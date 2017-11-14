And I show how the hedged portfolio method can generate competitive returns with far less risk.

Should You Just Buy SPY?

In a recent article, I showed the performance of a hedged portfolio that included Nvidia (NVDA) versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the past six months. A reader suggested investors would have been better off just buying SPY. Below, we address that objection. First, let's consider that question more generally: Should you just buy SPY? I'll detail the pros and cons.

Pros Of Buying SPY

The first advantage of buying SPY is the simplicity of it: one trade, versus several for one of Portfolio Armor's concentrated portfolios, such as the ones we share with our Marketplace subscribers, or many, if you're using a more common approach involving broad diversification.

The second advantage of SPY, assuming you would be using broad diversification otherwise, is that with one ETF, you get exposure to 506 stocks (though it is market cap weighted, so your exposure to the smallest of those 506 stocks will be negligible).

SPY's broad diversification in 506 stocks across all eleven GICS sectors means that by holding one ETF, you are protected against both stock-specific risk and industry risk.

The Cons Of Buying SPY

One disadvantage of owning SPY is that, since it's designed to track the performance of the S&P 500 (before fees), you're unlikely to beat the market by holding it. Since you are reading a site called Seeking Alpha right now, it's reasonable to assume that you are, in fact, seeking alpha. If so, you're not going to find it in SPY.

But the bigger disadvantage of owning SPY is that it leaves you fully exposed to market risk.* For example, during one 6-month period, from September 2008 to March of 2009, SPY declined 44%.

Fortunately, for investors, the 2008-2009 crash was followed by a roaring bull market, but there is no guarantee that the next crash will be. That's a possibility I raised in an article in June (Staples Won't Save You). In that article, I referred to photo below:

Publicity Still From Black Rain (1989) via IMDB Look how young Kate Capeshaw and Michael Douglas are in the photo at the top of this article. That's a still from Ridley Scott's thriller set in Japan, Black Rain. It came out in September of 1989. Japanese stocks (the Nikkei 225 index) are lower today than they were when that movie came out, 28 years ago. If it's any comfort, Japan didn't sink into a stone age; on the contrary, they've come up with ever more advanced ways of handling bodily functions than our primitive toilet paper. Still: imagine if our next crash leads to a bear market even a third as long as theirs. Will you cheerfully watch your dividends reinvest at lower prices as your portfolio shrinks to the size of Maika Yamimoto's character in the Netflix (NFLX) Japan series My Little Lover? Publicity Image From My Little Lover Via Netflix

Given the risk of investing in SPY versus investing in a concentrated portfolio hedged against a single-digit decline, I was surprised to see a commenter suggest SPY as a lower risk alternative. I'll break down his objection below. First, a quick description of my alternate approach.

An Alternate Approach

In recent articles, such as this one (A Better Approach To Portfolio Construction), I've laid out my alternate approach. In a nutshell, instead of investing in index ETFs such as SPY, you buy and hedge a handful of securities that have high potential returns net of their hedging costs.

More specifically, you hedge them according to your risk tolerance. An example of that was this hedged portfolio I presented in May, which was designed for an investor who wanted to maximize his expected return while making sure that he wouldn't be down more than 8% in a worst-case scenario.

In addition to Nvidia, that portfolio included hedged positions in CSX (CSX), Randgold Resources (GOLD), Align Technology (ALGN), and Apple (AAPL). Taking into account the residual cash amount, the worst-case scenario for this portfolio was a max drawdown of 7.19%.

As it happened, that portfolio generated a positive return of 9.7%, net of hedging and trading costs, versus 7.94% for SPY over the same time frame.

Given that this portfolio risked a drawdown of less than 8%, and holding SPY entailed a drawdown risk several times as great, I was surprised to see a reader suggest holding SPY was less risky:

I was further surprised that 3 other readers liked that comment. Perhaps my communication skills are to blame, but I hope to clear up the confusion here.

For starters, the portfolio held 4 securities, not just 1. But more to the point, holding 4 securities hedged against >8% declines means you have significantly less risk than holding SPY unhedged. Had there been another 2008-style crash in the last 6 months, the hedged portfolio wouldn't have been down more than 7.19%, while SPY could have been down 5 or 6 times more than that.

The reader appears to assume a scenario where each of the stocks in the hedged portfolio declined 8% or more, but SPY performed as it did above. This is hypothetically possible, but extremely unlikely, especially since one of the stocks in this portfolio, Apple, is the single largest component in SPY.

Who Wants Competitive Returns With Much Less Risk?

Going into this, I assumed most investors would want that. But, to be fair, what I've been presenting is a radically new approach compared to most everything else you've been reading: buying and hedging a handful of individual securities versus seeking broad diversification via index ETFs such as SPY or via dozens of individual stocks. I should have remembered this quote by the physicist and computer pioneer Howard Aiken:

Don’t worry about people stealing your ideas. If your ideas are any good, you’ll have to ram them down people’s throats.

My ideas are good. I'll keep ramming.

*Assuming you haven't hedged it. You could hedge SPY against severe declines over the next several months by buying the optimal, or least expensive, put options on it, as in the example below.

The optimal puts, as of Monday's close, to protect 1,000 shares of SPY against a greater-than-20% decline by mid-June.

As you can see above, the cost of that protection was 0.8% of position value. If the market continues to go up between now and mid-June, and you're hedged as above, your return will lag that of the market by 0.8%.

