Oil Inventories Should Trend Lower

The oil market is at an odd place. New data out from the EIA (Energy Information Administration) is showing that, on the whole, the picture in the US will continue to improve this year, but that a tough first half of next year will hurt oil market participants due to growing inventory levels both in the US and among OECD nations. This data is among the most significant for oil market participants since it gives us a deep look into the US government's view of the state of the industry. I believe that, while the road will not be as easy as oil bulls would like, this data is not looking at everything the way it should. Historical revisions in expectations point to a scenario where inventories will either decline or, at the worst, rise only a fraction of what existing forecasts are calling for.

The US will see lower inventories

In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA painted a bullish picture regarding total commercial crude and petroleum product stocks for the US. In the table below, you can see that it now believes that these stocks for this year will end up at 1.260 billion barrels. This represents a downward revision of 26 million barrels from its prior estimate of 1.286 billion barrels. Even with higher oil production figures for the US, some of this decrease in inventory levels will transfer into next year, with total stocks coming in 9 million barrels lower than previously anticipated.

*Created by Author

OECD nations show the opposite

While US inventories are expected to look better, total OECD inventories will rise. As you can see in the table below, global oil supply is expected to come in higher this year and next year compared to what the EIA thought just a month ago. On top of this, global demand has been revised down for last year and that has carried over into weaker demand for 2017 and 2018. When you look at the implications here, you can see that the combination of these revisions pushed the estimate for the excess supply of oil up last year and for next year. In addition, the deficit that was anticipated for this year is now smaller at 0.17 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

Small fluctuations of between 0.06 million barrels per day and 0.15 million barrels per day may look small when you consider that global oil demand is approaching 100 million barrels per day. However, when added up over their relevant time periods, they result in large inventory fluctuations. Collectively, these revisions will amount to an extra 116.86 million barrels of oil on the market over three years. To put this in perspective, the OECD glut today is around 300 million barrels. In the table below, you can see the fallout that this should have for OECD commercial stocks.

*Created by Author

What’s interesting about this is that the EIA now expects total commercial inventories among these developed nations to be 5 million barrels higher for this year than they did a month ago. Next year, the revision is 30 million barrels, bringing total inventories to 3.054 billion barrels. There’s an interesting disparity here that’s worth discussing. While the EIA’s call is for total stocks to be 35 million barrels above anticipated, the rest of that difference is expected to go to non-OECD nations and/or floating storage. Within the OECD, not only is the EIA saying that stocks will come in lower in the US despite stronger supply and weaker demand across the globe, it’s also saying that the OECD nations other than the US will make up for this and more.

Expect the outcome to look better

Instead of rising OECD inventories that the EIA is calling for, I propose a different outcome. I have long been a proponent of the idea that global oil demand is stronger than the EIA and other organizations have suggested, and I also believe that the ultimate ramping up of production in the US will be slower than expected. If I am correct, we should see forecasts put out by organizations like the EIA gradually revised lower over time, because their inaccurate supply/demand balance figures must show up somewhere.

*Created by Author

Behold the graph above. In it, you can see the EIA’s estimates for OECD inventory levels for where they will be at the end of 2017 and 2018 (with each month shown representing that month’s estimate for the year-end result). For not just 2017, but 2018 as well, estimates have been reduced over time. For 2018, there have only been four months of the past 10 that have seen higher year-end estimates, and for 2017 that number is just one. On the whole, from the start of this year, inventories have been revised down 104 million barrels, and a significant part of that can be chalked up to growing expectations for demand over time.

*Created by Author. Amounts in millions of barrels per day.

In the graph above, you can see the EIA’s expectation for 2017 oil demand growth over time. At each month, starting in January of 2016, the number plotted represents the EIA’s estimate in that month for what it believed total oil demand growth would be for this year compared to last. This actually doesn’t look that odd because the data is remarkably consistent at around 1.4 million barrels per day and seems to be the opposite of what I mentioned about demand expectations being revised higher. What this data omits, though, is the fact that the EIA has often revised 2016’s base demand figure in its monthly reports as well. In the graph below, you can see that the nominal demand estimate for 2017 has been rising over time.

*Created by Author. Amounts in millions of barrels per day.

What this demonstrates is that the base (in this case, the 2016 demand estimate) was revised higher. This rise, combined with a similar rise for 2016, has kept the growth between both years almost identical from month to month. If we adjust for this by taking the starting base for 2016’s oil demand and keeping it flat from the time that 2017 estimates became available, the end result would be the graph below. In it, you can see that true oil demand has soared. Effective oil demand in 2017 is 3.02 million barrels per day above where it was for 2016.

*Created by Author. Amounts in millions of barrels per day.

The EIA is not alone in seeing bullish oil demand revisions. OPEC, from the time it began offering a forecast of 2017 demand in July of last year, through its most recent report in October of this year, has done the exact same thing. In the graph below, you can see its regular monthly estimate for 2017 oil demand growth, as well as the adjusted figure like how I provided for the EIA. This shows that, instead of demand for 2017 being 1.45 million barrels per day above 2016’s number, the effective increase due to revisions is 2.62 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author. Amounts in millions of barrels per day.

Takeaway

The EIA showed oil investors a picture that suggests this year is better for the US and about the same for the OECD when it comes to oil inventories; but next year is slated to deteriorate as OECD stocks jump. Given the downtrend in inventory revisions this year and next for OECD nations, I wouldn’t be so sure. Demand has been understated for a while now, as pointed out in this article, and that is likely to contribute to a higher consumption of what oil has been and will be pumped. So long as OPEC sticks to its guns and continues with its agreement through next year, high demand will help to offset projected oil inventory increases, leading to a more attractive market for bulls.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.