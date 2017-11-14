Starbucks: Rating Update

Primarily due to the recent run-up in the stock price, I revise my rating from BUY to HOLD.

In this article, I review the key metrics and provide my followers with insight into the results and management commentary.

Investment Thesis

I revise my rating from BUY to HOLD as a result of the recent run-up in the stock price combined with a significant downward revision of the company's long-term growth outlook.

The Stock Increased Following Disappointing Results

I initiated Starbucks (SBUX) with a BUY rating on October 2 with my article Starbucks: Buy The Dip. Since then, the stock has increased by 6% in six weeks, tripling the index return:

SBUX data by YCharts

As with all companies that I include in my portfolio or discuss on Seeking Alpha, I analyze their earnings releases and provide timely updates. The following are my notes from Starbucks' latest quarterly results.

Fiscal 4Q17 Earnings Release

On November 2, the company reported financial results for its 13-week fiscal fourth quarter ("F4Q17") and 52-week fiscal year ended October 1, 2017 ("F2017").

The company's global comparable store sales rose 2.0% in F4Q17, which was lower than the 3.2% expected by analysts, but adjusted for the hurricanes in the quarter, comparable sales were up 3.0%. This is a figure I watch closely as it provides me with insight into the company's organic growth and steady-state financial performance in the future. In addition, the 2.0% rise in average ticket shows the company is able to pass on input cost inflation to customers.



Consolidated net revenues were $5.7 billion, or flat from $5.7 billion in the year-ago quarter ("F4Q16"), which included an extra week. Excluding the $412 million for the extra week in F4Q16, consolidated net revenues grew 8% year-over-year ("YoY"). The 8% comp growth in China, which was driven by the 7% growth in transactions, contributed significantly to the top-line growth.

Membership in Starbucks Rewards grew 11% YoY to 13.3 million members in the U.S., with member spend representing 36% of U.S. company-operated sales. Mobile Order and Pay reached 10% of transactions in U.S. company-operated stores. You may read my in-depth interview on Mobile Order in my article: Starbucks: Interview On Mobile Order. I admit that this was not my most original headline.

Long-Term Guidance

Most importantly, the company revised its long-term guidance downward:

Annual global comparable store sales growth of 3% to 5%

Annual consolidated net revenue growth in the high single digits

Annual earnings per share growth of 12% or greater

Annual ROIC of 25% or greater

The above metrics represent a significant revision of the guidance provided in December of 2016:

... the company’s five-year strategic plan to grow revenue by 10 percent, EPS by 15-20 percent, and drive mid-single digit comp growth each year, as it plans to open approximately 12,000 new stores globally by 2021 while continuing to elevate the Starbucks Experience around the world.

Shareholder-Friendly Management

The company repurchased 15.1 million shares of common stock in F4Q17, and the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share, an increase of 20%. The company also committed to returning $15 billion to shareholders throughout the next three years. As the following graph illustrates, the company has significantly and consistently raised its dividend since 2010:



SBUX data by YCharts

One comment that drew my attention in the earnings call was the following:

Dividends over the six-year period increased an average of 24% annually and our earnings payout ratio is now nearly 50%. Today, we announced another 20% increase in our quarterly cash dividend to $0.30 per share, and we also announced a new commitment to returning $15 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases over the next three years. As part of this action, we will increase our leverage to support debt ratings that are one notch lower than our current rating agency results. This reflects our confidence in the strength of the business and our commitment to increasing cash return to shareholders.

I am generally not a fan of companies leveraging their balance sheet to return increased payouts to shareholders, but in this case, I note that the company's leverage remains manageable. In contrast, for example, I do not believe this to be the case for Philip Morris (PM), as I recently discussed in Why Did Philip Morris Really Sink? and Philip Morris On A Downhill Slope.

I will continue to monitor the company's fundamentals in order to spot any red flags that may emerge, as I believe raising debt to increase shareholder payout is an addiction on a slippery slope.

Rating Update

The company's stock price has increased 6% in a short period. I note that the company's long-term fundamental outlook is positive, its dividend yield is attractive in the context of continued growth, and its shareholder-friendly management will continue to benefit shareholders for years to come.

Having said that, primarily due to the recent run-up in the stock price combined with a significant downward revision of the company's long-term growth outlook, I revise my rating on Starbucks from BUY to HOLD.

I will continue to monitor the company and provide my followers and subscribers with timely updates.

