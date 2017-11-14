Don't Own Roku

Roku Inc. (ROKU) IPO'd with great and well-deserved hype as its streaming TV stick has gone viral, having accumulated more than 16.7M registered users since its release. The stock's IPO raised $137M for the company to apply toward its continued growth.

Just five weeks after IPO'ing, its first quarterly report as a public company revealed a terrific increase in year-over-year revenue exceeding 40%. Although investors' exuberance may be tempered by the quarterly loss of $46M despite revenue growth.

In response to the sales growth, Roku stock's price exploded from $17.00 to $32.00 per share. Now we're heading into another week and the question on every observer's mind is, "Will Roku Stock Keep Going Strong?"

I delved into the quarterly report and found the..

Top 3 Reasons Roku's Price Will Collapse

1. Roku's Reported Quarterly Free Cash Flow Is Inflated

Roku's free cash flow rang in at $22M while its liabilities grew by $63M more than its assets for the period. It looks like Roku may be starting to build a habit of kicking the can down the road when it comes to paying its vendors, and its growth initiatives have required far more investment than what the business is presently earning.

How long will Roku run this deficit against its balance sheet and will it force the company to continue expanding its debt facilities? It's too early to tell for sure, but the interest payments the company is adopting won't do any favors to the company's presently thin operating margins.

If the company can't turn around their operating deficit soon, investors will have to start asking themselves whether the business model is really going to generate a sustainable profit even at-scale. After all, isn't serving 16.7M users already operating at a pretty large scale?

2. There Are More Than 80,000,000 Common Stock Shares Outstanding Than You Think

The company's recent report makes its earnings per share calculation against a common stock shares outstanding base of 5,259,796, and the company's tradable float is restricted to approximately this number of Class A shares.

A quick peek under the hood showed me there are over 80,000,000 Class B common stock shares in the hands of insiders and early investors.

Some timing-related accounting techniques enabled the company to defer the recognition of these shares in the Income & Cash Flows Statements until the next quarterly report (expected next year).

When these newly minted common stock shares hit the books, it will be more clear to shareholders than for every $1 of potential earnings today's stockholders believe they have a right to there is only going to be 1/16th of that claim available - so how many Roku shareholders do you think may not know they have just a 1/16th claim on future earnings than the accounting statements recently presented? What will they do when they realize this at the next quarterly report?

3. The Control Premium Is Not Available To You Nor I, Common Plebeians

In the same vein of IPO'ing a company with a share class structure, which deprives the public markets from any real voting power, Roku has pulled a Snap Inc. (SNAP) move. The Roku Class A shares trading in the marketplace today control 2% of the votes in the company's governance.

This ownership structure deprives these publicly traded shares of the Control Premium well known by stock analysts to be integral to the pricing power of a common stock when considering the value of ownership in a company.

You can look at SNAP's price chart and see how the company's stock has suffered. Just how much of SNAP's collapse from $30 per share to $13 per share is attributable to a devaluation based on the Control Premium's absence?

It is impossible to tell in exact terms, although the penalty for the absence of Control is surely substantial because most long-term investors understand the importance of actually owning a piece of a company instead of merely owning a literally meaningless, dividend-less, no-significant-voting-power claim on a company such as ROKU and SNAP represent.

When will ROKU holders realize they hold a common stock claim looking a lot more like SNAP than they might like?

Will These Top 3 Factors Be Enough To Cause Roku's Price Collapse?

In summary, we're looking at net cash flows portrayed to be greater than they really are, the relief of artificial scarcity in shares as the recognized common stock shares expands from ~5,000,000 to ~85,000,000, and zero control premium available to the publicly marketed common stock shares - these three factors be enough to collapse the price per share of Roku.

But will it go further up before it goes down? It's hard to tell owing to the tight float and the hype around the company right now, but from the $30s, there is plenty of medium-term pain to come for shareholders.

Source: Roku 10-Q For the quarterly period ended 9/30/17

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.