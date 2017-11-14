Spectra Energy Should Not Trade Under $40 For Long

Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) looks undervalued to me at present considering its present valuation, growth metrics and generous dividend yield on offer. In fact, the company just announced its 40th consecutive dividend increase which means it has raised the quarterly dividend payout for the last 10 years now. Presently, Spectra's yield is over the 7% mark and with the stock down over 10% year to date, I just feel that eventually value investors will come in here and pick up this stock in droves. Although Spectra's pay-out ratio is above 80% at present, operating cash flow at the firm continues to rise and the company is on-course to meet its distributable cash flow goal of $1.4 billion-$1.48 billion by year end.

Distributable cash flow grew by over 27% in its most recent quarter and even free cash flow actually came into the black in the third quarter which was helped greatly by the 80% spike in earnings Spectra reported in Q3. Earnings growth doesn't look like it will only happen this year though. Analysts following this stock believe Spectra will grow its earnings by 6% on average over the next 5 years. Currently Spectra trades with a forward earnings multiple of 11.96 and a sales multiple of 4.6. WE have not seen these numbers for more than a decade. Here are more reasons why this stock is looking increasingly attractive at present.

First off, the fundamentals look promising for Spectra for a number of reasons. Long term, I continue to be bullish on oil and gas prices as I believe inflation will continue to pick up over time. In fact, Spectra is an ideal candidate for a low volatility play in energy. Why? Well because of the long term nature of its contracts, the company's earnings are not directly correlated to the commodities which it transports through its pipelines. We saw this stability in the steep bear market in energy from mid 2014 to the start of 2016. Whereas crude oil prices plummeted heavily for example over that time-frame, Spectra's shares only lost on average about 10% through that period and profits and sales actually grew.

Furthermore even with average contract year lengths being close to double digits, if inflation were to spike for example, Spectra can increase its annual rates on gas and liquid contracts as its own costs will be higher. Moreover on new projects, Spectra sounds out the market to see if there is adequate demand for the facility. Interested parties can then commit where a first come-first served process is the order of the day. This is a crucial step as capital commitments can be very high in this sector when building out pipelines. Therefore getting potential customers to sign up for volume commitments and the like can make funding much easier at the outset.

Speaking of funding, Spectra's balance sheet looks healthy as the company still has more than twice the amount of equity on its balance sheet over the debt load. Spectra's balance sheet along with support from its majority owned partner Enbridge should be plenty sufficient to drive the next wave to growth projects Spectra has on its books. As long as crude oil (now trading up at $57 a barrel) continues to make higher highs and higher lows, Spectra continue to look like a smart long term play.

From a technical standpoint, shares have continued to make higher annual lows since the bear market bottom in early 2016. In fact shares are still trading about 12% above their 2016 lows so as long as we stay above the $35 level, shares will technically remain in an uptrend. More conservative traders could wait for a weekly swing here but it looks like Spectra shares are going to put in their annual lows any day now. Yearly lows are usually excellent buying opportunities and I don't think this one will be any different. Furthermore the weekly stochastics as well as momentum indicators are now again in oversold territory. I'm expecting a daily swing here shortly as the stock hovers around the $40 mark.

Timing when to scale into value plays can be tricky. The dividend yield though is a big drawing card here though. If we have to hold stock underwater for a period of time, we will use all dividend payments to buy more shares which over time will reduce the cost basis of our initial investment. I just think the strong competitive advantages Spectra has which are obviously associated with its infrastructure, its growth profile and the dividend should mean we get a bottom here soon. This week should tell us a lot..

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SEP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.