Rogers Communications, Inc: Dividend Stock Analysis

Living in the United States, we typically only ever hear about AT&T (T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and other players in the telecommunications industry. However, that thought is very one-sided and doesn't consider the northern part of North America. In Canada, there are really three big players in the telecommunications space. Those three companies are Rogers (ADR: RCI), TELUS (ADR: TU) and BCE (ADR: BCE), with Shaw (ADR: SJR) making a run lately. This article was inspired by my conversation with my aunt who lives in Canada. She was talking about the reduced number of providers you can use, similar to how it is in the States. Further, like we talk about A&T, she mentioned that Rogers was the big player.

Therefore, being a dividend investor, I had to analyze Rogers to see what was under the hood for myself. Since we all know AT&T is a massive dividend player and a dividend aristocrat, I wondered what Rogers had in store for their dividend policy and their history. They recently announced a $0.48 per share quarterly dividend and they've been paying dividends since the first quarter of 2007. There has not been a lapse in their dividend payment since they started, which is always a great sign, especially if they want to be a consideration in a dividend stock portfolio.

Further, I reviewed their earnings release from the recent quarter. Let's just say, they had extremely positive news to report, versus other news I read from a certain big telecom company in the US. Rogers reported their best postpaid net addition increase in 8 years. Additionally, their earnings are up, and similar to postpaid net additions being up, their internet subscribers are also up. Lastly, when most companies are decreasing their guidance, when looking forward, Rogers actually increased their earnings guidance for the year!

From a financial statement standpoint, their earnings through 9 months indicated a 3% growth on the top-line revenue, as well as a 24% growth in earnings per share, adjusted, year over year. The growth in top line revenue is consistent from 2015 to 2016 as well. Further, from a balance sheet perspective, long-term debt has actually decreased $2.7M since December 31st, 2017, while most telecommunication entities are increasing their borrowings to grow. This is also consistent, as long-term debt has been on the decline when reviewing the year-end 2015 to the year-end 2016 financial statements.

Therefore, with this form of news, the size of Rogers and their dividend history, I had to perform my full dividend stock analysis on the big Canadian telecom.

Rogers Communications, Inc. Dividend Stock Analysis

What about their dividend metrics and what would make RCI a strong dividend stock investment that us shareholders or potential shareholders should take a look at? Here, I'll break down their price to earnings (P/E) ratio, dividend yield, dividend growth rate and payout ratio. These metrics, when combined together, help form a conclusion on whether or not to invest in this company in conjunction with the additional investments they've made and their financial performance. Let's go through each factor below:

1.) Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: This will be the first metric we take a look at. With the most recent earnings report, earnings per share through 9 months is $2.51. Annualizing this figure equates to $3.35. Therefore, at a current price point of $52.55, their P/E ratio is 15.69. Morningstar's industry price to earnings was approximately 21, therefore, Rogers' is lower. Further, I typically want to see P/E below the S&P 500 average, which is in the mid-20s, and would personally prefer a P/E below 18. Rogers delivers here!

2.) Dividend Yield: Rogers' current dividend is $1.92 per year. Based on the price of $52.55, this equates to a 3.65% yield, which is very strong! The overall S&P 500 dividend yield is 1.87% (Source); therefore, their yield is better than the overall market currently. The yield is also higher than my current portfolio's average yield, which is always a strong point when considering a new position.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate: We know Rogers has paid a dividend since quarter 1 of 2017. However, how is the growth rate of the dividend? Well, from a review of their dividend history page on their investor relations website, the last dividend increase occurred in January 2015. This is tough here. Why does a company that has an increasing earnings mark, plus improves guidance during the year, not increase their dividend? Well, when taking the last 5 years into consideration, the average dividend growth rate is 4.04%. The obvious factor that pulls down this average is due to the last few years of no increases. Rogers has me thinking here. Time for the payout ratio.

4.) Payout Ratio: The lucky payout ratio. I typically like to see between a 40-60% payout ratio on a company, as this shows they provide cash flow back to their shareholders but also they are retaining those earnings for further development in the company. Due to cost being an input into their products they are selling, R&D, infrastructure improvements, typically larger expenses overall - I would expect a higher payout ratio (especially because telecoms in the States have higher payout ratios). Based on an estimated annualized earnings mark of $3.35 earnings and a current dividend of $1.92, this equates to a 57% payout ratio. First, they are in my sweet spot and, secondly, they provided a surprising payout ratio, given the industry. This shows they have ample room to continue their dividend growth going forward, if they ever want to.

Overall Conclusion on Rogers Communications, Inc.

This is tough. First, Rogers' over 10 million subscriber base is massive and it's also growing in a difficult environment. However, they have not increased their dividend in over two and a half years. This is puzzling given their payout ratio and increasing forward looking guidance as it relates to earnings. Their dividend is safe, sound and above average. Not only that, their valuation currently points to being slightly undervalued when compared to the overall market and the industry.

Where do I stand with Rogers, then, as a consideration for a dividend stock in my portfolio? I may have to be on the sidelines for the next 4-6 months until I see a dividend increase. I believe they have the room to do this and it would not harm their policy, earnings or future plans. I could see their dividend go from $0.48 per quarter to $0.50 easily. Until I see a dividend increase, I will be on the sidelines and will review their next earnings report and Form 10-K filing. Their last dividend increase was announced at the end of January 2015, could they do this again in 2018? Let's stay tuned everyone.

Are you on the sidelines here? Anyone investing into the Canadian telecommunications market? Please share your comments and feedback below. Thank you, good luck and happy investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.