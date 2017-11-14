Sayona Mining: A Derisked Lithium And Gold Stock

A lot of good things have happened for Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF) in the past month. When I mentioned them in my first articles, they were a promising lithium miner in need of cash. Today they have A$5 million in cash, have discovered possible gold-bearing conglomerate in their Pilbara properties, and an MOU (memorandum of understanding) was signed with leading China-based battery manufacturer Huan Changyuan Lico Co Ltd, subsidiary of Fortune 500 company China Minmetals Group.

The events over the last month have compelled me to write a more thorough article on Sayona. I believe the company is now derisked, and their potential keeps getting better.

Gold prospects

On 10/19, Sayona discovered Fortescue Group rocks at the Deep Well tenement. These rocks have potential for conglomerate hosted gold mineralization.

What makes this discovery interesting is its proximity to Loudens Patch. On 9/26, De Grey Mining discovered 91 gold nuggets at Loudens Patch, which is a very significant gold discovery. Sayona has announced that they will be focusing their gold exploration efforts in the Deep Well tenement.

Another Sayona property that has great potential for gold is their Friendly Creek tenement at E47/3802. Pioneer Resources (OTC:PIONF) recently explored their property which borders Sayona's and returned encouraging results.

Using Geoview, a free tool available from the Government of Western Australia, I was able to locate Sayona's and Pioneer's tenements. The gold diamonds represent precious metal mines or mineral deposits recorded in the MINEDEX government database. The highlighted interpreted bedrock geology is called the Soanesville group. Notice how the gold diamonds follow the edge of this bedrock formation. How I would love to walk that line with a metal detector!

The Sayona 10/19 announcement led me to discover the recent Pilbara Gold Rush. "The excitement around this emerging Pilbara gold rush is largely due to the belief that the system could be similar to the Witwatersrand basin in South Africa, which hosts around 2.7 billion ounces and has so far produced roughly 1.5 billion to 1.6 billion ounces."

There is real potential in Sayona's property. Given their proximity to known good gold exploration results, I wouldn't be surprised if Sayona becomes a company with two focuses; lithium and gold. At the very least, I expect some gold finds from their exploration, which will drive the share price up. De Grey's share price was up 150% after they announced the Loudens Patch discovery.

The Authier Lithium project

Sayona's Authier project is located in province of Quebec, Canada.

Until recently, it seemed that Sayona would never get the interest it deserved for the Authier project. Authier is a resource of good size, is close to other hard rock lithium miners (Galaxy and Nemaska), has excellent infrastructure, and a low startup Capex of C$66m.

The MOU with Changyuan was exactly what the company and shareholders needed. The MOU is described as a "Strategic alliance to explore marketing, technical, and financial development options for the Authier lithium project" and an "Alliance to focus on fast-tracking towards production and exploring for value-adding opportunities for the Authier spodumene concentrate production."

With this development, I believe Sayona Mining is derisked. They now have a strong partner who needs to secure lithium supply for the upcoming EV transition in China. Changyuan is currently expanding their production from 16000 tonnes of battery cathode material in 2016 to 36000 tonnes in 2018. Being a subsidiary of a Fortune 500 company, Changyuan has access to the funding and connections needed to get Authier financed for production.

West Australian Lithium Potential

Sayona has many properties in Western Australia that are highly prospective for lithium.

The focus for Sayona has been the Mallina project, located at E47/2983 above. The Mallina project is located approximately 80 kilometres west of the Pilgangoora lithium deposits of Altura Mining (ASX:AJM) (OTCPK:ALTAF) and Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) (OTCPK:PILBF), which have resources of 40MT and 156MT, respectively. The Pilbara Minerals resource is one of the largest hard rock lithium resources in the world. Sayona has recently had success at Mallina with a new discovery. This discovery at Area C has pegmatites "intermittently outcropping along an 800m+ strike extent and have been observed up to 15m in width." The rock samples have returned very high lithium content as shown.

Sayona has 2000 sq km of Australian tenements. Exploration of these tenements is bound to produce good lithium results eventually. Authier is their focus and immediate future, but the future in Western Australia could be even brighter.

Cash

On 11/8, Sayona announced that they were able to raise A$4.87 million in cash through their rights issue, which closed as heavily oversubscribed. This showed great support by Sayona's shareholders, who see the potential in the company. With this amount of cash, Sayona is well funded to move their Authier lithium project towards production, and fund their field exploration programs for lithium and gold.

Management

Sayona's management is unmatched for moving hard rock lithium projects forward. Sayona and Altura Mining (market cap A$760m) share three of the same directors. These directors include Altura CEO James Brown, Alan Buckler, and Dan O’Neill. These directors have been with Altura since 2010 or earlier. They brought Altura from an exploration stage company, to securing an offtake agreement and financing for their Pilgangora lithium project.

Altura may experience some growing pains to get their operation up to nameplate production in 2018. I see this as a good thing for Sayona. The experience the management team will gain over the next 12 months will prove invaluable to Sayona, which could possibly be at the same stage Altura is in 12 months.

Through Altura, Sayona's management has connections with Chinese lithium and battery companies, experience in securing financing, and will have fresh experience in bringing Altura's Pilgangora mine to production.

Schedule and Risk

Sayona is a micro-cap stock. Micro-cap stocks have market capitalizations between 50 and 300 million. The big risks with micro-cap stocks are the lack of information available, possible bankruptcy, and low liquidity. It is possible that you will lose your investment on these types of stocks.

Currently, Sayona is a mining company without any revenue. Per the timeline in their recent company presentation, they intend to be producing lithium concentrates by Q4 2019.

That means the money they have on hand will have to support the company until a new source of financing is in place. Using Altura as an example, I would expect financing to occur immediately after they secure an offtake agreement.

Per the Quarterly Cashflow Report dated June 2017, Sayona spent 4.7 million in the first half of 2017. Most of these funds were used for exploration and evaluation, with the remaining on staff costs, and administration and corporate costs. This is a fast burn rate. Sayona was knee-deep in drilling Authier to expand its resource during the first half of 2017, so that does help explain why they spent so much. If we use that as a worst case, that brings us to about Q3 next year, when the company expects offtake and financing.

Obviously, offtake and financing are needed by Q3 or Q4 2018. If the schedule slides, Sayona may require another rights issue, further diluting their shares. Or if an offtake isn't secured that could be the end of Sayona Mining. However, I feel that risk is low with the current demand for lithium and the recent MOU.

I believe other areas of risk are low. The management's experience in engineering, studies, permitting, construction, and operation of a hard rock lithium mine will prove priceless to Sayona. This is what separates Sayona from other lithium juniors, and what will make them succeed.

Conclusion

In my opinion, no emerging hard rock lithium company is better positioned to succeed than Sayona. They have the best management for bringing Authier to production, great gold and lithium exploration possibilities, and have enough cash to reach the offtake/financing stage. By this time next year I expect an offtake agreement and full financing, following in the footsteps of Altura Mining.

I plan to hold Sayona a long time. I believe the best time to sell would be after they complete a full year of production at Authier. If possible, buy Sayona on the Australian exchange for better liquidity.

For more promising lithium miners, see my other articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASX:SYA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.