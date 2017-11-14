Checking Back In With London: Upcoming Tender Offer For Aberdeen Funds May Be Attractive, But Still Many Unknowns

This article looks at whether there is still any alpha to be gained in the pre-merged Aberdeen funds, and how to play the upcoming tender offer.

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory one month ago.

About half a year ago, The City of London Investment Group ("London") "went activist" on twelve international equity CEFs (13D filings linked). We discussed the events at the time in a series of articles (I, II, III). An "update" article (London Activist Update) was published one month later, detailing the news that London successfully pressured the Korea Fund (KF) into a tender offer to buy back 10% of its shares.

The 12 CEFs are:

(Morgan Stanley) Thai Fund (TTF) --> heading for liquidation

Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF) (JF) Taiwan Fund (TWN) Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (IIF) (Pichardo) Mexico Equity and Income Fund (MXE) (Morgan Stanley) Latin American Discovery Fund (LDF) (Allianz) Korea Fund [KF] --> tender offer completed

(Aberdeen) Asia Tigers Fund (GRR)

Aberdeen Indonesia Fund (IF) --> to be consolidated

Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund (LAQ) --> to be consolidated

Aberdeen Greater China Fund (GCH) --> to be consolidated Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund (ABE) --> to be consolidated



After several months of relative quiet in these funds, let's check back in with London to see what's been happening with the CEFs!

News

From the press:

October 5, 2017 | Aberdeen Asset Management announced on Oct. 4 the proposed consolidation of seven Aberdeen-advised closed-end funds to create the Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (subject to shareholder approvals). The acquiring fund will be Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. (CH). The 6 acquired funds will be: Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund, Inc. [ABE]; Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund, Inc. [LAQ]; Aberdeen Israel Fund, Inc. (ISL); Aberdeen Indonesia Fund, Inc. [IF]; Aberdeen Singapore Fund, Inc. (SGF); and Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc. [GCH]. As the release described: the acquiring fund will be renamed Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. and will invest in emerging market equity securities in order to seek total return, consisting of a combination of capital appreciation and income. The acquiring fund may also use leverage to achieve its objective. It is anticipated that the fund’s benchmark would be the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The fund would trade on the NYSE American under a new ticker symbol, expected to be AEF. The release also noted: “The Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. strategy will seek to capitalize on Aberdeen’s global emerging market equity capability by investing in a global portfolio of emerging market securities. The consolidation of these closed-end funds will create a dividend generating emerging market closed-end fund that is larger in size than any of the Acquired Funds, which may help to provide improved liquidity of shares, a lower overall expense ratio and improved market awareness including research coverage. The combined fund is currently anticipated to generate higher distributable income compared to the Funds individually. Aberdeen and the Boards believe the combined fund will provide investors with the opportunity to have exposure to the growth potential of emerging markets and diversify their sources of income.” Prior to the consolidation, an Acquired Fund may be required to make a capital gains distribution. Following the consolidation, the acquiring fund will commence a TENDER OFFER (price, size and terms to be determined at a later date) for shares of the acquiring fund at 99% of NAV. In addition, it is anticipated that the Acquiring Fund will realize capital gains in connection with reconfiguration of its portfolio following the consolidation. It is expected that assets distributed in the tender offer together with capital gains accrued to-date by the Acquiring Fund and to be distributed in 2018 will aggregate up to a maximum distribution of 50%, and not less than 40%, of the net assets of the combined fund. In addition, subject to the completion of the consolidation, the current Board of the acquiring fund will also establish a targeted discount policy, which will seek to manage the acquiring fund’s discount by: (1) committing the fund to buy back shares in the open market when the fund’s shares trade at a discount of 10% or more to NAV and (2) undertaking a 15% tender offer if the average discount exceeds 11% over any rolling twelve-month period commencing on the closing of the consolidation and ending on December 31, 2019. The release also noted that: the commencement and terms of the tender offer and the terms of the targeted discount policy are pursuant to a standstill agreement between the funds and City of London Investment Management Company Limited (“CoL”). Pursuant to the agreement, CoL has agreed to (1) tender all shares of the acquiring fund beneficially owned by it in the proposed tender offer, (2) vote all shares beneficially owned in favor of all Director nominees and proposals submitted at the 2018 special and/or annual meetings to effect the consolidation and (3) be bound by certain “standstill” covenants through December 31, 2019. Also pursuant to that agreement, the acquiring fund’s post-consolidation expense ratio will be capped at 1.20% through December 31, 2019 (excluding leverage costs, tax and non-routine/extraordinary expenses). Additional information regarding the consolidation and the combined fund will be presented in a combined prospectus/proxy statement sent to the Acquired Funds' shareholders and a proxy statement sent to the Acquiring Fund's shareholders. Acquiring Fund shareholders will be asked to vote on changes to the Fund's investment policies and other matters to restructure the Fund into one with an emerging markets equity income strategy to facilitate the proposed consolidation at a shareholder meeting targeted for the first quarter of 2018. Acquiring Fund shareholders will also be asked to approve the issuance of additional shares in connection with the consolidation. Shareholders of each Acquired Fund will be asked to vote on the reorganization of their fund into the Acquiring Fund at a special meeting currently targeted for early-second quarter 2018. For more information on this consolidation, see the release.

Part 1 looked at TTF liquidation and what opportunities remain. Part 2A looked at the proposed roll-up of the Aberdeen CEFs into one, and the characteristics of the new consolidated fund. This part, Part 2B looks at whether or not there is still any alpha to be gained in the pre-merged Aberdeen funds, and how to play the upcoming tender offer.

The funds

The acquiring fund is:

Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. [CH ].

The 6 acquired funds will be:

*Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund, Inc. [ABE ]

*Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc. [GCH ]

*Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund, Inc. [LAQ ]

Aberdeen Israel Fund, Inc. [ISL ]

*Aberdeen Indonesia Fund, Inc. [IF ]

Aberdeen Singapore Fund, Inc. [SGF ]

(The * indicates the funds that were targeted by London in March)

Discount pop

Upon news of the consolidation, all 7 CEFs saw their discounts pop (i.e. contract), with the average discount contraction being 2.88%. The largest contraction was for SGF (from -10.30% to -6.19%; 4.11% contraction), while the smallest contraction was for GCH (from -6.86% to -5.98%; 0.88% contraction).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

However, the interesting thing is over the past week, discounts have actually widened back out again. The average contract between 10/4 and 10/11 is only 1.50%, indicating that discounts had widened out by -1.38% over the past week. In fact, GCH is trading at a wider discount than before consolidation was announced!

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

1-year z-scores indicate that all 7 CEFs are trading above their 52-week historical discount, although they were already positive before the consolidation announcement as one might have expected based on the general strength of equity CEFs this year.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Tender offer

Now let's look at the details of the tender offer. This tender offer will take place for the merged fund, the Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (pending: AEF), after the consolidation. While the "price, size and terms" are to be determined at a later date, the proposed tender price of 99% of NAV is quite generous (most funds tender at 98% of NAV).

How many shares are AEF proposing to buy back? We don't know for certain, but the press release above indicated that:

It is expected that assets distributed in the tender offer together with capital gains accrued to-date by the Acquiring Fund and to be distributed in 2018 will aggregate up to a maximum distribution of 50%, and not less than 40%, of the net assets of the combined fund.

This means that a combined 40 to 50% of the assets of the combined fund will be distributed, through some combination of the tender offer and the capital gains distribution. My logic is that the exact proportion doesn't matter, as the capital gains distribution will be made at NAV, while the tender offer will take place very close to NAV (99%).

To estimate how much alpha can be extracted from the tender offer, a few assumptions have to be made. To be conservative, let's take the lower range of the limit of assets to be distributed (40%), and assume that all of that 40% will be distributed at the tender offer (99% at NAV). Let's also assume that upon expiry of the tender offer, the discount of the combined fund will widen back to the average discount of the pre-merged funds the day before the consolidation is announced, which is -8.78% (discounts widening back upon expiry is a frequently observed phenomenon).

Finally, let's assume that 50% of AEF shareholders will submit their funds for tender. The average for 17 common stock tender offers in 2017 is 42.8% (see chart below), but we'll round it up to 50% as a more conservative assumption.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

We can purchase the pre-merged funds today at an average discount of -7.29% (92.71% of NAV). After consolidation, we can pretend to submit 100% of our shares for tender. As we assumed that 50% of AEF shareholders will tender, the proration factor will be 80% given that the fund is offering to buy out 40% of shares.

So we will make a profit of about 6.29% on the tendered 80% of the shares (99% - 92.71%), but incur a -1.49% loss on the remaining 20% of untendered shares as the discount widens back to -8.78%. This works to be an overall alpha of about +4.7%. Not bad! The alpha may be even more if fewer AEF shareholders tender, or AEF management decides to repurchase a higher % of shares.

Risks of arbitrage strategy

As with all arbitrage strategies, there are risks involved:

To execute the true arbitrage strategy, you would have to short the corresponding ETFs to maintain neutral market exposure. This introduces additional risks inherent to short-selling, such as paying short fees and having shares called early.

If you don't short the ETFs, then you would be exposed to movements of the underlying portfolios of the CEFs, which are all international equity funds. So, in that instance, you'd have to be very comfortable with owning Chilean, Chinese, Latin American, Israeli, Indonesian and/or Singaporean stocks.

We don't know the timeline for the reorganization. The acquiring fund is due to have a shareholder meeting to approve the merger in "the first quarter of 2018," while for acquiring fund shareholders, the special meeting is "currently targeted for early-second quarter 2018." This could be a long wait.

The discount may decline to wider than -8.78% upon expiry, which would increase the loss for the untendered portion of shares. Equity CEFs, including international equity CEFs, have had an excellent run in 2017. That trend may reverse at any time. Taking a look at the Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund, Inc. [ABE ], one of the funds to be merged, shows that its discount had typically traded in excess of -10% over the past 5 years (the 5-year average is -11.55%). Hence, the current discount of -7.38% is quite atypical.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Summary

While the chance to tender 40-50% of shares at 99% NAV (less the capital gains distribution, which would be distributed at 100% NAV) is certainly attractive, there are still too many unknowns in the tender offer to make this a high-probability play. Therefore, I'm going to sit this one out. The only circumstance that I would consider buying into the pre-merged CEFs is if I already had exposure to a specific country (e.g. to Chilean stocks via the Shares MSCI Chile Capped ETF (ECH], then I could make a market-neutral swap from ECH to the Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. [CH] and take advantage of the consolidation and tender offer.

Cambridge Income Laboratory

If you have enjoyed my article, please click the "Follow" button next to my name to be alerted to my new free content! The Cambridge Income Laboratory is Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha focused on income and arbitrage strategies for closed-end fund [CEF] and exchange-traded fund [ETF] portfolios. Members receive exclusive subscriber articles and an early look at public content with more actionable recommendations and ideas.

We currently have a limited-time only free trial running, please see: 5,000 Followers Celebration And Invitation To Join The Cambridge Income Laboratory On A Free Trial.

To find out why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research," join us by clicking on the following link: Cambridge Income Laboratory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.