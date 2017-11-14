Investing In Disruption Is An Essential Strategy

We believe that investing in disruption has become an essential strategy for investors. However, our reasoning is probably a bit different from the conventional wisdom about the accelerating pace of technological change. Instead, we believe investing in disruption is essential because of the current structure of the economy. We’ll go over why we believe this is an essential skill for investors and examples of good and bad types of disruptive investments.

Why the Economy Makes Disruption Investing Essential

The largest driver of economic growth is consumption, accounting for over two-thirds of economic growth. Business investment and government spending are at much lower levels of 16.7% and 18.4% respectively. The country is a net importer, so exports do not account for any net growth.

That means the health of the consumer is paramount when looking at economic growth. But not all consumers are created equal. The graph below taken from a Mother Jones article shows the change in income distribution for the top 10% and bottom 90% since 1980.

We used this particular graph since it showed the entire population, but any data split, such as the 10%, 1%, .1%, or .01% versus the median, bottom 50%, or bottom 90%, will show the same thing. Income gains have been growing for the top and falling for the bottom. Higher-income households have a much lower marginal propensity to consume than lower-income households, which translates into slowing economic growth (remember from the above, consumption is over two-thirds of the economy). Simply put, higher-income households spend much less of each incremental dollar they earn than lower-income households do.

We can see this in the graph below, which shows year-over-year real GDP growth post WWII.

We can see a steady downward trend of the line. In particular, post 1980, when inequality began to really rise, the trend towards lower GDP growth accelerated.

With the entire economic pie shrinking, we believe it has become critically important for investors to focus on areas of the economy where companies are growing faster than average. This usually seems to occur in sectors with oligopolies or sectors where new entrants are disrupting an existing business model and taking market share from legacy companies.

So, let’s look at some examples of good disruption investing and “not so good” disruption investing.

Profitable Disruption: Google

Google (now Alphabet) (GOOG, GOOGL) is a prime example of what successfully investing in a good disruptive company looks like. Google, with both its search engine and YouTube business, provides a prime place for advertisers to spend money to reach large numbers of potential consumers. Over the past decade, we’ve seen ad spending migrate from newspapers, magazines, and radio to online. Starting over the past few years, we’ve also seen television advertising spend fall as it too begins to migrate to digital platforms.

More importantly, Google has turned a profit consistently since fiscal 2001. Google has built a sustainable, profitable business taking ad spend share from legacy businesses - an example of good disruption.

Now let’s look at some examples of what could be bad disruptive investing.

Unprofitable Disruption: Uber and Netflix

The traditional linear TV industry is being rapidly disrupted, chiefly by Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) but by other streaming or alternative media sources as well. One only needs to look at the stock charts of the legacy media companies over the past five years to see the effects.

Only Disney (NYSE:DIS) has outperformed the S&P 500 over the five-year time period shown.

However, the problem is that Netflix is disrupting the industry by simply being able to lose billions upon billions of dollars. The table below shows the company's revenue and free cash flow margin since 2012.

(in $ billions) 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 TTM Revenue 3.61 4.37 5.50 6.78 8.83 10.88 Free cash flow -.07 .04 -.05 -.84 -1.58 -2.07 FCF margin -1.9% .9% -.9% -12.4% -17.8% -19%

Over the past five years, the company has simply shown no signs of scale. It has had to spend ever more money to keep growing subscribers. The stock price has certainly done well, but the company’s underlying business performance is underwhelming. Additionally, no one knows for certain what its ultimate business model will look like and how profitable it will be. Right now Netflix is simply content with spending more and more money to grab market share, with no signs of scale in immediate sight.

Uber (Private:UBER) is also another great example of bad disruption. From 2015 to 2016, the company’s gross booking revenue doubled, yet net losses increased! According to reports, the company reported an adjusted net loss of $2.8B for its fiscal 2016. That net loss figure also excludes employee stock compensation, certain real estate investments, and automobile purchases. So, on a GAAP basis, the net loss would be even higher.

Uber has been extremely disruptive to the traditional taxi business. Look at the five-year performance of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN), a company that leases taxi medallions.

The problem is that Uber’s business doesn’t scale. Like Netflix, the company is able to disrupt an existing market by simply operating at a loss and using investor money to undercut existing businesses.

Summary

In an era of stagnating economic growth, we believe disruption will be a key theme. We also believe “investing in disruption” doesn’t have to just mean investing in the new companies entering an existing market. When the company doing the disrupting doesn’t have a clear, profitable business model, the safest course may be to actually short a basket of the weakest incumbent companies. Both Netflix and Uber publicly informed anyone who would listen that they were willing to spend large sums of money and incur losses to attempt to grab market share. It’s an open question as to whether either of their business models will ultimately prove profitable or justify their current valuations, but it was fairly certain that after a few years of their entry into their respective markets, incumbent companies would likely suffer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, SNI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.