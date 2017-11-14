Are CEF Distribution Cuts Likely To Continue?

This is the first part of a series on CEFs that we plan on releasing on the public side. Members already have all of these ideas and information.

There continues to be pressure on distributions as has been the case for most of the last two decades.

We continuously track the health of the closed-end fund space to assess where NAVs are heading. While the retail investors tend to focus on discounts/premiums and distribution yields, we think the NAV trends and net investment income ("NII") yields are substantially more important and predictive of future returns. We can often take advantage of this by selling funds that are attractive on a discount/premium and distribution yield basis, but unfavorable on a NII and NAV basis. Conversely, if a fund is compelling with a strong NII yield and NAV trend, but has a lower distribution yield or tighter discount/higher premium, we would be interested in buying. In other words, being a contrarian to the CEF space tends to serve investors well.

Be careful of sucker yields. In some respects, we think the MLP space is a sucker yield that does NOT compensate investors for the risk being accepted. Business development companies ("BDCs") have similar yields and better risk profiles for investors. In general, fixed income closed-end funds ("CEFs") still contain the most favorable risk-return trade-off for investors. We will walk you through the current environment and our basis for that thesis.

General CEF Stats

According to CEFAdvisors.com, there are $280 billion of closed-end fund assets at an average discount today of 4.0%. That equates to nearly $11 billion of discount that could close at some point. Now not all funds deserve to have a zero discount or trade at a premium. Like anything Wall Street creates, they mix in a lot of bad product with good. Many CEFs are simply high-cost index tracking funds with little value add. This is especially the case within the general equity subsector where they hold a bunch of large cap names and charge 1% for the privilege.

In the traditional equity CEF sector, 80% or 169 funds trade at a discount and 43 or 20% trade at a premium. We think it makes little sense for an equity CEF to trade at a premium since it would need a significant amount of alpha or value add to overcome the cost headwind. This is borne out given the average discount by sector. Domestic equity and international equity CEFs trade at discounts of 7.83% and 7.87%, respectively. This compares to a 2.5% discount for specialty equity (REITs, MLPs, preferred stock, covered call, energy and natural resources), 2.3% for municipal CEFs, and 2.54% for taxable bond CEFs.

We also see that the average beta of a general equity fund is 0.96, with significant tracking to the S&P 500. The expense ratios are all in excess of 1% meaning that these funds will simply underperform, all else equal. These funds are typically nothing special - meaning they have no esoteric strategy like writing calls, or other options overlays, special situations, or alpha production. In other words, unless there is something unique going on like activism, these funds are largely uninvestable.

Taxable bond CEFs show approximately the same ratio of discounts to premium (here 75% discount, 25% premium). Municipal bonds CEFs have 73% trading at a discount and 27% at a premium. These portfolios are much more advantageous in the closed-end fund format compared to equity structures. The primary benefit is the lack of cash flows creating dilution to existing shareholders especially as they typically withdraw and add money at the most inopportune times. The portfolio manager of an open-end bond fund is often forced to sell at lows and buy at tops, creating a drag on performance. The portfolio manager of a closed-end fund never has to buy or sell if they do not want- a clear competitive advantage.

Distribution Yields- The Main Draw

As the open-end and closed-end fund industries morphed significantly in the 1980s and 1990s, CEFs became more focused on yield. That was even the case on the equity side with yields in excess of 8% through 'managed distribution policies'. In this case, the fund distributes on a quarter or monthly basis, a portion of the portfolio to investors. This includes an income component (any dividends collected), some capital gains, and possibly a return of capital. Investors like this strategy because it is systematic and creates an annuity-like income stream from a portfolio that creates very little in the way of real income.

In other areas of the CEF universe, income is a primary factor in the creation of funds. Much of the equity space is focused on covered call (buying stock positions and writing calls on that position or a comparable index to generate yield), income areas like utilities, REITs and MLPs, or tax-advantaged income strategies.

Of course, the fixed income side is centered on yield as well - the traditional mechanism for getting paid on bonds. The rationale is simple: lever a traditional bond portfolio to juice the yields.

How Sustainable Are Distributions?

The problem for all of these strategies is the pressure being placed on all distributions across sectors. For example, dividend yields in many segments of the equity space are lower because prices have risen so much. While payouts are typically not cut unless NAVs fall (declining market), the reduced dividend income will put pressure on the funds' distributions.

Covered calls, a popular area of the equity CEF market, generates premium income from the sale of the call option. The price received for the call is dependent on volatility in the stock market, something that has fallen to historically low levels.

But the main areas of cuts is obviously centered on fixed income. We have had a 30-year bond bull market with falling interest rates over the period.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

As bonds mature, closed-end funds have to replace those securities with new issues, which trade at the current rate. Remember, no new cash is flowing into these funds so its a set pool of capital. If you have a bunch of bonds all paying 5%, and new bonds are paying 3%, once some of those older bonds mature, and they repurchase new bonds at 3%, the weighted average coupon in the pool has fallen. Over time, the coupon will converge towards 3%.

On the taxable bond side, maturities are typically 'bullet' bonds around 7 years (with maturities typically between five and ten years). Interest rates fell substantially during the financial crisis with short rates cratering. The ten-year fell from above a 4% rate in the early part of 2008 to below 1.60% in 2012.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

(10-year treasury rate from November 2008 through November 2012)

Most of the bonds issued prior to the financial crisis have either matured or been called away to be re-issued at lower coupon levels. The chart below is the BofA ML US Investment Grade Effective Yield Index which today is at 3.51%. Prior to the recession, the yield was around 6%.

Those older bonds are now effectively gone. We can use an investment grade closed-end fund's distribution history and compare it to the chart above to see the correlation in the payouts with current yields. These is the distributions for the BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust IV (BTZ) over the last ten years. If we could overlay the two charts, it would show a fairly tight correlation. The yields on the index came down sharply in 2009-2011 which translated into a slew of fairly large distribution cuts to the closed-end fund. From 2012-2016, the yield of the Investment Grade index had been relatively flat with periods when it rose a bit and others when it fell. For the most part, distribution cuts ceased. Since early 2016, the yield curve made another leg lower as a result of lower interest rates and tighter spreads. During the same period, we've seen a likewise series of cuts to the distribution of the fund.

Municipal debt often has much longer maturities than taxable. Municipals are often 20-30 year (or more in some cases) obligations with a call trigger after 10 years. Given that maturities for taxable debt are primarily less than ten years, today's taxable market largely reflects the current yield environment. The municipal market is typically based on a ten-year horizon, given the call feature in most of those bonds. It is simply assumed that all municipal debt that is approaching its ten-year anniversary will be refunded (refinanced).

We are approaching the end of that period given that ten years ago we had reached the peak in interest rates prior to the large drop from the recession. When we research municipal CEFs, we are assuming mostly interest rate risk, with some regulatory risk mixed in. The regulatory risk stems mostly from tax reform changes. Credit risk, despite the unfunded pension issues and budget shortfalls we see, is relatively benign.

Municipal distributions are largely a reflection of where the ten-year yield trades today. In a declining interest rate environment, they will be priced to call. Depending on when they were issued, the coupon and the change in credit quality of the issuer, they will be priced to maturity in a rising rate environment. Even issues that came to the market in the early parts of the recovery were likely done at higher coupons than available today since the ten-year didn't fall to the current paradigm until later in 2011. In other words, call risk will be a significant factor for distributions over the next several years.

Analyzing the call schedule of a municipal bond CEF is a significant factor for realizing the sustainability of the distribution. One way to combat this threat to your monthly paycheck would be to see when the fund incepted. This can be a strong determinate of the type of call schedule that the fund faces today.

When a new closed-end fund raises capital and launches, it will then invest that raised capital over the next several weeks and months. If it came to market in 2010-2013, it likely would have purchased new on-the-run issues along with some existing issues. But the holdings have a vintage around those dates.

Most funds are susceptible to further cuts. Until the current rate of new debt is equivalent to the weighted average coupon of the pool of securities in the fund, and until the cost of financing ceases to rise while earnings fall (yield spread), distributions will be pressured.

In the third quarter, there were 102 distribution reductions and 42 distribution increases. The total moves amounts of nearly 11% of all funds. The cuts were almost evenly split between under 5% and over 5% distribution decreases. Since the third quarter last year, we have had 398 distribution declines and 175 distribution increases.

Over the last year, we have seen 54 distribution increases versus 202 decreases. Looking back over the last two years, 68% of funds changed their distribution payout. Of those, 288 were a cut (~80%) with an average decline in the payment of 11%. Meanwhile, 72 funds increased the distribution (~20%) with an average increase of 8%.

Interest rates and spreads will be a key determinate of future distribution cuts. In general, investors should assume that they will face future cuts across all sectors at some point given they sustain ultra-low interest rates. But valuations in the equity sector, the very low volatility realized in the market creating complacency and thus, greater downside potential, has produced an asymmetric downside skew to potential outcomes.

We think closed-end funds, especially bond and specialty equity strategies, will remain attractive as interest rate on the long-end of the curve remain low causing a hunt for yield by retirees. The Fed's financial repression model is giving way to reverse quantitative easing as they initiate the contraction of the balance sheet. However, as was the case in 2003-2007, we think interest rates on the longer end of the curve will remain fairly low. Even if the 10-year moves to 3%, which is not our base case, bonds will still be the more attractive asset class when compared to equities. Remember, equity prices are where they are today because of the same low-interest rates, creating lower volatility, and helping "melt up" the markets. Take away the catalyst for the higher stock prices, with higher interest rates, and we are likely to see higher volatility and lower equity prices.

We would rather clip coupons of 5-8% on a monthly basis in structures that contain significantly less downside risk (although there is certainly downside potential of 20% or more) and wait for better entry points into higher risk assets.

In the second part of this series, we will identify one taxable and one tax-free opportunity that exists today and that have already been shared with members.

Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Opportunities

Alpha Gen Capital started Yield Hunting in April 2016 with one purpose in mind: to find yield in a yieldless world. While some subscription services will find yield at any cost, we pride ourselves on the fact that our core portfolio can generate a roughly 8% yield while exposing investors to one third the risk of the S&P 500. Our one-year trailing return through the end of October is 21.89%.

We utilize fixed income CEFs, munis, baby bonds, among other investment vehicles to generate income while mitigating the risk on the downside from adverse and identifiable risks.

