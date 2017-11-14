Interested In Relatively Safe Options On Gold? Consider Big Gold Miners

However, those betting on higher gold prices may consider big gold miners as relatively safe options on gold.

Quite contrary, they desperately struggle to keep their business flat, at least.

Big mining companies have a fundamental problem – to remain big they have to replace the depleting reserves. And it is not an easy thing. In 2014 Pierre Lassonde, a founder of Franco - Nevada stream / royalty company, made the following comment:

“I think the majors have a scale issue. A company like Barrick or Newmont needs to replace 7 million ounces (7 Moz) of production a year, which means depletion of something closer to 8.5–9 Moz/year; looking at the exploration success of the last 15 years or the lack thereof, we see that the majors are going for lower-grade material because that's what they can find. The majors are not replacing the Goldstrikes and the Hemlos, the high-quality mines of the 1980s and the 1990s”

I think he was right and since 2014 big miners, unable to replenish mineral reserves, cut their production (by the way, part of this cut was attributable to fire assets sales to remain solvent):

The chart shows gold production reported by three big gold mining companies: Barrick (ABX), Newmont (NEM) and Goldcorp (GG). Note that after a production plateau (2007 – 2011; the blue rectangle), the combined production reported by these three miners has been in a steady decline since then (the red arrow).

However, it is not the only problem. In this article I am looking at basic operating / financial measures reported by these miners during the three quarters of 2017.

Methodology

I have gathered the data presented in financial statements published by Barrick, Newmont and Goldcorp and created the joint statement of operations for these miners. The results are expressed in US dollars.

To calculate a few financial measures (for example, the cost of production) I have applied the concept of the so-called “an ounce of gold equivalent” where the production sold to external customers is measured in ounces of gold (for example, silver ounces sold are recalculated into their gold equivalents).

Big Gold - joint Statement of Operations

The table below shows the Big Gold joint statement of operations:

all figures are in millions of US$

Although the first impression is that there is a big improvement in financial condition (during the first three quarters of 2017 the net income was much bigger than in the comparable period of 2016), the core business does not go as smoothly as it looks.

Firstly, despite comparable gold prices ($1,251 per ounce this year vs. $1,260 last year), revenue was lower by 4%. Secondly, although big miners were able to cut costs of production by 5%, the gross profit decreased by 4.4%.

Now, the most important thing – higher gold prices and generally better business conditions resulted in impairment reversals of $1.1 billion. What is more, in 2Q 2017 Barrick made a gain on sale of its stakes in Veladero (to a joint venture created with Shandong Gold Mining Co.) and Cerro Casale (to a joint venture created with Goldcorp). As a result, the operating income jumped from $3.1 billion during three quarters of 2016 to $5.1 billion during three quarters of 2017. However, impairment reversals and the gain on sale are typical one-off events distorting the big picture. In my opinion, the adjusted operating income defined as:

Gross profit less exploration expenses less administrative expenses

is a much better measure of financial condition. When applying this concept, the picture is not bright as before:

2017 adjusted operating income: $3.3 billion

2016 adjusted operating income: $3.5 billion

So, once again, the result is a bit worse than in 2016 (a decrease of 7.2%).

Note: fortunately, big gold miners cut administrative expenses by 14.7% - it is definitely a very positive occurrence. On the other hand, they significantly increased exploration expenses (by 50.7%) but at this point I would not criticize them. As I stated in the beginning of this article, to stay big they have to search for or purchase new deposits so higher exploration costs are a must.

Further, a cut in finance costs is positive but, keeping in mind that the big miners reduced their debt from $16.6 billion at the end of 3Q 2016 to $13.3 billion at the end of 3Q 2017, the scale of this cut is definitely unsatisfactory.

Summarizing – despite comparable gold prices, big gold miners are not able to improve their standing. To find an explanation, let me go a little bit deeper into economics of mining.

Economics of mining

Below I am discussing a few interesting financial measures calculated on a “per ounce of gold equivalent basis”. Let me start from the economics of mining:

Source: Simple Digressions

As the table above shows, this year the big miners were selling their gold at a generally unchanged price. The unit direct cost of production was reduced by 1.7%, which resulted in a slightly higher unit gross margin of $641 per ounce of gold ($639 in 2016). So, generally, there were no major changes. However, understand me well – I think that the direct cost of $610 per ounce is a decently low cost. In other words, it will not be an easy thing to cut it more so this figure ($610 per ounce of gold) seems to be the natural floor for big gold miners. Simply put, to show better results the big gold miners have to increase their production and sales or gold prices have to go up (or both).

Another thing – this year the three big mining companies sold 11.3 million ounces of gold equivalent, a little bit less than in 2016 (11.7 million ounces). This decrease, despite a higher unit gross margin, was the main contributing factor responsible for deteriorating financial results. Simply put, big gold miners are shrinking /staying flat and their results follow this pattern.

This problem is also confirmed by other measures as cash flow from operations. This year Barrick, Newmont and Goldcorp generated cash flow from operations (excluding working capital issues) of $4.5 billion while last year they were able to deliver significantly higher cash flow of $5.5 billion.

Another cash flow measure, free cash flow, looks even worse: $1.2 billion this year and $2.5 billion last year (I define free cash flow as cash flow from operations, including working capital issues, less capital expenditures). However, similarly to exploration expenses, the lower free cash flow is not that bad event as it looks. Namely, big miners, to survive, have to invest in their business. And it is just what they have been doing this year - their capital spending this year is 19.8% higher than last year. In my opinion, the healthy course of events is as follows:

It is crucial that a gold mining company reports free cash flow (as my readers surely know, big gold miners are “famous” of burning cash so this negative pattern has to be reversed)

It is of minor importance whether this free cash flow is higher than in the previous periods, provided that the cash is spent efficiently (sorry for being trivial – it takes time to verify whether a company allocates its capital efficiently)

Summary

It looks like the three big mining companies (Barrick, Newmont and Goldcorp) got stuck:

They strive to replenish their reserves but, to be honest, it is a very hard task

Gold production is flat (basically, this year they delivered the same amount of gold as last year); the same with sales

In my opinion, there is a natural floor for costs of production and it looks like the big gold miners have touched this floor; in other words, I would not expect any spectacular cost cuts in the future (unless a miner has such a super-low-cost asset as, for example, the Cadia mine owned by Newcrest ( OTCPK:NCMGF )).

What is the takeaway for gold investors then? In my opinion, if an investor looks for growth he / she should forget about big gold miners. However, if an investor wants to park money to safely ride through the bull market in gold, the big gold miners can be interesting plays. They de-risked significantly their businesses over the latest bear market in gold and they produce gold at quite a low cost now. Therefore big gold miners can be considered as options on gold prices offering kind of leverage to gold itself.

