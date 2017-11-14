Coal Boom Builds Up 'Safer' Dividend Basic Materials Gains In November

Analyst one-year targets proved that $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top "safe" basic materials stocks projected 2.46% LESS gain than that from $5K invested in all ten. High priced big dogs set the Basic pace.

Besides safety margin, 'safer' basic materials stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 11/10/17 to further verify their dividend support.

49 of 80 Basic Materials top yield stocks were tagged "safer" for dividends because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields 11/10/17.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Allege Top Ten "Safer" Basic Materials Dog Stocks Could Net 8.5% to 58.8% Gains By Nvember, 2018

Seven of the ten top-yield "safer" dividend basic materials dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for September proved 70% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades predicted to September 2018 were:

CNX Coal Resources (CNXC) netted $588.21 per estimates from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for CNXC.

Alliance Resource (ARLP) netted $395.30 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Innophos Holdings (IPHS) netted $322.06, based on dividends plus guesses from three analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Foresight Energy (FELP) netted $228.10 based on dividends and the median price estimate from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

Natural Resources (NRP) netted $224.70 based on target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Westlake Chemical (WLKP) netted $181.92 based on a target price from two analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) netted $114.24 based on dividends plus price estimates from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

Alliance Holdings (AHGP) netted $93.29 based on no target price estimates from analysts, just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCQX:FSUGY) netted $87.32 based on no estimates from analysts, just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 89% more than the market as a whole.

Rio Tinto (RIO) netted $85.43 based on target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 23.2% on $1k invested in each of these ten 'Safer' dividend Basic Materials dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 2% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

November 'Safer' Dividend Basic Materials Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here November 10 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YCharts for forty-nine of eighty stocks in the basic materials sector produced the actionable conclusions discussed herein.

Twelve of Thirteen Industries Were Represented By The 49 'Safer' Basic Materials Equities Listed

Twelve component industries in the basic materials sector out of thirteen were represented by the set of 49 firms that showed positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of November 10. The industry representation broke-out, thus: Coal (7); Industrial Metals & Minerals (14); Chemicals (5); Building Materials (2); Agricultural Inputs (2); Lumber & Wood Production (2); Steel (4); Specialty Chemicals (5); Gold (1); Paper & Paper Products (5); Copper (1); Silver (1); Aluminum (0).

Top ten "safer" basic materials dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of November 10 represented the first five industries on the list above.

Basic Materials With 'Safer' Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 top yield Basic Materials stocks culled by yield from the above list of 80. Below is the list of 49 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.



Corporate cash flow success, however, is always manipulated by boards of directors who sometimes choose to create company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Forecast (11) A 5.06% 1 yr. Average Upside and (12) An 10.88% Net Gain From Top 30 "Safer" Dividend Basic Materials Dogs

Dogs on the "Safer" dividend basic materials stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of November 13, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 5.7% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten November basic material "Safer" dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 4.8% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were found to provide more accurate projected estimates. Estimates provided by one analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was shown in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Showed No Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend Basic Materials Dogs

Ten "Safer" dividend basic materials firms with the biggest yields November 10 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected (13) 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Achiever Dogs, To Deliver 17.85% VS. (14) 18.3% Net Gains from All Ten by November, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten basic materials pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 2.46% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced "safer" dividend basic materials dog, CNX Coal Resources (CNXC) showed the best net gain of 57.63% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend basic materials dogs as of November 13 were: CSR Limited (OTCPK:CSRLF); Fortescue Metals Group (OTCQX:FSUMF); (OTCQX:FSUGY); CNX Coal Resources (CNXC); SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP), with prices ranging from $3.10 to $17.70.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend basic materials dogs as of September 6 were: Alliance Resource (ARLP); Westlake Chemical (WLKP); Alliance Holdings (AHGP); Natural Resources (NRP); Terra Nitrogen Co (TNH), with prices ranging from $18.95 to $87.50.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend "Safer" Dividend Basic Materials dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: pinterest.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long VEDL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.