Tracking Mohnish Pabrai's Portfolio - Q3 2017 Update

His largest three positions are Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Alphabet, and Ferrari, and they together account for ~85% of the entire portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Mohnish Pabrai’s US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Pabrai’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/13/2017. Please visit our Tracking Mohnish Pabrai's Portfolio series for an idea on how his holdings have progressed over the years and our previous update highlighting the fund’s moves during Q2 2017.

Pabrai’s US long portfolio value increased ~2%, from $405M to $413M this quarter. The number of holdings decreased from 6 to 5. The portfolio is very concentrated, with the top three holdings (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU), General Motors 2019 Warrants (GM-WS-B), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)) accounting for ~85% of the entire portfolio.

In June, Pabrai indicated that he is finding nothing to buy in the US. Currently, ~80% of his portfolio is in companies domiciled outside the US - this is compared to less than 25% previously. To learn more about Mohnish Pabrai’s distinct investing style and philosophy, check out his book “The Dhandho Investor: The Low-Risk Value Method to High Returns” and other works.

New Stakes

None.

Stake Disposals

General Motors 2019 WTS: Pabrai started a 4.55% position in these warrants (CUSIP 37045V126, Yahoo Ticker GM-WTB) in Q4 2012. It was increased to a 20% portfolio stake in Q1 2013. Since then, the position had been kept relatively steady. It was his second-largest position at ~26% of the US long portfolio as of last quarter. The entire stake was eliminated this quarter. The warrants currently trade at $25.58. Pabrai’s cost basis was ~$11. He realized huge gains.

Note 1: The warrants have a strike price of $18.33 and expire on July 10, 2019.

Note 2: Pabrai had initiated a ~10% position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) common stock in Q2 2012 at prices between $20 and $27, but that stake was quickly eliminated while building the position in these warrants. Pabrai preferred the warrants due to the following factors: a) leverage, and b) provisions that allow conversion without triggering a taxable event.

Stake Increases

AerCap Holdings NV (NYSE:AER): AER is a fairly large ~13% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2016 at prices between $31.50 and $42.50. The past four quarters saw a two-thirds increase at prices between $38.50 and $51.50. The stock is now at $50.61.

Note: David Einhorn (Greenlight) and Leon Cooperman (Omega) also hold large stakes in AerCap Holdings NV.

Stake Decreases

None.

Kept Steady

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: FCAU is Pabrai’s largest individual stock position at a whopping 56.89% of the US long portfolio. He first started buying Fiat in 2012, when the market cap was just $5B. The stock currently trades at $17.31, compared to his cost basis of ~$4.

Note 1: Pabrai’s Fair Value Estimate for FCAU is ~$25 based on a ~$4 earnings estimate for 2018 and upwards of ~$30 in a take-out. Also, he views the parts business (Magenti Marelli, Comau, and Teksid, which together bring in more than $10B annual revenue), Maserati, and Jeep as options for value creation. Oil below $60 for the foreseeable future (ensures margins for the Jeep, RAM, and other SUV brands) is a key element of his thesis.

Note 2: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles spun off Ferrari in January 2016. The prices quoted above are adjusted for that spin-off. The first day of trading post spin-off was January 4, 2016. FCAU shares closed at $13.99 EOY 2015 and started trading at ~$9 post spin-off.

Alphabet Inc.: GOOG is a top-three ~15% of the US long portfolio position established in Q4 2014 at prices between $495 and $577. The stock currently trades at $1026. Pabrai is sitting on huge long-term gains. There was a ~4% trimming in Q1 2017.

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE): The top-five 10.66% Ferrari stake was established as a result of the spin-off of Ferrari from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The Ferrari portion accounted for slightly more than one-third of the combined business. Trading opened on January 4, 2016, at ~$47 per share, and it currently trades at $110. 2016 had seen a ~70% stake reduction at prices between $40 and $59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV): LUV is a ~4% of the US long portfolio stake established in Q3 2016 at a cost basis in the mid-$30s. Q4 2016 saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $38 and $51. The stock currently trades at $53.25.

Note: The reason for picking Southwest over other airlines was that Pabrai believes Southwest will begin flying to Hawaii shortly and to Europe eventually. He expects those moves to improve economics and provide a runway for growth.

The spreadsheet below highlights Pabrai’s US stock holdings as of Q3 2017:

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.