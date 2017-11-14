4 Reasons That Support A Rebound In Platinum



Platinum is both an industrial and a precious metal. Platinum’s nickname is “rich man’s gold” because it had a long history of trading at a premium to the price of the yellow metal. However, since 2014, platinum has been a laggard in the precious metals sector. Meanwhile, the weakness in platinum could be an opportunity for investors and traders with lots of patience as there are at least four reasons why we could be on the verge of a rebound in the coming months.

The four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange are gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. All of the rare metals that are often attractive to investors and industrial users have posted gains so far in 2017. As of Monday, November 13, 2017, gold was trading at $1279 per ounce, 11% higher on the year. On the same date, silver was at the $17.05 level, 6.8% above its 2016 closing level. Palladium was at $994 and the leader of the sector with a better than 46% increase on the year. Meanwhile, platinum was hovering around the $935 level, just 3.2% higher thus far in 2017. Platinum has been a precious laggard, and the reason could date back to 2008.

Platinum has been a dog with fleas and 2008 wounded the metal for investors

Platinum has been the worst performing precious metal in past years, even though the metal that comes from two countries in the world, South Africa and Russia, is rare, expensive to extract from the crust of the earth, and has a myriad of industrial applications. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, platinum traded to an all-time high in 2008 when the price of the metal reached $2308.80 per ounce on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. On November 13, at $935 platinum is almost $1375 or 59.5% below its peak price.

Perhaps the most significant problem facing platinum is the price action that occurred following platinum’s high in 2008. The high came in March 2008, and seven months later, it was trading at a low of $761.80 in October of that same year. The price action in the metal that became a lot less precious in just over one-half a year burned so many investors, speculators and market participants that the memories of losses linger. Over a four-month period from July through October, the price plunged from over $2000 to under $800 per ounce. Many of those wounded by platinum’s descent likely swore never to return to the metal that caused so much financial pain.

However, the demand for industrial commodities has been picking up with many raw materials moving to the upside over recent months. Palladium, copper and base metals, iron ore and steel, lumber, and crude oil have all experienced varying degrees of impressive price rallies since late 2015 and early 2016, but platinum continues to languish. Platinum hit a low of $812.20 in January 2016. Although the price is almost $125 per ounce higher than that nadir, the price action has lagged many of the industrial metals, minerals, and other industrial raw materials. Platinum is cheap, and I do not use that term loosely. There are currently compelling factors that tell us that platinum will eventually go from laggard to leader and dog to superstar in the months and years to come.

Reason one: A rare industrial and precious metal

Platinum is a rare industrial and precious metal that is located deep in the crust of the earth or as a byproduct of other metal ores. Primary production from South Africa comes from deep mines where the cost of production is higher than that of gold. In Russia, platinum is a byproduct of nickel production as the ore contains the precious metal.

Each year, there are around 250 tons of platinum output, while gold production is over ten times higher at approximately 2800 tons. Platinum’s high resistance to heat makes it a metal that is ideally suited for many automobile catalytic converters, oil refinery catalysts, and in the manufacturing of other products like fiberglass. At the same time, platinum has medicinal properties, and some chemotherapy treatments contain the metal. The bottom line is that platinum is a rare industrial and a precious metal. When it comes to its valuable properties, platinum jewelry tends to be pure, while gold is alloyed with other metals. Therefore, reason one is that while the price of platinum has been under tremendous pressure over recent years, the rare and precious nature of the metal will eventually cause it to rise again.

I believe that the terms “cheap” or expensive” are often thrown around too easily by market participants and analysts. To me, the only measure of whether a commodity is cheap is to compare it on a historical basis to other raw materials that can serve as a substitute.

Reason two: Platinum is cheap compared to gold

Since 2014, platinum has traded at a discount to the price of gold. Source: CQG

Before 2011, the platinum minus gold spread traded from a low of $121.10 discount to a premium of around $1200 per ounce, and it spent most of its time trading between a $100 and $200 premium to the price of the yellow metal. However, since 2014, the platinum has traded at an ever-increasing discount to gold, reaching a new all-time low of just over $370 discount over recent months. On November 13, platinum was trading at around a $344 discount to the yellow metal, which is close to the recent all-time bottom. These days, either platinum is cheap, gold is expensive, or a bit of both from a historical perspective. Therefore, the second reason that platinum is likely to rebound, at least when compared to gold, is mean reversion. A reversion to the mean dating back to 1974 would make platinum outperform the yellow precious metal.

Reason three: Platinum is cheap compared to palladium

Platinum and palladium are both platinum group metals. While both have similar properties, and both are products of South Africa and Russia, platinum is a denser metal with a higher resistance to heat. Therefore, when it comes to industrial applications, its properties often make platinum a better choice. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the price of platinum minus the price of palladium illustrates, the spread has traded in a range from a discount for platinum under palladium of $344 in 2001 to a premium for platinum of over $1600 in 2008. Platinum has spent the lion’s share of time since 1982 trading at a higher price than palladium, and from 2003 through 2014, the premium was never lower than $500 per ounce. Recently, platinum fell to a discount to the price of palladium for the first time since 2001. The third reason why platinum’s day will come once again is that it is historically cheap compared to palladium. Given the price history dating back more than thirty-five years, mean reversion tells us that platinum will eventually outperform palladium in the future. Moreover, industrial users are likely to take advantage of the lower price of platinum because of its value proposition.

Reason four: Laggards often become leaders in the world of commodities

Commodities are volatile assets, and platinum is a metal with both industrial and investment qualities. The investment attraction of platinum has suffered over recent years, mainly because it has become cheaper than both gold and palladium. Meanwhile, on the long-term chart, platinum is currently undergoing a long period of price consolidation. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart shows, price momentum has declined into oversold territory after falling steadily since 2011. In early 2016, the slow stochastic crossed to the upside, but it remains in an oversold condition. Platinum has been in price consolidation mode for a long time, and that could be a very healthy sign for the future performance of the metal. In the volatile world of commodities where price variance is the norm, rather than the exception, laggards often become leaders and vice versa.

Platinum has been a laggard for going on four years in the precious metals sector, and every dog has its day. Platinum offers the best value in the world of precious metals and I believe we will start seeing platinum reflect its fundamentals and comparative value when it comes to gold and palladium, sooner rather than later.

