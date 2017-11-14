Here Is Your Chance To Play The GE Situation Correctly

Now is the time to buy in and give the new GE time to get back on track. Patience can lead to stellar returns five years from now.

For those that have been following General Electric (NYSE: GE), speculation of a possible dividend cut has been ongoing for some time. That speculation finally became reality Monday morning, when the dividend was reduced to an annual $0.48 per share; a 50% reduction. The announcement of the cut among other aspects of new CEO John Flannery's investor update did not go over particularly well. Shares were pummeled, and closed the day at $19 per share. The GE situation reminds me of a pro sports team embarking on a rebuild. By timing your entry well and giving it time, investors can come out on top in the long run.

Source: The Economist

The above picture seems to sum up what a lot of investors feel about General Electric as an investment after today. Who can blame them? General Electric has been a train wreck as an investment for the "buy and hold" type of investor that typically keeps GE shares in their portfolio over the long term. We probably don't need to run through all the details, but the picture isn't pretty. In all, investors have been abused to the tune of two dividend cuts and a loss of approximately 23% of investment over the past decade. That is the stuff of ruined retirements. A lot of investors sold out of GE today with arms tossed up, and utterances of "I cannot do this again".

Here is the thing. The same CEO that saw the company go off the rails during the financial crisis is the same man who tried to lead it into the future afterwards and failed. Jeff Immelt is now gone, and John Flannery (who has been around to see what hasn't worked) is leading GE in a new direction. This is similar in my mind to a NFL team that finished last in the league and has gone out and hired a new general manager.

Source: Buffalo Bills/NFL

This new "man in charge" is going to need to cut away a lot of the existing, bloated "junk" that is impeding him from resetting the franchise with a new purpose. Now close your eyes and replace "general manager" with "CEO". Next, think of this general manager having to trade away players that don't fit the culture or identity of the team that he/she is trying to establish. Perhaps they need to cut an expensive player with a bloated contract to free up cash to better use elsewhere for the time being. Now replace the idea of trading players with divesting assets. Finally, replace "bloated contract" with "dividend". Not to over simplify this, but sometimes these turnarounds are about getting both people and resources on the same page, and working towards a common goal in an efficient manner.

So what is this "new" General Electric? What is the identity that John Flannery is trying to instill in the company? One of the biggest issues with General Electric over the past decade, has been this ongoing agenda from management to operate GE as this mega-conglomerate. The company has made various acquisitions throughout the decade, most notably the highly capital intensive deals for Alstom in 2015 for $10B and the recent merger with Baker Hughes that launched Baker Hughes, a GE Company (NYSE: BHGE) with GE owning a majority stake.

Unfortunately, the acquisitions have not consistently generated a satisfactory return on investment whether it be due to poor market timing (energy sector), or poor synergies. The Alstom deal was particularly disappointing.

Despite being so aggressive in an attempt to grow through acquisitions, GE has consistently generated a poor return on invested capital that has resided in the low single digits. In other words, GE has put a LOT of capital into its business, and not gotten much in return. John Flannery aims to correct this by first focusing the business on strategic businesses such as Power, Aviation, and Healthcare. General Electric plans to divest approximately $20B of assets over the next 1-2 years including some legacy businesses such as Lighting and Transportation.

John Fannery outlined a more disciplined approach towards capital allocation moving forward. Past management seemed more keen to "throwing money" at the company to spur growth. The process moving forward will be more along the lines of "where can we put our capital that will generate the most return per dollar?". This is a welcome change in mindset from previous ideologies, and just comes down to execution.



So what of that dividend? Well, in my opinion the dividend cut was a great idea for the long term. General Electric simply could not afford it with projected 2018 cash flows at $6-7B, and a dividend set to cost GE $8B. The company is borrowing $6B as it is next year to fund pensions. Circling back to our analogy to a rebuilding sports franchise - John Flannery is stripping everything he can out of GE. That way, once the ship is "righted" and the company is self sustaining with cash - it can be built to perform over the long term. The dividend is simply part of that, and investors need to realize this.

A note on valuation. Earnings per share are expected to be approximately $1.00 - $1.07 per share in what is being dubbed a "reset" year. Even though this is would place forward earnings at 19X earnings - a higher price point than the average of 17X TTM earnings over the past decade, I would take traditional valuations with a grain of salt. Earnings per share in 2018 are not going to reflect the long term picture of company performance. The dividend was just cut, so yields relative to historic ranges mean nothing. Sometimes you need to evaluate the situation at hand to determine if a bottom could be in place.

What does that mean? Let's recap the current state of General Electric. The company's operations are in disarray. The company has acknowledged that operations are in terrible shape, and a whole lot of "fat" is about to be removed from the company. The dividend has now been cut for the second time in 10 years, and investors just sent shares to multi-year lows. A scroll through most comments on Seeking Alpha under General Electric news articles show that the majority of people commenting are "fed up" with the company.

Ask yourself - what else could possibly happen to push shares lower? Then ask yourself - how likely is that additional downward catalyst to happen? In my opinion, the only thing left to drastically impact the share price of GE at this point, would be a larger scale market movement such as a stock market correction. With those being virtually impossible to predict, I wouldn't let the fact that the market is frothy deter you from an opportunity like this. We may see a correction next week, or in two years from now. By then, the ship may have sailed.

Before pulling the trigger, one must ask themselves two questions. Do you believe in the plan in place, and the person implementing it? Obviously there is always going to be the possibility that John Flannery fails as Jeff Immelt did, and we are back in this position in five years - again. It would be impossible to ask anyone to predict the future, so what investors need to do is not let the failures of past management effect your read on the new regime. That is a cardinal sin that will potentially cost you a lot of money down the road.

Secondly, are you willing to be patient? This turnaround will NOT happen overnight, and I don't see anything from management's update misleading anyone to the contrary. I think that anyone investing into GE for the long haul need to expect to wait up to five years for this to take off. For the assets to be sold, the cash flows to get to where they need to be, and for new growth initiatives to have the proper impact. Why wait that long? With GE's current situation being so dire, it will be a candidate for rapid P/E expansion once earnings gain traction again down the road. This is maximized if you get in near the bottom. This is something you hold for the ride, and NOT something you try to "time".

In summary, General Electric is looking pretty bad these days - but that is precisely when you want to take your hardest look at GE as an investment. The company is laying a sound plan, and is smartly focusing on generating cash - instead of spending it. This is a proven model of profit for shareholders, and just needs to be executed. For investors to benefit for this, they need to keep an open mind and accept that GE is not guaranteed to fail - or succeed because of anything past management did. Secondly, investors need to be ready to give this time. The future revival of GE may not be a steady climb, but a future rocket taking off that may be difficult to time with trades.

Justin Pope is consistently adding new analysis, content, and expanding his coverage of various stocks. Make sure to stay informed of new analysis and content by hitting the "follow" button at the top of the page. It is highly recommended that "email alerts" are turned on for the highest level of service to YOU the reader.

Note: Unlabeled slides sourced from General Electric Company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.