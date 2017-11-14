Is Crude Oil Setting Another Trap?

$60 crude is in view

I wrote an article just over a year ago that saw potential for $60 oil. Despite a gain of $6, crude backed off from resistance to a low of $42 as hopes of further OPEC action faded away.

I reiterated the call in August, and we have since seen the follow-through to $57, with $60 resistance in clear view amidst the recent tension in the Middle East. It is highly likely that the $60 level will act like a magnet in coming sessions/weeks and give a boost to oil stocks across the board.

The real question is: Where do we go next?

Don't forget the last trap

Back in January 2015, I warned in an article, "Crude Oil Is Setting The Trap," that the market consensus for an oil recovery was premature. Heavy speculative activity and continued shale production was a headwind for prices, and I also predicted that any OPEC cut would be largely meaningless. It took another year to finally see the end of the crude oil unwind.

One of the key reasons for the collapse in crude was large speculative activity in the futures market, which was skewed to the long side. As the market continued lower, these longs capitulated and added further steam to the collapse in price.

Stable prices in 2017 have again led to a heavily long positioning in COT futures activity as the market tries to predict a price rebound, which DailyFX notes:

"Large speculators added over 56k contracts during the most recent reporting period, which was the single largest weekly increase since the first week of August... total net-long position just crossed back above the 500k-threshold for the first time since March, and at +503k it’s very near the record long seen on the week of Feb 24 when over 556k contracts were held... The caveat could be an overly saturated market given the large number of speculative positions already betting on higher prices. Where will more fuel come from for higher prices?"

So once again, as oil prices climb and market participants see an end to the struggles of oil companies, there is a strong risk of negative sentiment that could lead to a flush-out of long positions. The key issue for crude then, is to consider where the potential headwinds are for the current rally.

Which price drivers are in play?

U.S. rig counts recently posted their lowest level since May 2016, which is a continuation of the trend that begun this year as prices dipped lower. As we push ahead towards $60, it is likely that we will see an uptick in rigs. At 729, the number is still much higher than the 450 rigs that were in use a year ago, and therefore, we will see continued production strength in the U.S. due to the recent oil price rally. Recent oil inventories data showed a surprise stock gain, so the future path of supply could still weigh on prices.

The real price driver for oil at the moment is the Middle East, which has seen tensions reaching worrying levels once again. Although the purge of Saudi Arabian officials looks to have peaked, the country has put Lebanon in its sights for a potential conflict and is raising Saudi-Iranian hostilities. If anything has the potential to push oil through the $60 mark, it will likely be geopolitics rather than domestic supply/demand.

If we are to see a bull trap in crude oil, then it could come from the overheated state of risk assets. The recent intraday drops in the Nikkei and DAX of 3.6% and 2%, respectively, are a sign that liquidity may be thin as we approach year end. Alongside this, professionals are ringing the bell on the high yield debt market which has been distorted by Central Bank asset purchases. Any negative catalyst could see large-scale profit-taking, and this leads us back to the futures positioning in oil.

Conclusion

In the sessions ahead, I expect to see crude oil hit the $60 target, and it's possible that the market could push through this by a few dollars, which would create a head fake breakout and possibly add to further speculative buying.

At this point, it will be important to watch price action and futures positioning. As the first cracks may be appearing in an overheated market, the current rally in crude oil may simply be another temporary high. Profit-taking and commercial hedging would not be unwise around the $60 price level, and investors would be advised not to fall for another crude oil trap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trading WTI options.