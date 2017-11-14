Day 2 At The Dubai Airshow: Boeing Firms Up

Airbus booked no orders as Emirates looks for guarantee on the A380 production line to remain open for at least another decade.

On the first day of the Dubai Airshow, Boeing (BA) came out as the victor as Dubai based Emirates selected the Boeing 787 in favor of the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A350 and a widely anticipated order for the Airbus A380 remained absent.

In this article, I want to have a look at what day 2 of the Dubai Airshow had in store. If you missed the summary for day 1, you can read it here.

Boeing

Just like on Day 1, Day 2 did have order news for Boeing as ALAFCO firmed an earlier commitment. During the 2017 Paris Air Show, Kuwait-based lessor ALAFCO committed to purchasing 20 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The deal was finalized during the Dubai Airshow and is worth $2.2B at list prices. The order brings unfilled orders with Boeing for the MAX to 40.

After the second day of the Dubai Airshow came to an end Reuters reported that Jet Airways might be ordering an additional 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. To me it currently is not clear what exactly is happening with Jet Airways orders. According to Reuters, Jet Airways ordered 75 aircraft last month with chances for another 75 aircraft.

If we look at Boeing’s orders and deliveries overview, we see no order from Jet Airways placed recently and we are also not seeing any order for 75 orders placed recently by unidentified orders. What we do know is that during the Dubai Airshow of 2015, Jet Airways ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and had options for 50 more and 25 rights to convert unfilled Boeing 737NG orders to the MAX.

There are a few possibilities:

Jet Airways will place an all new order for either 75 or 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft either during the air show or after that.

The unidentified order for 50 aircraft in September belongs to Jet Airways and the carrier is looking to acquire more aircraft.

The unidentified commitment for 125 (75 orders that Jet Airways seems to be desiring plus firming up the option from its 2015 order) belong to Jet Airways.

A combination of one or two of the points above is also a possibility.

An order from Jet Airways would be more than nice considering that the Indian market is the fastest growing market worldwide, but there are more things unclear than clear regarding a follow up order from Jet Airways.

Other aircraft news came from Gulf Air and Dubai Aerospace Enterprise reached a leasing agreement for 5 Boeing 787-9. This likely is a an agreement for a lease-and-buy-back of airframes that Gulf Air has on order with Boeing.

Boeing reiterated its market forecast for the Middle Eastern region predicting demand for 3,350 new aircraft valued $730B at list prices.

On Day 1, Boeing mentioned that 2 out of 3 major deficiencies were mitigated on the KC-46A tanker and on day 2 the jet maker has pitched the tanker to potential customers. This in no way is an indication of an order, since defense contracts first have to be approved by the buying government, and then by the US government. So it takes years before a final decision is made and Boeing is facing stiff competition in the field.

Airbus

Also on Day 2 of the Dubai Airshow, an order for the Airbus A380 remained absent. Tim Clark, President of Emirates, said that Emirates first wants to have a guarantee that Airbus will keep the A380 in production for at least another 10 years before committing to a new order.

This seems to significantly decrease the chances of an order for the A380 for this edition of the air show, but with ME3 carriers you never know what they are on to and this pressure from Emirates could be part of their negotiations strategy.

Emirates is very much aware that an order will aid the jet maker to be able to continue production for another decade. So, Emirates is asking here for a guarantee from Airbus, which it can itself provide by ordering the aircraft.

Tim Clark currently does not see a role for the Airbus A350 in the Emirates fleet and signaled that additional Boeing 787 aircraft are likely to be ordered. Last week, Airbus pitched an A350-900 to Emirates that had its pressure bulkhead placed more aft in the fuselage creating more seating capacity. This would lead to space for additional seats in the cabin. It quite clearly shows that Airbus has tried to secure an order from Emirates until the last moment.

Leasing news came from Air Arabia which will lease 6 Airbus A321neo LR aircraft from Air Lease Corporation (AL).

Bombardier

In a move to become more competitive compared to the ATR 72, Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) is looking to outsource more work for its Q400 aircraft to sites with lower production costs. Finding these low-cost production facilities would increase the value of the Q400 to customers, but also make it more appealing for companies to acquire the Q400 program.

Latvian airline airBaltic shared that it aims to operate a C Series only fleet, which would be the first in the world. In order to make that happen the airline would need up to 15 C Series aircraft on top of its existing orders.

For the Middle Eastern market, Bombardier forecasts demand for 450 aircraft with a capacity between 60 and 150 seats valued $820 million at list prices.

EgyptAir

After the second day of the Dubai Airshow came to an end a rumor surfaced that EgyptAir might be ordering C Series aircraft during the Dubai Airshow, possible already on Tuesday. The order would consist of 12 CS300 aircraft valued $1.1B. Other orders and commitments expected from EgyptAir would be for the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 787. An order from EgyptAir would certainly spice things up on the Dubai Airshow.

Conclusion Day 2

Figure 1: Infographic Dubai Airshow 2017 Day 2

Day 1 obviously was Boeing’s day and day 2 wasn’t any different. Sales have been slow so far, since a bulk of the order announcements have already been done on the Paris Air Show and there are no product launches during this air show. On day 2 Airbus’s order tally remained at 0, while Boeing added 20 firm orders from an earlier announced order intention adding $2.2B to Boeing’s order tally. After 2 days Boeing has gathered 67 orders and commitments valued $19.2B at list prices.

Day 3 might bring some spice to the Dubai Airshow if an order from EgyptAir is indeed in the making. For Boeing, an order from Jet Airways would add to momentum but there are more things unclear than clear about a Jet Airways order. All in all, Boeing is still on top after 2 days of Dubai Airshow.

