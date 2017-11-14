Warning: 10% Dividend Yield Is Moving Towards 11%, You Were Warned

The company gave up on making any attempt at presenting their fundamentals.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) reported core EPS of $.30. No surprise. They are controlling their hedging expense.

Before I explain again about how core EPS is an illusion, this is what I’ve been trying to save investors from:

I still believe NLY is a sell. With the current environment (spreads flattening), I would not upgrade NLY to a buy until the price went a bit under $10. I did have a buy rating on NLY in the second half of 2016. However, the price rallied to prices I absolutely would not buy at. Consequently, I gave investors numerous warnings over the last several months:

Now, let’s dive into how NLY created an illusion.

Hedging – the illusion creator

NLY has been pushing hedging expense through futures contracts to inflate "economic net interest income". The strategy is to simply avoid having the hedging cost pass through their financial statements as a form of interest expense. A mortgage REIT could simply replace swaps with EDFs and create the same hedge portfolio while inflating Core EPS because the expense would flow through "realized loss on expiration of a derivative contract".

Many mortgage REITs are doing it currently because if they can stabilize the Core EPS figure they can get to a premium to BV and issue new equity. NLY has kept their core earnings stable:

Most mortgage REITs are externally managed. If I stood to gain $13 million a year in new management fee revenues from pulling that stunt for a year or two, I'd probably be justifying it to myself also. It's easy to understand the human nature. They aren't committing any crime. They are just giving the investors what they want: The appearance of safety. They reason that investors don't want to see how bad things are actually getting for net interest spreads. Capstead Mortgage Corporation ( CMO) was extremely clear about it and look at what happened to them (huge discount to book). If CMO had faked their earnings and paid dividends accordingly, they would probably trade at a much higher price. The market isn’t too bright about those things.

I would show the slide with their hedging data on it, but they removed the slide. They aren’t aiming for investors who know how the sector works and they don’t want to make it easier for analysts to call out their hedging strategy.

That’s pretty awful. But hey, when issuing new shares can drive a perpetual gain of $13 million in annual management fees…

You do what you need to do. It’s not a crime to hide the data analysts want and to sucker in investors who don’t know the sector.

All this confusion may lead investors to wonder if they should look at GAAP EPS or core EPS. The short answer is neither by themselves. Both metrics have flaws, but either can be a decent starting point.

GAAP EPS vs core EPS

Some investors just want to blindly follow core EPS. Precisely zero professionals were forecasting GAAP EPS. Every last one was forecasting normalized core EPS. Of course Q3 EPS of $0.30 was in-line. NLY knows where they will land and can manage hedging expenses to determine how much will flow through core EPS.

I’ve seen investors confuse GAAP EPS and core EPS. I’ve also seen them used interchangeably. They are not the same thing.

Here is NLY's Q4 2016 release:

Normalized core EPS $.30. The consensus estimate for that quarter had been.... $.29. However, GAAP net income was $1.79 per share:

GAAP EPS and core EPS are entirely different.

Let’s go back another two quarters. In Q2 2016 the consensus estimate was also $.29. The headlines read that NLY beats estimate by $.01:

Seeking Alpha doesn't host the press release from that far back, so we won't know the GAAP EPS. Don't worry, NLY keeps it all on their website:

In that quarter GAAP net loss was $.32 per share. The different between GAAP and core EPS was $.61 per share ($.29 positive estimate vs. negative $.32 GAAP EPS).

GAAP EPS for Annaly

GAAP EPS isn't meaningful for NLY because of the way gains and losses on assets and hedges flow through the income statement. For instance, in Q4 2016, interest rates rose dramatically and NLY reported very high earnings under GAAP because their interest rate hedges (primarily LIBOR swaps) are revalued through the income statement. On the other hand, the fair value gain and loss on their MBS positions flows through an account called "Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income".

There are very few mREITs who structure their books to make GAAP net income a viable metric. They do exist, but there are only a couple. Most have the same situation as NLY. If rates go higher, GAAP EPS soars with the losses going into AOCI. If rates go lower, GAAP EPS falls with the gains going into AOCI. This is why analysts on most REITs don't care to forecast GAAP EPS. It is simply meaningless because it tells a very jaded story. If rates rocketed up to 6% over the next few years, NLY's EPS under GAAP would be soaring but they would be forced to liquidate positions because their loss of book value would cause them to be overly-leveraged if they didn't sell the positions. Since the positions are financed by short-term repo agreements, partners would simply refuse to renew the financing.

Outlook

NLY is still overvalued. They are still pushing hedging costs outside Core EPS to make the dividend appear sustainable. The spreads between MBS and hedging costs remain pitiful. The curve is still flattening (recently under 75 basis points from the 2-year to 10-year, which is dreadful). Not as overvalued as they were when they were well over $12, but this is still severely inflated. The company gave up on making any attempt at presenting their fundamentals and arguing for valuation the way they did in prior quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMO or any preferred shares over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.