Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb's Portfolio - Q3 2017 Update

| About: Sequoia Fund (SEQUX)

Summary

Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s 13F portfolio value increased ~6%, from $10.81B to $11.42B. The number of positions decreased from 70 to 69.

They increased Alphabet, Fiat Chrysler, and Wells Fargo, while dropping Danaher and reducing Baidu and Chipotle Mexican Grill during the quarter.

The top three positions are Berkshire Hathaway, Alphabet, and CarMax, and they add up to almost one-third of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb’s US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/13/2017. Please visit our Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio article for an idea on their investment philosophy and our previous update for the moves during Q2 2017.

This quarter, Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s US long portfolio value increased 5.60%, from $10.81B to $11.42B. The number of holdings decreased from 70 to 69. Thirty of those stakes are significantly large (more than ~0.5% of the portfolio each), and they are the focus of this article. The top three positions are at 31.48%, while the top five are at 41.44% of the US long assets: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), CarMax (NYSE:KMX), MasterCard (NYSE:MA), and Liberty Media Formula One (FWONA, FWONK).

The firm is best known as the investment advisor of the Sequoia Fund (MUTF:SEQUX), which has a venerable 47-year track record (July 15, 1970 inception). Their cash-allocation is currently at ~9%. The following top-ten stakes in Sequoia’s portfolio are not in the 13F report, as they are not 13F securities: Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF) and Rolls Royce Holdings plc (OTCPK:RYCEY).

Bill Ruane was a Benjamin Graham pupil. To learn about Benjamin Graham's teachings, check out the classics The Intelligent Investor and Security Analysis.

Stake Disposals

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR): DHR was a small 1.29% portfolio stake disposed this quarter. Their Q3 2017 investor letter indicated that the DHR exit was based on valuation - they believed their exit price fully reflected the value of the business. The stock traded between $79 and $89 during the quarter. It currently trades above that range at $93.33.

Stake Decreases

Berkshire Hathaway: BRK.B is the largest position at 12.57% of the portfolio. The last significant buying happened in 2012, when there was a one-third increase at prices between $76 and $92. The stock is now at $184. Q4 2016 saw a ~10% trimming at prices between $143 and $167, and that was followed with a ~30% selling in the following quarter at prices between $159 and $177. Last quarter also saw a ~20% reduction at prices between $161 and $172. There was a ~5% trimming this quarter.

CarMax Inc.: KMX is a top-three stake at 6.39% of the portfolio. It was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $46 and $56 and increased by ~70% in Q4 2016 at prices between $48.50 and $66. The stock is now at $72.35. There was a ~5% trimming this quarter.

Note: Their Q4 2016 investor letter revealed KMX's cost basis as $51.10.

MasterCard Inc.: MA is a large (top-five) ~5% of the portfolio stake established soon after its IPO in 2006 at a split-adjusted cost-basis of $4.50 per share. The original position was huge at ~2.4M shares (24M shares after accounting for the 10-for-1 stock-split in 2014). It was sold down by ~72% over the next two years. Since then, the stake was kept relatively steady as the stock marched higher to the current price of $147 per share. The past three quarters had seen minor reductions. There was a ~15% selling this quarter at prices between $121 and $143.

Note: Their Q3 2017 investor letter indicated that the trimming this quarter was in response to the huge short-term price increase: the stock had returned 40% YTD when they trimmed.

Liberty Media Formula One: Sequoia’s Q4 2016 letter disclosed a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One. They participated in Liberty’s acquisition of Formula One and acquired the shares at a discounted price of $25, compared to the current price of $36.78. There was a 24% stake increase last quarter at prices between $30.50 and $37. The position is now a top-five stake at 4.95% of the portfolio. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX): TJX is a fairly large 4.94% of the portfolio position. It is a very long-term stake, and the holding period is over 15 years. The stock has seen a ~15x return over that time frame. 2015 had seen significant selling: a one-third reduction at prices between $64 and $73. The pattern continued last year: ~45% reduction at prices between $67.50 and $83. The stock is now at $70.76. There was a ~17% selling this quarter at prices between $67 and $74. Ruane is continuing to harvest huge long-term gains.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY): ORLY is a 2.51% of the portfolio stake first purchased in 2004. Around ~1.9M shares (~3.8M shares after accounting for the 2-for-1 stock split in 2005) were acquired at the time at around $20 per share. Q1 2016 saw an ~18% reduction at prices between $232 and $277, and that was followed with another one-third reduction in the following quarter at prices between $253 and $278. It is now at $214. Last quarter saw a ~9% reduction at prices between $216 and $270, and that was followed with a ~17% selling this quarter at prices between $173 and $220. They are harvesting huge long-term gains. The stock has had a tremendous run (~10 times return) over the holding period.

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) and Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN): These two positions were purchased in Q1 2017 and increased significantly last quarter. CACC is a ~2.5% stake established at prices between $185 and $221 and increased by ~12% last quarter at prices between $186 and $263. It currently goes for $284. The ~2.8% of the portfolio PCLN position was purchased at prices between $1477 and $1789 and increased by ~40% last quarter at prices between $1738 and $1911. The stock currently trades at $1722. Both positions saw marginal trimming this quarter.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC): The 2.50% OMC position saw an ~80% increase last quarter at prices between $80 and $86. The original position was from 2011 at prices between $36 and $50. The stock is now at $67.92. There was a very minor reduction this quarter. For investors attempting to follow, OMC is a good option to consider for further research.

Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT): WAT is a long-term 1.80% portfolio stake first purchased in 2011 in the high $70s price range. The position was reduced by just over one-third this quarter at prices between $173 and $190, and the stock is now at $195.

58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA): WUBA was a minutely small position in Q2 2015. The following quarter saw a ~130% increase at prices between $41 and $65. Q3 2016 also saw a two-thirds increase at prices between $44 and $55. There was an about-turn last quarter: ~50% sold at prices between $35 and $46, and that was followed with another ~40% selling this quarter at prices between $43.50 and $68. The stock is currently at $73, and the remaining stake is at ~0.90% of the portfolio.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU): BIDU is a now a very small 0.66% of the US long portfolio position. The original position was established in Q2 2016 at prices between $160 and $196. There was a 43% selling last quarter at prices between $172 and $192, and that was followed with an ~80% reduction this quarter at prices between $179 and $248. The stock currently trades at $237.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG): The CMG stake is now very small at 0.41% of the portfolio. Most of the original ~2% portfolio position was purchased in Q2 2016 at a cost basis of ~$433, and the stock is now at $278. The past four quarters had seen minor selling. There was a ~70% reduction this quarter at prices between $297 and $417.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS): GS is a very small ~1% portfolio position that saw minor trimming this quarter.

Stake Increases

Alphabet Inc.: GOOG is a large (top-three) 12.52% of the portfolio position. It was first purchased in 2008, and that original stake was almost sold out the following year. In 2010, a much larger position was built in the mid-$200s price range. Q1 2016 saw an ~18% reduction at prices between $678 and $765, and that was followed with another ~10% selling the following quarter at prices between $668 and $767. The stock is now at $1026. Last quarter saw a ~15% increase at prices between $823 and $984, and that was followed with a two-thirds increase this quarter at prices between $899 and $980.

Note: Their Q3 2017 letter discussed the huge stake increase this quarter. They believe Alphabet is undervalued, as it is a rapidly growing business trading at a slight premium to market P/E.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY): XRAY is a fairly large 4.66% of the US long portfolio position established in Q1 2016 as a result of the acquisition of Sirona Dental (NASDAQ:SIRO) by Dentsply. They had a 2.79M share stake in SIRO (~5% of the business), for which they received ~5M shares (1:1.8142 ratio) of Dentsply Sirona. Q3 2016 saw a ~75% increase at prices between $59 and $65, and that was followed with another ~12% increase the following quarter at prices between $55.50 and $61. The stock is now at $65.80. For investors attempting to follow Ruane, XRAY is a good option to consider for further research. The past two quarters have seen marginal increases.

Note: The original position in Sirona Dental was from 2011, and they have large unrealized gains.

Fiat Chrysler Auto (NYSE:FCAU): The ~4% FCAU position was purchased at prices between $9.50 and $11.60 and doubled last quarter at prices between $9.70 and $11.65. There was another ~25% increase this quarter at prices between $10.50 and $18. The stock is now at $17.31.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN): AMZN is a 3.40% portfolio stake established in Q4 2016 at prices between $719 and $845. The stock is now at $1129. There was a ~9% trimming last quarter at prices between $885 and $1011. This quarter saw a marginal increase.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC): WFC was a minutely small position as of Q1 2016. Over 5M shares were purchased the following quarter at a cost basis of ~$51. There was another one-third increase this quarter at prices between $49.50 and $56. The stock currently trades at $53.72, and it is at 3.22% of the portfolio. For investors attempting to follow Ruane, WFC is a good option to consider for further research.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW): SCHW is a medium-sized 3.20% portfolio stake purchased in Q2 2016 at a cost basis of ~$29. There have only been minor adjustments since. The stock is now at $44.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK): MHK is a very long-term ~3% of the portfolio position first purchased in 2001. The position became a significantly large stake in Q3 2002, when close to 10M shares were purchased at a cost basis of around $50. The position size was reduced by around two-thirds in the 2012-13 time frame at progressively higher prices. Since then, the sizing had remained relatively steady. Q4 2016 saw a ~25% selling at prices between $177 and $205, and that was followed with another ~28% reduction in the following quarter at prices between $201 and $232. The stock is currently at $265. There was a ~5% increase this quarter.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC): JEC is a 2.91% long-term stake first purchased in 2012. The last major activity was in Q3 2015, when there was a ~50% stake increase at prices between $37 and $44. The stock is now at $59.82. There was a ~9% stake increase this quarter.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V): The 2.67% Visa stake saw a 53% increase last quarter at prices between $89 and $97, and that was followed with a ~13% increase this quarter. The stock is now at $111. It is a very long-term stake first purchased soon after the IPO in 2008.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF): COF is a very small 1.19% position purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $71 and $91. Q1 2017 saw a one-third increase at prices between $82 and $96. The stock currently trades at $86.95. This quarter saw a marginal increase.

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR): IBKR is a very small 0.68% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $33.50 and $38 and increased by ~14% this quarter. The stock currently trades at $53.90.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD): The 1.34% JD position was first purchased in Q1 2016 and has wavered. This quarter saw a one-third increase at prices between $38 and $48, and the stock is now at $41.34.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME): EME is a very small 0.88% portfolio stake that saw a marginal increase this quarter.

Kept Steady

Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI): PRI is a 1.43% of the portfolio stake first purchased in Q2 2010. In recent activity, Q4 2016 saw a ~25% selling at prices between $53 and $72.50, and that was followed with a ~17% selling in the following quarter at prices between $70 and $83.50. There was another ~20% reduction last quarter at prices between $71.50 and $86. The stock is now at $100.

Note: Their ownership stake in PRI is at ~4.5%.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) and IAC/Interactive (NASDAQ:IAC): These two small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady during the quarter.

Note: They have a ~5% ownership stake in BLDR.

As a percentage of the portfolio, the remaining positions are all below 0.5% of the portfolio each, and so have limited portfolio performance impact.

Note: Although the position size is minutely small compared to the size of the portfolio, it is significant that they have a ~6% ownership stake in Trupanion Inc. (NYSE:TRUP).

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s US stock holdings in Q3 2017:

Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb - Sequoia - Q3 2017 13F Report

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500.
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here