad Video HALO. As far as assessing why, right now we just bought on the first, we bought on our first and we're going to be pursuing more and I will be assessing that and understanding it more and more as we go. So, I guess what I would say to that is that we’re in the continuous assessment, obviously as a company we want to grow, we want to improve and so, we're going to assessing that as we go.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. This has to do with you updating your LinkedIn profile, you need to update it. It is a request, just a reminder.

Jeffery Cronk

I don't do it my LinkedIn hardly at all. So, even though I have …

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, under what circumstances you recommend selling of the HALO technology and its related patterns?

Jeffery Cronk

I would imagine that we would look at that as an irresistible offer. If we to outlaying this offer, I am sure that would be presented to the board and the board will make decision.

Unidentified Analyst

Right answer. Okay, what is your current vision for the endgame for SPIN as a company e.g. sale, expansion, or what?

Jeffery Cronk

All. It is obviously expansion and that then if we expanded to a point where somebody said, hey I want that, then the board of directors would have to make a determination and the shareholders would have to make a determination?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well I think you answered this next question already. Says, do you have any concerns about your ability to [indiscernible] free of undue pressure or supervision by other employees of the company or the board, including Dr. Donovan?

Jeffery Cronk

Answered already.

Unidentified Analyst

A few shareholders have shared their concern that notwithstanding the outside business expertise, the substantial financial spending, the member's represented on the SPIN’s board of directors, except of one in particular have not taken a proactive role visible to shareholders in SPIN’s business execution or has there been any evidence, they publicly increased their stock holdings in the company, can you comment?

Jeffery Cronk

No, I wouldn't comment for the other shareholders. I mean, the shareholders would have to comment for themselves and I’m not - I just wouldn't comment on that, I don't know the contributions and the minds of the other board members.

Unidentified Analyst

Other than accounting in the ordinary course of business by SPIN’s retained to accounting firm has there been or do you proceed the need for any order review of SPIN’s financial records and operations given the lack of progress made third party sales and increase in the number of affiliates?

Jeffery Cronk

None that I would, not to my awareness no. That wouldn't be necessary.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, what is the current procedure in place that the company should you determine the need advisability, legally mandate or otherwise to PR certain developments within SPIN?

Jeffery Cronk

Ask me that question again, what is the what?

Unidentified Analyst

I think the answer is you can - as COO, you can put out a PR, but it would probably be approved by everyone. I think that’s all they are asking.

Jeffery Cronk

That question is, what is the process of the PR being approved?

Unidentified Analyst

I think what is the current procedure in place of the company, should you determine the need or advisability, legal, mandate or otherwise to PR certain developments within SPIN? I guess they are saying, do you have to go out, do you have to get approval to do it?

Jeffery Cronk

Yes, I would definitely. If you are asking me as a shareholder would I need to get approval, I would say yes at this point, am I going to get approval, yes. I’m going to go right to Dr. Donovan and say hey, I think this would be a good idea for press release and then we're going to talk about it, decide what we want to release.

Unidentified Analyst

They’re not going to give you both keys to the [indiscernible] right away. Okay, do you or Dr. Donovan have the final approval decision on press release? That goes to the same one. Let’s go into another question. I was browsing the Internet the other day, did a search on SPIN, HALO technology and its current product offering, if it’s such a great mouse trap, can you explain why there are little or no hit, how many are discussing on the patterns with the technology or the products?

Jeffery Cronk

Well I would say what, I don't know what the investors are looking at, I wouldn't know, I mean I wouldn't know how to answer that. I don't know what the search is that they did, I do a lot of searches, I do a lot of different things on the Internet, as far as research goes. So, I have no idea. I can't even comment on that because I don't know what they are looking at.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, let's move on. Has SPIN made any effort to bring in third-party consultants who are knowledgeable in the industry to assist SPIN’s current business execution and make recommendation? If not is that warranty given the past absence of execution with regard to third party sales, as the HALO technology in the secular of additional affiliates. I just want to add here, a lot of these, some of the, the mood may have changed a bit here, I think we surprised people. The company surprised the people by getting affiliates online here. It has been on board, but I don't think you have to get in depth on that, I think you have already answered that in couple of other ways.

Jeffery Cronk

I can't speak to the past and it’s not needed night now.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Okay, to your knowledge has SPIN received any interest, well it was asked once in another way - of course purchasing the company or its assets?

Jeffery Cronk

I would defer that one to Bill, if possible, because I’m aware of the fact that there has been some talk of it, but I wouldn't be wanting to speak of it. I know that there has been some looks, but I would not be the one to discuss it.

Unidentified Analyst

I would imagine some of the multibillion dollar court “competitors” financing companies that just do plain financing would love to get their hands on the Quad video HALO.

Jeffery Cronk

I don't have personal experience with that yet, so I couldn't speak to it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I think that pretty much covers everything, there are a few other questions I think were actually incorporated within your presentation. But let me see if we have got any more questions here in the - we don't have any more in the online. So, I guess that ought to do it. If you want to make some closing comments gentlemen.

William Donovan

This is Dr. Donovan. I want to thank John, I want to thank Jeff for being on this call. And I want to thank all of my members and staff for what they’ve done over the years, especially Q3. We have to go back and look at the history. As I said two to three years ago, it took us to have revenues of almost 900,000 to breakeven. We’re now down revenue of 560,000 was a small profit. So, the team has done a good job in reducing cost, increasing settlements, identifying better cases. This is important to carry over with new affiliates because then we can really have some serious numbers coming down - real numbers to the bottom line.

I want to thank our investors for being part of this call and being investors. As a doctor in practice for many years, I see the change is happening in medicine. Video is going to happen. The customer, the patients are demanding, and it actually video makes all of us better doctors. And I think in the future video is very, very strong in healthcare. And I welcome Jeff on a terrific call today and I appreciate you for all your time and effort. And you just stand, I want the investors to stay in touch with us.

We treasure our investors and we want to do everything possible to provide the best care for those of us who are affiliated doctors and the company provided vehicle, the video technology and so forth. And I think concussions that go with the neck injuries are going to become a big part of this. Nobody is talking about concussions in auto accidents, but let me - it happens and we are working with some good concussion people now to come up with something that makes sense because we’re already treating these patients. And we need to come up with the right things that make sense for everybody. So, we hope to see you in three months. May everybody have a safe Thanksgiving and great holidays. And we thank you very much for being on the call. Have a great day.

Jeffery Cronk

Thank you very much.

