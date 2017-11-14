A KISS Dividend Strategy Worth 15% A Year (Part 2)

No black box: all the details are here.

However, my simplest quantitative stock model is in dividend companies.

Dividend investors and quantitative analysts usually play in different fields.

Last month in A KISS Dividend Strategy Worth 15% A Year, I explained the simple, open-source dividend portfolio model updated monthly in Quantitative Risk & Value.

Here is a summary of the strategy rules:

We take the 200 stocks with the highest dividend yields in the Russell 1000.

We rank them on ROA, the higher is the better.

We select 20 stocks starting from the top, skipping to the next one when we have 5 stocks in the same sector.

We repeat this once a month.

Here is the simulation from 1/1999 to 10/17/2017, reinvesting dividends, without transaction cost.

The average dividend yield of current holdings is 4.3%. Here are a few of them: Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK), Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Altria Group Inc. (MO), International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ).

Quantitative investing aims at making systematic investment decisions based on numerical data. Quantitative models make the investment process:

independent of opinions and emotions,

reproducible by anyone at any time,

less time-consuming.

Moreover, this model is in a very liquid universe and it is not a black box.

I got interesting questions about this strategy. I will answer 3 of them now.

The first one:

What is so magical about ROA? Why not ROE? Just seems like a funny metric.

ROA is not a funny metric, it is a classic quality ratio. The model also beats the benchmark with ROE in place of ROA. The difference between ROA and ROE is mostly about leverage. The ROA is lower if the debt ratio is higher. However, my preference for ROA in this specific model is empirical, not theoretical. When comparing ROE and ROA as ranking factors in a dividend large cap universe, ROA has a wider top. You will understand this after looking at the 2 next charts.

The first chart hereafter plots the average annualized returns of the 200 Russell 1000 stocks with the highest yields in groups of 20 stocks ranked by ROA. The lowest ROAs are on the left, the highest on the right. Groups are recomposed weekly from January 1999 to October 2017.

The second chart is the same with ROE replacing ROA:

In the highest ROA values, 4 groups (80 positions) are in a narrow range of average return vs. only 2 groups (40 positions) using ROE. It makes ROA better than ROE in two ways:

If the rank of a stock slips a bit down, the risk to keep it in the portfolio is lower when the ranking is based on ROA.

As we want to diversify the portfolio across sectors, we have to pick lower ranks, which is also safer using ROA.

Designing a quantitative model is not about showing eye-popping simulations, but finding strategies resisting to variations in parameters and initial conditions. It is also an argument for simplicity: the less parameters, the easier it is to assess robustness. It brings us to the second question:

Since it's a dividend strategy, wouldn't it make more sense to rebalance quarterly, so as to ensure you capture at least one dividend payment per company?

Most of the time, the share price drops when a dividend is paid. In a long-term view, capturing specific dividends has little impact on the total return. Simulations show a significant excess return for this strategy in a wide range of rebalancing periods, from weekly to yearly.

The charts below show the model backtests in a quarterly, 6-month and annual rebalancing on the same period as above (1/1999 to 10/17/2017).

Rebalanced quarterly, annualized return is about 1.5 percentage point lower:

Rebalanced every 6 months, annualized return is about 3 percentage points lower:

Rebalanced once a year, annualized return is about 4 percentage points lower:

When choosing a rebalancing frequency, keep in mind that a more frequent rebalancing makes the performance less sensitive to the starting date.

The 3rd question, in my opinion the best one, was about filtering out the highest yields. I got it twice in different versions by 2 subscribers:

1st version:

The top quartile of dividend-paying companies (by yield) performed worse than the second-highest quartile. The logic behind this being that when you go for the highest yield, you are trying to catch a falling knife. I wonder how your intriguing strategy would test if you filtered out all the ailing highest-yielders.

2nd version:

Merrill Lynch has a quant write-up that shows how quintile 2 outperforms quintile 1 in dividend yield – when only yield is the measurement.

I have tested filtering out of the universe 25%, 20%, 10% and 5% of the highest yields. It results in lower returns in the first 3 cases, and similar for the 5% cut. Ranking on ROA seems to do a good job at filtering out most of bad quality high yields without an additional rule.

This strategy is simple. It may be executed in a good screener.

Data and charts provided by portfolio123 (this is a partner link giving you an extended period of free trial. I may receive a fee if you buy later a paid subscription, at no additional cost to you). Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Moreover, the performance of real portfolios and their simulations may be significantly different due to trading constraints such as order timing, bid-ask spreads, slippage, fees.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.