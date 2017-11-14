AdCare Health Systems Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor - Another Update

Big change, but too bad the change only concerns its new name, Regional Health Properties, and its new ticker symbol.

This article was prompted by one of my followers who just posted a comment that suggested that AdCare Health Systems (ADK) was actually doing better. I have copied and pasted the comment in its entirety here:

Positive cash flow from operations. More going on than meets the eye here. Not concerned about survival. In fact, opportunity to hit the lotto here on preferred under $10. With tax loss selling might see 7... who knows. Have seen this situation before and returns can be off the charts if willing to wait maybe as long as 12 months to get a whopping dividend payment (pref is cumulative), and, when and if that happens, which I expect it will, pfd of course would be back to 20. Run the numbers on getting 4 quarters of dividends next time this year plus more than doubling principle. Trade not without risk but potential return off the charts. I was a buyer at 39 cents on common and will look to buy pfd for a long term investment. However, not for weak stomachs.

This review updates my initial look at ADK as I reported it in my January 31, 2017, article, "AdCare Health Systems Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor - An Update." In that article, I concluded:

According to the above snapshot of AdCare Health's financial highlights provided by Finviz, ADK's common share performance these past three months did not quite capture the full reality of its terrible performance. ADK has a market cap of a paltry $31.51 million, even less than the $37.30 million of three short months ago. And on sales of $27.70 million, it lost another $15.50 million.



Consequently, I continue to believe this company is in serious trouble, and I am mystified by the past quarter price increase of its single preferred. Yes, it offers a tremendous yield, but is the attendant risk worth it? I think not.

Let's see how the commons of ADK have performed over the past year since I wrote the previous article. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.



Over the past year, ADK's share price has continued its downward descent from $1.58/share on 11/10/16 to its current $0.91. And as far as I know, its common does not pay a dividend. In fact, because of the company's recent name change to Regional Health Properties (NYSEMKT:RHE), it was not listed on my go-to DividendInvestor.com, where I get my dividend payment histories.

According to Finviz financial highlights concerning ADK:

... and couldn't find anything because the ticker symbol no longer exists, having been replaced by its new ticker symbol RHE on 10/2/17, which still cannot be found on Finviz. Upon further investigation, I found RHE on Quantum, my long-time favorite search site.

After clicking the link "Find All Related Securities for RHE," I eventually found the following:

From my latest look and the above Notes, I am more confused than ever. It seems that RHE-A has replaced ADK-A as of 10/2/17; however, both symbols are listed on my IP platform and at wildly diverging prices: RHE-A at $7.15*, and ADK-A closed at $21.58. Then, in the Notes above, it indicates that ADK-A will be called, or not, at 25.00, which will mean a big win for the holders if, in fact, it is called.

The price discrepancy is a result of this morning's price and the time I provided the screenshot below, which was when I first wrote this article a few days ago.

I followed with a look at its current price at MarketWatch:

I'm stopping here because if you haven't gotten the picture as yet that any investment in this company is a terrible bet, nothing further I can say will convince you of this. However, its current yield is off the charts, and if you are a lottery ticket enthusiast, you might want to place a bet. I like risk, but I'm not so hot on insane risk. I don't bet on companies that continually lose money and value as ADK has since I began following it. Furthermore, RHE at 0.33/share in no way increases my confidence that these merged entities will survive.

