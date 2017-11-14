CNBC's Brian Sullivan Interviews Our Experts: Central Bank Insights

By jdolby

CNBC's Brian Sullivan interviewed some of Janus Henderson's top investment experts in an exclusive live panel on October 9. In the excerpt below, watch as Bill Gross and Alex Crooke discuss their outlook on interest rates and inflation.

Brian Sullivan: Ten to maybe 20% of financial advisors have never managed client assets in a rising interest rate environment. For 10 years, we've had low to no interest rates. We've had quantitative easing. We've had massive support from central banks around the world. That's all ending.

I mean, Bill, is it hyperbole, is it fake news to say that this is if the Fed holds course, if inflation stays the way it's headed, that we could be facing really the first rising rate inflationary investing environment in a decade?

Bill Gross: Well, we could be if only because they are so low and your point about fake news - I don't want to put a damper immediately on this, but I think we have fake markets. And we have fake markets because of intervention by central banks and, in some cases, negative interest rates 5 and 6 trillion still under water in terms of yields around the world and, ultimately, low interest rates guide asset prices everywhere in terms of their discounting, and so, to the extent that if one can agree that we have low interest rates, it probably will go higher. We should know that we have fake markets that will be affected by those higher interest rates. The question becomes the ultimate question as always, like Chuck Prince put it out on the table, he said he had to keep dancing and he did keep dancing. Unfortunately, he danced too long and he had the wrong step. The question... if you're facing artificial markets and a distortion of capitalism, and if you believe the fake aspect of where we are now... the question becomes for how long can it be maintained and what is the cost going forward if markets adjust.

I think interest rates will rise at 10, 20 a year, but that leaves the bond investors still in a hole, still above the line by a narrow margin, and still safe from the standpoint of not losing principal. If otherwise, or if interest rates went down for some reason, then there is the capital gain aspect, but I think as long as central banks do what they do, that there is a safety and a fake nature in terms of the markets that investors can keep dancing, but they better start waltzing and they better look to the chairs along the side. If you went to dance school in your early years, you better find a chair, because at some point the artificiality almost by its inherent nature will disappear.

Sullivan: A big part of the thesis though investing in Europe is that unlike us, our quantitative easing ended; they're still doing their version, of course, the European Central Bank, without being too wonky about it. You know, you could probably make the argument, hey, don't worry, buy European stocks because they've got their sort of QE program going on, but you look at some of the economic data we've got. In Germany, industrial production today was three times what is expected. The economy there is starting to run hot. Is there a risk the ECB stops its bond buying plan sooner than expected, which maybe creates that sort of pothole in the road?

Alex Crooke: Yes, of course, there is. Yes. Remember the ECB put rates up, did that in sort of 2011. I think it was just madness at that time. So I wouldn't pretty pass them. I think the key to me, you know, Draghi you've got there the president of the ECB, very much wanting to get some inflation. They want that 2% target. So I think you've still got 12 months or so of that, should the taps be open. Then I think you begin to start to worry a little bit beyond that point, but again, remember they're only closing down the taps tapering because growth should be established. That's the whole point, and exactly with the Fed, I sort of feel reassured when you listen to the speech. They're doing it because they want some growth. They want actually growth to establish itself, and then they can sort of dilute the punch bowl as it were that we're all drinking from rather than particularly taking it away.

