Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb's Portfolio - Q3 2017 Update

The top three positions are Berkshire Hathaway, Alphabet, and CarMax, and they add up to almost one-third of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb’s US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/13/2017. Please visit our Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio article for an idea on their investment philosophy and our previous update for the moves during Q2 2017.

This quarter, Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s US long portfolio value increased 5.60%, from $10.81B to $11.42B. The number of holdings decreased from 70 to 69. Thirty of those stakes are significantly large (more than ~0.5% of the portfolio each), and they are the focus of this article. The top three positions are at 31.48%, while the top five are at 41.44% of the US long assets: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), CarMax (NYSE:KMX), MasterCard (NYSE:MA), and Liberty Media Formula One (FWONA, FWONK).

The firm is best known as the investment advisor of the Sequoia Fund (MUTF:SEQUX), which has a venerable 47-year track record (July 15, 1970 inception). Their cash-allocation is currently at ~9%. The following top-ten stakes in Sequoia’s portfolio are not in the 13F report, as they are not 13F securities: Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF) and Rolls Royce Holdings plc (OTCPK:RYCEY).

Bill Ruane was a Benjamin Graham pupil. To learn about Benjamin Graham's teachings, check out the classics The Intelligent Investor and Security Analysis.

Stake Disposals

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR): DHR was a small 1.29% portfolio stake disposed this quarter. Their Q3 2017 investor letter indicated that the DHR exit was based on valuation - they believed their exit price fully reflected the value of the business. The stock traded between $79 and $89 during the quarter. It currently trades above that range at $93.33.

Stake Decreases

Berkshire Hathaway: BRK.B is the largest position at 12.57% of the portfolio. The last significant buying happened in 2012, when there was a one-third increase at prices between $76 and $92. The stock is now at $184. Q4 2016 saw a ~10% trimming at prices between $143 and $167, and that was followed with a ~30% selling in the following quarter at prices between $159 and $177. Last quarter also saw a ~20% reduction at prices between $161 and $172. There was a ~5% trimming this quarter.

CarMax Inc.: KMX is a top-three stake at 6.39% of the portfolio. It was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $46 and $56 and increased by ~70% in Q4 2016 at prices between $48.50 and $66. The stock is now at $72.35. There was a ~5% trimming this quarter.

Note: Their Q4 2016 investor letter revealed KMX's cost basis as $51.10.

MasterCard Inc.: MA is a large (top-five) ~5% of the portfolio stake established soon after its IPO in 2006 at a split-adjusted cost-basis of $4.50 per share. The original position was huge at ~2.4M shares (24M shares after accounting for the 10-for-1 stock-split in 2014). It was sold down by ~72% over the next two years. Since then, the stake was kept relatively steady as the stock marched higher to the current price of $147 per share. The past three quarters had seen minor reductions. There was a ~15% selling this quarter at prices between $121 and $143.

Note: Their Q3 2017 investor letter indicated that the trimming this quarter was in response to the huge short-term price increase: the stock had returned 40% YTD when they trimmed.

Liberty Media Formula One: Sequoia’s Q4 2016 letter disclosed a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One. They participated in Liberty’s acquisition of Formula One and acquired the shares at a discounted price of $25, compared to the current price of $36.78. There was a 24% stake increase last quarter at prices between $30.50 and $37. The position is now a top-five stake at 4.95% of the portfolio. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX): TJX is a fairly large 4.94% of the portfolio position. It is a very long-term stake, and the holding period is over 15 years. The stock has seen a ~15x return over that time frame. 2015 had seen significant selling: a one-third reduction at prices between $64 and $73. The pattern continued last year: ~45% reduction at prices between $67.50 and $83. The stock is now at $70.76. There was a ~17% selling this quarter at prices between $67 and $74. Ruane is continuing to harvest huge long-term gains.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY): ORLY is a 2.51% of the portfolio stake first purchased in 2004. Around ~1.9M shares (~3.8M shares after accounting for the 2-for-1 stock split in 2005) were acquired at the time at around $20 per share. Q1 2016 saw an ~18% reduction at prices between $232 and $277, and that was followed with another one-third reduction in the following quarter at prices between $253 and $278. It is now at $214. Last quarter saw a ~9% reduction at prices between $216 and $270, and that was followed with a ~17% selling this quarter at prices between $173 and $220. They are harvesting huge long-term gains. The stock has had a tremendous run (~10 times return) over the holding period.

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) and Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN): These two positions were purchased in Q1 2017 and increased significantly last quarter. CACC is a ~2.5% stake established at prices between $185 and $221 and increased by ~12% last quarter at prices between $186 and $263. It currently goes for $284. The ~2.8% of the portfolio PCLN position was purchased at prices between $1477 and $1789 and increased by ~40% last quarter at prices between $1738 and $1911. The stock currently trades at $1722. Both positions saw marginal trimming this quarter.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC): The 2.50% OMC position saw an ~80% increase last quarter at prices between $80 and $86. The original position was from 2011 at prices between $36 and $50. The stock is now at $67.92. There was a very minor reduction this quarter. For investors attempting to follow, OMC is a good option to consider for further research.

Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT): WAT is a long-term 1.80% portfolio stake first purchased in 2011 in the high $70s price range. The position was reduced by just over one-third this quarter at prices between $173 and $190, and the stock is now at $195.

58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA): WUBA was a minutely small position in Q2 2015. The following quarter saw a ~130% increase at prices between $41 and $65. Q3 2016 also saw a two-thirds increase at prices between $44 and $55. There was an about-turn last quarter: ~50% sold at prices between $35 and $46, and that was followed with another ~40% selling this quarter at prices between $43.50 and $68. The stock is currently at $73, and the remaining stake is at ~0.90% of the portfolio.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU): BIDU is a now a very small 0.66% of the US long portfolio position. The original position was established in Q2 2016 at prices between $160 and $196. There was a 43% selling last quarter at prices between $172 and $192, and that was followed with an ~80% reduction this quarter at prices between $179 and $248. The stock currently trades at $237.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG): The CMG stake is now very small at 0.41% of the portfolio. Most of the original ~2% portfolio position was purchased in Q2 2016 at a cost basis of ~$433, and the stock is now at $278. The past four quarters had seen minor selling. There was a ~70% reduction this quarter at prices between $297 and $417.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS): GS is a very small ~1% portfolio position that saw minor trimming this quarter.

Stake Increases

Alphabet Inc.: GOOG is a large (top-three) 12.52% of the portfolio position. It was first purchased in 2008, and that original stake was almost sold out the following year. In 2010, a much larger position was built in the mid-$200s price range. Q1 2016 saw an ~18% reduction at prices between $678 and $765, and that was followed with another ~10% selling the following quarter at prices between $668 and $767. The stock is now at $1026. Last quarter saw a ~15% increase at prices between $823 and $984, and that was followed with a two-thirds increase this quarter at prices between $899 and $980.

Note: Their Q3 2017 letter discussed the huge stake increase this quarter. They believe Alphabet is undervalued, as it is a rapidly growing business trading at a slight premium to market P/E.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY): XRAY is a fairly large 4.66% of the US long portfolio position established in Q1 2016 as a result of the acquisition of Sirona Dental (NASDAQ:SIRO) by Dentsply. They had a 2.79M share stake in SIRO (~5% of the business), for which they received ~5M shares (1:1.8142 ratio) of Dentsply Sirona. Q3 2016 saw a ~75% increase at prices between $59 and $65, and that was followed with another ~12% increase the following quarter at prices between $55.50 and $61. The stock is now at $65.80. For investors attempting to follow Ruane, XRAY is a good option to consider for further research. The past two quarters have seen marginal increases.

Note: The original position in Sirona Dental was from 2011, and they have large unrealized gains.

Fiat Chrysler Auto (NYSE:FCAU): The ~4% FCAU position was purchased at prices between $9.50 and $11.60 and doubled last quarter at prices between $9.70 and $11.65. There was another ~25% increase this quarter at prices between $10.50 and $18. The stock is now at $17.31.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN): AMZN is a 3.40% portfolio stake established in Q4 2016 at prices between $719 and $845. The stock is now at $1129. There was a ~9% trimming last quarter at prices between $885 and $1011. This quarter saw a marginal increase.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC): WFC was a minutely small position as of Q1 2016. Over 5M shares were purchased the following quarter at a cost basis of ~$51. There was another one-third increase this quarter at prices between $49.50 and $56. The stock currently trades at $53.72, and it is at 3.22% of the portfolio. For investors attempting to follow Ruane, WFC is a good option to consider for further research.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW): SCHW is a medium-sized 3.20% portfolio stake purchased in Q2 2016 at a cost basis of ~$29. There have only been minor adjustments since. The stock is now at $44.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK): MHK is a very long-term ~3% of the portfolio position first purchased in 2001. The position became a significantly large stake in Q3 2002, when close to 10M shares were purchased at a cost basis of around $50. The position size was reduced by around two-thirds in the 2012-13 time frame at progressively higher prices. Since then, the sizing had remained relatively steady. Q4 2016 saw a ~25% selling at prices between $177 and $205, and that was followed with another ~28% reduction in the following quarter at prices between $201 and $232. The stock is currently at $265. There was a ~5% increase this quarter.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC): JEC is a 2.91% long-term stake first purchased in 2012. The last major activity was in Q3 2015, when there was a ~50% stake increase at prices between $37 and $44. The stock is now at $59.82. There was a ~9% stake increase this quarter.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V): The 2.67% Visa stake saw a 53% increase last quarter at prices between $89 and $97, and that was followed with a ~13% increase this quarter. The stock is now at $111. It is a very long-term stake first purchased soon after the IPO in 2008.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF): COF is a very small 1.19% position purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $71 and $91. Q1 2017 saw a one-third increase at prices between $82 and $96. The stock currently trades at $86.95. This quarter saw a marginal increase.

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR): IBKR is a very small 0.68% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $33.50 and $38 and increased by ~14% this quarter. The stock currently trades at $53.90.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD): The 1.34% JD position was first purchased in Q1 2016 and has wavered. This quarter saw a one-third increase at prices between $38 and $48, and the stock is now at $41.34.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME): EME is a very small 0.88% portfolio stake that saw a marginal increase this quarter.

Kept Steady

Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI): PRI is a 1.43% of the portfolio stake first purchased in Q2 2010. In recent activity, Q4 2016 saw a ~25% selling at prices between $53 and $72.50, and that was followed with a ~17% selling in the following quarter at prices between $70 and $83.50. There was another ~20% reduction last quarter at prices between $71.50 and $86. The stock is now at $100.

Note: Their ownership stake in PRI is at ~4.5%.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) and IAC/Interactive (NASDAQ:IAC): These two small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady during the quarter.

Note: They have a ~5% ownership stake in BLDR.

As a percentage of the portfolio, the remaining positions are all below 0.5% of the portfolio each, and so have limited portfolio performance impact.

Note: Although the position size is minutely small compared to the size of the portfolio, it is significant that they have a ~6% ownership stake in Trupanion Inc. (NYSE:TRUP).

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s US stock holdings in Q3 2017:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.