Star Bulk Carriers: This 8.30% 'Baby Bond' Started Trading On The NASDAQ

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 2M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $50M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Star Bulk Carriers Corp 8.30% Senior Notes due 2022 (NASDAQ: SBLKZ) pay a non-qualified interest at a rate of 8.30%. The new issue has no assigned rating and is callable as of 05/15/2019, maturing on 11/15/2022. SBLKZ is currently trading at a price of $24.43 and has a 9.95% Yield-to-Call and 8.87% Yield-to-Maturity. As the interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate, the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM would be 8.29% and 7.39%, respectively.

Here is the product's yield-to-call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

As per the company's website:

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Greece. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "SBLK”. On a fully delivered basis, Star Bulk will have a fleet of 74 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 8.1 million dwt, consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,055 dwt and 209,537 dwt. Star Bulk’s fleet currently includes 70 operating vessels, 1 vessel acquired and due for delivery and 3 newbuilding vessels under construction at shipyards in China. Additionally, the Company has one chartered-in Supramax vessel, under a time charter expiring in September 2017.

Source: The company's website - Corporate Profile



Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, SBLK, which undergo two reverse stock splits - 1-for-15 on October 15, 2012, and 1-for-5 on June 20, 2016.

Source: Barchart.com - SBLK Weekly Chart (5 years)

Since 2012, the distribution of the common stock dividend is suspended. However, with a market capitalization of around $665M, SBLK is a comparatively large company in the sector.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Seaspan Corporation's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Fidelity.com - Financial Statements

The Star Bulk Family

SBLK has one more outstanding baby bond: Star Bulk Carriers Corp 8.00% Senior Notes Due 2019 (NASDAQ: SBLKL). The company uses the proceeds of the offering of the 2022 Senior Notes to redeem in full SBLKL. Some relevant information about the 2019 Senior Notes can be found below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Sector Comparison

Source: Author's database

The image contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate in the shipping sector (according to Finviz.com) by their Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity.

Fixed-Rate Baby Bonds

The chart below contains all baby bonds, that pay a fixed interest, has a maturity date after 5 to 15 years and has a positive Yield-to-Call.

Source: Author's database

If we have a closer look:

Source: Author's database

The third chart contains all baby bonds, that pay a fixed dividend rate and are trading below par value:

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

Prior to May 15, 2019, the Notes are redeemable at the Issuer’s option at a make-whole call equal to T+50 basis points, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date fixed for redemption.

Source: SEC.gov - Star Bulk Carriers Corp

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond SBLKZ. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

Trade With Beta

Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at Trade With Beta.

For a formal introduction to our service, you can take a glimpse at 'Trade With Beta The Beginning' on YouTube.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.