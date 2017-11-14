Devon - Ride Along (Part 2)

Our back of the envelope Meramec valuation puts the asset between $3.75 and $1.5 billion, which goes some but not all the way in closing the $10 billion valuation gap.

In Devon – Rid Along (Part 1) we did a general overview of Devon’s (DVN) major assets and highlighted the important roles still played by Devon’s oil sand and Barnett assets. In Devon – Under the Hood (Part 1) we used some visuals to drive home these points and did a “back of the envelope” valuation of Devon’s current proved reserves. From this we identified a roughly $10 billion “gap” between Devon’s current market cap and the value of the proved reserves that needs to be filled by the net present value ("NPV") of the unproved resource potential in the STACK and Delaware plays as well as the value of Devon’s stakes in the EnLink entities. Today we’ll take a look at Devon's STACK position, especially the Meramec, and come up with a rough valuation to see how much the STACK can help towards closing the $10 billion valuation gap.

STACK

There are plenty of overviews of the STACK out there. This article by Callum Turcan is a good one for getting one's bearings on Devon's position. Because we like doing really deep dives, we're going to bypass an overview of the STACK and get into some of the nitty gritty details.

First, remember the STACK is more gas and liquids than oil for most of the play. Just 25% of Devon's STACK production is oil. This is largely due to the nature of the Woodford (where most of the wells have been drilled) and not due to the nature of the Meramec. The Woodford is a bona fide shale play in that Woodford it is both the source, seal, and reservoir of its own hydrocarbons. As a result, its mixture of oil, gas, and NGLs has largely fallen in line with geologists' expectations based on measures of thermal maturity (specifically a measure of thermal maturity known as vitrinite reflectance or "VR"). The higher the VR the higher the thermal maturity, and therefore the greater the percentages of natural gas and NGLs (i.e. more of the oil has been "baked" or broken down into these smaller molecules). Here is a map of thermal maturity in the STACK from a presentation at the 2015 Woodford Liquids-Rich Horizontal Targets Congress.

Source: Using Thermal Maturity to Identify the Most Productive Part of the Oil Window to Target in the Woodford Shale, Slide 17, Brian J. Cardott, Oklahoma Geological Survey.

The wells shown in this map are all Woodford wells (not Meramec wells). As you can see, the wells southwest of the 1.4 vitrinite reflectance line (the red contour line) are almost entirely gas wells, and oil production increases as we move to the northeast to lower levels of thermal maturity.

Classifying the Meramec

Unlike the Woodford, the Meramec does not behave the way we would expect it to behave based on thermal maturity measures alone. Specifically, the Meramec is more oily than we would expect, and further, "finger printing" of the hydrocarbons tells us that most of the oil in the Meramec oil was actually sourced from the Woodford. While this might all sound like a bunch of mumbo jumbo to some readers, the key takeaway is that the Meramec may not be as much like a shale play as we would like to think.



As an analyst, bona fide shales are relatively easy to analyze because their “repeatability” makes them easy to model. You just generate a type curve and repeat it over and over again across the acreage (with a few minor variations here and there). Companies love these plays, too, because their repeatability makes for an especially easy "game" to play. To use an analogy, a perfectly repeatable shale is like a candy dispenser. You put a quarter in, turn the knob, and every time--without fail--you get the same amount of candy dispensed right into your hands. “Yes!” What a great game to play!

This "repeatability" is part of what made the shale revolution so exciting. No more dry holes! If the perfectly repeatable shale is like candy dispenser, the conventional "game" of drilling wildcat wells could feel like a game where not only was the outcome unknown but the rules themselves keep changing.

In between these two extremes (the perfectly pre-determined outcome and the utterly unknown unknown) lies a type of play that gets little to no discussion despite its increasing relevance. This is what reservoir engineers have referred to in the past as a "statistical play." A statistical play is like a poker game, so the outcomes are never known in advance, but you know enough of the parameters, and you can achieve enough scale, that you can weigh the odds and decide whether or not this is a game you'd like to play over and over again. In our view, several of the plays that have been caught up in the shale revolution actually fit this "statistical play" paradigm. These would include the Mississippian Lime (of SandRidge infamy) and the faulted Cardium in Alberta.

[Unfortunately, the vocabulary has become quite muddled since the shale revolution began. Before the shale revolution, "resource play" was often used synonymously with "statistical play" and became the favored term. Technically oil sands and coal bed methane were also "resource plays", but these were so conceptually and logistically distinct from statistical plays that there was rarely any confusion. Once the shale revolution emerged, you now how two types of plays that would look identical in terms of how they play was developed, but where the fundamental nature of the resource was different. Since both were generally referred to as "resource plays" and they didn't really look any different to investors, this key distinction, the distinction between a deterministically-repeatable play (i.e. the candy dispenser) and a statistically-repeatable play (i.e. the poker game), was lost.]

For our purposes, looking at the Meramec, this distinction is extremely important because it influences how we will interpret the results of top-performing wells, and how we will extrapolate that performance to undeveloped well locations. If your top-performing wells have a 30-day IP of 2,000 bbl/d oil and you have 1,000 undeveloped locations, those results and those locations have very different meanings if you're playing a game where you expect 2 “strike-outs” for every "home run" versus a game where you expect very nearly the same result every time you play. In very rough terms, you could say it takes 1,000 locations of the former to match the same value of 300 locations of the latter.

Source: Deep Drilling Insights

With this in mind, our evaluation of the Meramec portion of Devon’s STACK play will be heavily influenced by our sense of whether this play belongs further along the spectrum in the direction of a “statistical play” or further along the spectrum in the direction of a deterministically repeatable play.

Along these lines, the following remarks about the Meramec (from Rick Fritz in his May 2017 presentation to the American Association of Petroleum Geologists) caught our attention:

The overall faulting system has to be understood out here if you’re going to be involved in these [Meramec] wells, because you’ll still—in the deep STACK—get a really good well next to a really bad well, so there are things going on we still don’t really understand.

Source: Rick Fritz - Deep STACK: Exploration of the Over-pressured Meramec Shale in Blaine & Dewey Counties, OK. [Quotation starts at 19:26.]

This idea of having a really good well next to a really bad well is quintessential statistical play. And, similarly, from this perspective, Devon’s recent prolific Meramec well (the Privott 17-H) that came on at 6,000 BOE/d (50% oil), is as much a cause for concern as it is a cause for celebration. No doubt that sound absurd, but the point from this perspective is the fact that this well was a significant outlier, further supporting the hit-and-miss characterization. The question becomes “What is the cause of this outlier? New methods? Or did it just happen to intersect an especially overcharged fault in line with some statistical frequency we should expect going forward?"

Meramec Valuation

Two consideration affect the location counts we are willing to give Devon in this "back of the envelope" Meramec valuation. The first is the classification issue we just covered. The second is the large divide between gross and net acreage and well count figures reported in Devon's 2016 10k. While Devon claims 1,700 gross Meramec locations, we only care about how many net locations they have, because this is what we would want to multiply our per-well NPV estimate to get a valuation for the asset.

Often gross vs net consideration don't play in too heavily into our valuations because many of the E&Ps worth considering have large working interests in their major plays. In Devon's case, however, we know they have the non-operated Eagle Ford assets, so we know they are at least willing to get involved even if the working interest percentages are quite low. We also know from the 2016 10k that the 42 gross “wells in progress” (as of Feb. 1, 2017) amounted to just 14.5 wells on a net basis. Given that recent development focus on the STACK play, it seems reasonable to assume this 42-to-14.5 gross vs net divide was significantly influenced by the gross vs net dynamics in the STACK play itself. So, when Devon says it has 1,700 gross risked locations in the overpressured oil window of the Meramec, what does that mean on a net basis? Ultimately, we do not know the exact answer, only that it is most likely significantly lower than 1,700--perhaps even just half as much.

To get an estimated net present value ("NPV") per well, we take Devon’s reported modeling parameters for the Meramec and shape a rough type curve around these parameters.

Source: Devon's Q2 2016 Operations Report, Slide 9.

If we set these wells to start at time zero, meaning we start drilling, completing, and bringing them online today, we get an NPV per well of roughly $5 million per well. If we assume 1,000 net well locations, that brings us to $5 billion in value and helps us cover some ground in closing the $10 billion valuation gap. However, we need to be realistic and recognize that Devon is not going to drill, complete, and bring online 1,000 net wells at time zero. If the wells are spread out over 10 years, this drops the NPV per well to about $3.75 million. This is assuming a 7% discount rate. If raise that to 10% (to match the PV10 convention used in the industry), we get $2.5 million per well. Note that we are including $2.89/boe in G&A expenses (in line with the company totals) and we are assuming a royalty percentage of 15% for the mineral rights owners who have leased the rights to Devon. We chose 15% because 1/8th (12.5%) is the historical industry norm, and of late, with the shale revolution-driven leasing booms this has been driven up to the 20% range in many cases. Choosing 15% is splitting the difference while giving Devon some benefit of the doubt by favoring the low end.

So, optimistically we might say Devon's oil-rich Meramec assets are worth $3.75 billion. Pessimistically, we might take the $2.5 million per-well NPV and apply this to even fewer well locations based on the idea that the Meramec will prove to have more statistical play characteristics than initially expected, meaning there will be a few (or more) duds for every success. Dropping the 1,000 net locations to 600 "effective" or "equivalent" net locations, we would get a valuation of $1.5 billion.

[Note: This is all based on strip pricing for WTI and HH futures adjusted using the same pricing differentials used in Devon's 2016 reserve report estimates.]

Next Steps

In our next post, which will be "Devon - Under the Hood (Part 2)", we will do a similar valuation of Devon's Delaware assets to see how close they get us to closing (or perhaps surpassing) the valuation gap we identified in Devon - Under the Hood (Part 1), and hopefully we will also get to valuing Devon's stake in the EnLink entities. At that point we should be able to come to a conclusion as to whether Devon is over-, under-, or fairly priced.

